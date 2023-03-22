BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
March 22, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt3124494.754.314.34—.07
AMCEntpf1755181.561.431.44—.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.1121008618.7218.3818.39—.15
Alibaba21156385.3983.5183.65—.05
AllyFincl 1.20f9193626.0024.4724.55—.75
Altria 3.76f10848646.3845.1245.15—1.05
Ambev .05e2000532.682.612.63
ArkInnova .78e
33862640.4538.3738.39—1.95
BPPLC 1.44f8745137.4536.8036.82—.20
BcoBrad .04a3094722.552.482.49—.02
BkofAm .8876629828.7427.6427.64—.95
Barclay .15e1480037.116.856.86—.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
17966718.2217.6618.00+.31
BostonSci10461149.2248.0648.07—.77
Carnival4760769.468.978.99—.13
CarvanaA48444410.258.408.43+.50
ChrgePt8559010.209.679.84—.02
Chewy9969939.5337.6137.76—2.12
Citigroup 2.0421609445.3143.6843.71—1.36
CitizFincl 1.688090632.9430.9330.96—2.06
ClevCliffs7989218.5217.7117.75—.63
CocaCola 1.84f10484660.8760.0360.05—.27
Colerra .80f8003924.2023.4923.50—.63
Coupang12057114.3813.7614.23+.59
CrescPtEg .24f973756.856.476.60+.19
DeltaAir10316234.0232.7332.77—1.12
DevonE .80f8588449.5447.6947.76—1.30
DxSCBer15103735.3632.1835.34+2.85
DirSPBr34068220.1318.6220.10+.97
DxSOXBrrs55478818.8316.8418.81+.49
DxBiotBll5190754.984.414.42—.53
DxSOXBl94072818.0216.2016.24—.43
Dir30TrBul3089168.968.478.94+.34
DrxSCBull .41e
15756431.5028.4628.49—2.73
DrxSPBull16518769.9264.5964.68—3.41
Disney8796797.9394.8294.90—1.64
ElancoAn777439.489.079.08—.39
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
11719612.1111.7511.76—.35
ExxonMbl 3.64
149342107.18104.56104.59—2.45
FMajSilvg .011426936.325.726.24+.48
FstRepBk 1.08f
133081416.7612.9513.33—2.44
FordM .60a69578911.9411.4711.48—.24
FrptMcM .3012671439.3837.7837.84—.42
fuboTV1606301.301.151.16—.10
GameStps66663027.0023.0523.87+6.22
Gap .60f985029.699.209.23—.35
GenMotors .3612919535.3234.0334.05—1.05
Gerdau .50rx881854.754.534.64+.03
GinkgoBi2229341.361.221.22—.13
Haleonn1339538.328.178.19+.01
Hallibrtn .64f9841232.1930.4330.46—1.48
Hanesbds .60821305.174.954.96—.13
HeclaM .01e904235.895.585.70+.08
HPEnt .4812263114.8514.4114.43—.32
iShGold10374437.5236.7837.42+.62
iShBrazil .67e28096726.7025.9326.10—.15
iShSilver25135421.2120.5121.10+.56
iShChinaLC .87e
21814228.4828.0528.07+.09
iShEMkts .59e40372938.8238.2238.24+.15
iShiBoxIG 3.87
313986109.59107.81108.82+.63
iShCorUSTr .33
14263523.4123.1323.38+.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
263564106.45104.44106.40+1.40
iSEafe 1.66e16262870.2268.9869.02—.24
iShiBxHYB 5.09
55263174.7973.7174.04+.07
iShR2K 1.77e
555723177.35171.53171.64—5.01
iShREst 2.76e11555282.1479.5979.65—2.87
iShCorEafe 1.56e
8420265.6864.5364.56—.26
Infosys .278450916.9116.5916.60—.29
iShCorEM .95e16100648.0647.3347.36+.17
ItauUnH3410454.604.484.48—.03
JPMorgCh 4f
172287130.66127.08127.18—3.37
JohnJn 4.40f79323154.06151.03151.05—2.84
Keycorp .82f27882912.7312.0212.05—.71
KindMorg 1.11f12422617.0216.6116.62—.20
Kinrossg .121916894.254.094.19+.04
KosmosEn .18768766.956.576.58—.30
KrSChIn 2.58e
10900129.5028.9028.92—.22
LloydBkg .14e2118382.352.272.28—.04
LumenTch 12558212.642.472.48—.04
Macys .66f8471918.9217.9818.00—.75
MarathnO .40f10090223.1722.2522.28—.68
MedProp 1.161904507.887.387.40—.49
NYCmtyB .682477729.358.718.76—.43
NewmntCp 1.60m
8648447.4546.1146.64+.04
NikeB 1.36
176112125.26119.33119.50—6.11
NokiaCp .19e1659744.724.584.59—.06
NorwCruis17760813.0012.4412.47—.41
NuHldg1651134.554.324.32—.11
OcciPet .72f13900960.4258.6158.68—1.56
OnHldg17282629.2727.0127.36+.10
PG&amp;ECp16880916.0515.5215.54—.43
Palantir3403968.628.208.21—.24
Petrobras 2.87e14167110.149.839.91—.09
Pfizer 1.60f15433540.8539.9940.01—.65
PhilipMor 5.08f
x7746394.8092.2392.37—2.06
Pinterest10406628.2227.3327.47—.05
PrVixST11282410.189.4310.14+.37
PrUlQQQ12349347.9645.1845.20—1.27
ProUltSP8464248.6446.1546.17—1.62
PrUlSP50012214936.8534.0434.08—1.88
ProShtQQQ32106012.7612.3812.75+.07
ProShSP29748315.6215.2215.61+.13
PrUShSP10643343.4641.2643.45+1.19
PrUShD315126529.4527.5129.44+1.23
RegionsFn .8019663218.8717.7917.82—1.16
SpdrGold118967183.94180.28183.44+3.07
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
1114250402.49392.07392.11—6.80
SpdrBiot .44e
10848776.1273.0673.13—2.89
SpdrITBd .9211201632.5532.1332.40+.20
SprBl1-3b8201491.7591.7491.75+.02
SpIntTrm8513929.0128.6328.99+.30
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
49882546.1543.3843.45—2.62
Schlmbrg 1f11554148.9147.2947.40—.88
Schwab 1f35571559.2956.2556.26—3.21
Shopifys17010147.3244.7244.96—.78
SnapIncA21129811.7011.0211.05—.33
SwstnEngy2148665.074.854.86—.17
SprottSilv1880217.987.647.92+.27
Square17541777.1572.6172.65—4.81
SPHlthC 1.01e
104798128.27125.78125.80—1.93
SPCnSt 1.28e11941573.1472.0272.03—.67
SPEngy 2.04e24593280.8178.6278.68—1.71
SPDRFncl .46e
67737432.0531.2031.22—.74
SPInds 1.12e14171499.1496.7596.79—1.89
SpdrRESel8041335.9234.8034.83—1.32
SPUtil 1.55e17893565.9164.3364.36—1.29
TaiwSemi 1.56e
12805795.0392.5492.62+.12
Transocn1842436.346.016.03—.09
TruistFn 2.0827986334.2532.3432.49—1.21
2xLongs7603720.3717.5020.37+1.48
UBSGrp .69e14629220.7320.1220.40—.65
UberTch24609232.7231.5031.52—1.34
UiPath8368717.3316.2016.22—1.18
UtdMicro .09e786088.968.678.68—.05
USBancrp 1.92f
28328737.5334.7734.79—2.73
USNGas2086807.737.247.38—.35
UntySftw8156930.2028.2828.36—1.44
ValeSA 3.08e22740015.8615.5115.54—.18
VanEGold .06e30774331.1830.0430.56+.56
VanEJrGld9106337.7735.9536.95+1.05
VangREIT 3.08e
8281680.6778.0678.08—3.03
VangEmg 1.10e8075739.8639.2939.31+.12
VangFTSE 1.10e
8478944.3643.5743.59—.17
VerizonCm 2.61
15314737.9537.2937.31—.43
VirgnGal877744.233.893.91—.21
WellsFargo 1.20f
22953838.7137.1937.20—1.28
WstnAlliB 1.4413151636.8831.7531.91—1.67
WstnUnion .947791911.2310.7910.81—.28
Xpeng11234810.109.639.70—.21
Yamanag .121421035.795.605.72+.10
