March 22, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|312449
|4.75
|4.31
|4.34—.07
|AMCEntpf
|175518
|1.56
|1.43
|1.44—.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|210086
|18.72
|18.38
|18.39—.15
|Alibaba
|211563
|85.39
|83.51
|83.65—.05
|AllyFincl 1.20f
|91936
|26.00
|24.47
|24.55—.75
|Altria 3.76f
|108486
|46.38
|45.12
|45.15—1.05
|Ambev .05e
|200053
|2.68
|2.61
|2.63
|ArkInnova .78e
|338626
|40.45
|38.37
|38.39—1.95
|BPPLC 1.44f
|87451
|37.45
|36.80
|36.82—.20
|BcoBrad .04a
|309472
|2.55
|2.48
|2.49—.02
|BkofAm .88
|766298
|28.74
|27.64
|27.64—.95
|Barclay .15e
|148003
|7.11
|6.85
|6.86—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|179667
|18.22
|17.66
|18.00+.31
|BostonSci
|104611
|49.22
|48.06
|48.07—.77
|Carnival
|476076
|9.46
|8.97
|8.99—.13
|CarvanaA
|484444
|10.25
|8.40
|8.43+.50
|ChrgePt
|85590
|10.20
|9.67
|9.84—.02
|Chewy
|99699
|39.53
|37.61
|37.76—2.12
|Citigroup 2.04
|216094
|45.31
|43.68
|43.71—1.36
|CitizFincl 1.68
|80906
|32.94
|30.93
|30.96—2.06
|ClevCliffs
|79892
|18.52
|17.71
|17.75—.63
|CocaCola 1.84f
|104846
|60.87
|60.03
|60.05—.27
|Colerra .80f
|80039
|24.20
|23.49
|23.50—.63
|Coupang
|120571
|14.38
|13.76
|14.23+.59
|CrescPtEg .24f
|97375
|6.85
|6.47
|6.60+.19
|DeltaAir
|103162
|34.02
|32.73
|32.77—1.12
|DevonE .80f
|85884
|49.54
|47.69
|47.76—1.30
|DxSCBer
|151037
|35.36
|32.18
|35.34+2.85
|DirSPBr
|340682
|20.13
|18.62
|20.10+.97
|DxSOXBrrs
|554788
|18.83
|16.84
|18.81+.49
|DxBiotBll
|519075
|4.98
|4.41
|4.42—.53
|DxSOXBl
|940728
|18.02
|16.20
|16.24—.43
|Dir30TrBul
|308916
|8.96
|8.47
|8.94+.34
|DrxSCBull .41e
|157564
|31.50
|28.46
|28.49—2.73
|DrxSPBull
|165187
|69.92
|64.59
|64.68—3.41
|Disney
|87967
|97.93
|94.82
|94.90—1.64
|ElancoAn
|77743
|9.48
|9.07
|9.08—.39
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|117196
|12.11
|11.75
|11.76—.35
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|149342
|107.18
|104.56
|104.59—2.45
|FMajSilvg .01
|142693
|6.32
|5.72
|6.24+.48
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|1330814
|16.76
|12.95
|13.33—2.44
|FordM .60a
|695789
|11.94
|11.47
|11.48—.24
|FrptMcM .30
|126714
|39.38
|37.78
|37.84—.42
|fuboTV
|160630
|1.30
|1.15
|1.16—.10
|GameStps
|666630
|27.00
|23.05
|23.87+6.22
|Gap .60f
|98502
|9.69
|9.20
|9.23—.35
|GenMotors .36
|129195
|35.32
|34.03
|34.05—1.05
|Gerdau .50r
|x88185
|4.75
|4.53
|4.64+.03
|GinkgoBi
|222934
|1.36
|1.22
|1.22—.13
|Haleonn
|133953
|8.32
|8.17
|8.19+.01
|Hallibrtn .64f
|98412
|32.19
|30.43
|30.46—1.48
|Hanesbds .60
|82130
|5.17
|4.95
|4.96—.13
|HeclaM .01e
|90423
|5.89
|5.58
|5.70+.08
|HPEnt .48
|122631
|14.85
|14.41
|14.43—.32
|iShGold
|103744
|37.52
|36.78
|37.42+.62
|iShBrazil .67e
|280967
|26.70
|25.93
|26.10—.15
|iShSilver
|251354
|21.21
|20.51
|21.10+.56
|iShChinaLC .87e
|218142
|28.48
|28.05
|28.07+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|403729
|38.82
|38.22
|38.24+.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|313986
|109.59
|107.81
|108.82+.63
|iShCorUSTr .33
|142635
|23.41
|23.13
|23.38+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|263564
|106.45
|104.44
|106.40+1.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|162628
|70.22
|68.98
|69.02—.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|552631
|74.79
|73.71
|74.04+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|555723
|177.35
|171.53
|171.64—5.01
|iShREst 2.76e
|115552
|82.14
|79.59
|79.65—2.87
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|84202
|65.68
|64.53
|64.56—.26
|Infosys .27
|84509
|16.91
|16.59
|16.60—.29
|iShCorEM .95e
|161006
|48.06
|47.33
|47.36+.17
|ItauUnH
|341045
|4.60
|4.48
|4.48—.03
|JPMorgCh 4f
|172287
|130.66
|127.08
|127.18—3.37
|JohnJn 4.40f
|79323
|154.06
|151.03
|151.05—2.84
|Keycorp .82f
|278829
|12.73
|12.02
|12.05—.71
|KindMorg 1.11f
|124226
|17.02
|16.61
|16.62—.20
|Kinrossg .12
|191689
|4.25
|4.09
|4.19+.04
|KosmosEn .18
|76876
|6.95
|6.57
|6.58—.30
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|109001
|29.50
|28.90
|28.92—.22
|LloydBkg .14e
|211838
|2.35
|2.27
|2.28—.04
|LumenTch 1
|255821
|2.64
|2.47
|2.48—.04
|Macys .66f
|84719
|18.92
|17.98
|18.00—.75
|MarathnO .40f
|100902
|23.17
|22.25
|22.28—.68
|MedProp 1.16
|190450
|7.88
|7.38
|7.40—.49
|NYCmtyB .68
|247772
|9.35
|8.71
|8.76—.43
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|86484
|47.45
|46.11
|46.64+.04
|NikeB
|1.36
|176112
|125.26
|119.33
|119.50—6.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|165974
|4.72
|4.58
|4.59—.06
|NorwCruis
|177608
|13.00
|12.44
|12.47—.41
|NuHldg
|165113
|4.55
|4.32
|4.32—.11
|OcciPet .72f
|139009
|60.42
|58.61
|58.68—1.56
|OnHldg
|172826
|29.27
|27.01
|27.36+.10
|PG&ECp
|168809
|16.05
|15.52
|15.54—.43
|Palantir
|340396
|8.62
|8.20
|8.21—.24
|Petrobras 2.87e
|141671
|10.14
|9.83
|9.91—.09
|Pfizer 1.60f
|154335
|40.85
|39.99
|40.01—.65
|PhilipMor 5.08f
|x77463
|94.80
|92.23
|92.37—2.06
|104066
|28.22
|27.33
|27.47—.05
|PrVixST
|112824
|10.18
|9.43
|10.14+.37
|PrUlQQQ
|123493
|47.96
|45.18
|45.20—1.27
|ProUltSP
|84642
|48.64
|46.15
|46.17—1.62
|PrUlSP500
|122149
|36.85
|34.04
|34.08—1.88
|ProShtQQQ
|321060
|12.76
|12.38
|12.75+.07
|ProShSP
|297483
|15.62
|15.22
|15.61+.13
|PrUShSP
|106433
|43.46
|41.26
|43.45+1.19
|PrUShD3
|151265
|29.45
|27.51
|29.44+1.23
|RegionsFn .80
|196632
|18.87
|17.79
|17.82—1.16
|SpdrGold
|118967
|183.94
|180.28
|183.44+3.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1114250
|402.49
|392.07
|392.11—6.80
|SpdrBiot .44e
|108487
|76.12
|73.06
|73.13—2.89
|SpdrITBd .92
|112016
|32.55
|32.13
|32.40+.20
|SprBl1-3b
|82014
|91.75
|91.74
|91.75+.02
|SpIntTrm
|85139
|29.01
|28.63
|28.99+.30
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|498825
|46.15
|43.38
|43.45—2.62
|Schlmbrg 1f
|115541
|48.91
|47.29
|47.40—.88
|Schwab 1f
|355715
|59.29
|56.25
|56.26—3.21
|Shopifys
|170101
|47.32
|44.72
|44.96—.78
|SnapIncA
|211298
|11.70
|11.02
|11.05—.33
|SwstnEngy
|214866
|5.07
|4.85
|4.86—.17
|SprottSilv
|188021
|7.98
|7.64
|7.92+.27
|Square
|175417
|77.15
|72.61
|72.65—4.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|104798
|128.27
|125.78
|125.80—1.93
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119415
|73.14
|72.02
|72.03—.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|245932
|80.81
|78.62
|78.68—1.71
|SPDRFncl .46e
|677374
|32.05
|31.20
|31.22—.74
|SPInds 1.12e
|141714
|99.14
|96.75
|96.79—1.89
|SpdrRESel
|80413
|35.92
|34.80
|34.83—1.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|178935
|65.91
|64.33
|64.36—1.29
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|128057
|95.03
|92.54
|92.62+.12
|Transocn
|184243
|6.34
|6.01
|6.03—.09
|TruistFn 2.08
|279863
|34.25
|32.34
|32.49—1.21
|2xLongs
|76037
|20.37
|17.50
|20.37+1.48
|UBSGrp .69e
|146292
|20.73
|20.12
|20.40—.65
|UberTch
|246092
|32.72
|31.50
|31.52—1.34
|UiPath
|83687
|17.33
|16.20
|16.22—1.18
|UtdMicro .09e
|78608
|8.96
|8.67
|8.68—.05
|USBancrp 1.92f
|283287
|37.53
|34.77
|34.79—2.73
|USNGas
|208680
|7.73
|7.24
|7.38—.35
|UntySftw
|81569
|30.20
|28.28
|28.36—1.44
|ValeSA 3.08e
|227400
|15.86
|15.51
|15.54—.18
|VanEGold .06e
|307743
|31.18
|30.04
|30.56+.56
|VanEJrGld
|91063
|37.77
|35.95
|36.95+1.05
|VangREIT 3.08e
|82816
|80.67
|78.06
|78.08—3.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|80757
|39.86
|39.29
|39.31+.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|84789
|44.36
|43.57
|43.59—.17
|VerizonCm 2.61
|153147
|37.95
|37.29
|37.31—.43
|VirgnGal
|87774
|4.23
|3.89
|3.91—.21
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|229538
|38.71
|37.19
|37.20—1.28
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|131516
|36.88
|31.75
|31.91—1.67
|WstnUnion .94
|77919
|11.23
|10.79
|10.81—.28
|Xpeng
|112348
|10.10
|9.63
|9.70—.21
|Yamanag .12
|142103
|5.79
|5.60
|5.72+.10