BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leadersApril 14, 2023 GMT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|6.40.94Tellurian
|96,106,183
|1.74
|1.27
|1.56+.14
|5.072.81B2goldg
|51,755,324
|4.40
|4.09
|4.29+.11
|1.99.61NwGoldg
|32,593,976
|1.41
|1.11
|1.36+.18
|2.98.97Globalstar
|26,003,537
|1.10
|1.00
|1.03—
|.04
|6.602.36UraniumEn
|20,761,585
|2.95
|2.67
|2.84+.15
|34.98.30GeniusGr
|19,567,676
|1.45
|1.03
|1.20+.01
|5.091.63RingEngy
|17,045,968
|2.18
|1.90
|2.01—
|.05
|5.711.16FrkStPrp
|13,845,063
|1.44
|1.16
|1.19—
|.23
|1.82.91DenisnMg
|12,450,799
|1.08
|.98
|1.04+.04
|9.072.35EquinxGl
|11,773,749
|5.85
|5.31
|5.44—
|.10
|2.60.98Protalx
|10,158,226
|2.60
|2.24
|2.47+.26
|45.8537.77iShIndiabt
|9,554,435
|40.39
|39.79
|40.16
|+.21
|13.997.18CrnrstnStr
|7,461,871
|7.91
|7.56
|7.62—
|.05
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|7,201,967
|4.20
|3.81
|4.02+.09
|11.004.69EnFuelgrs
|6,959,666
|5.55
|5.02
|5.38+.26
|8.364.06NovaGldg
|6,406,217
|6.51
|5.85
|6.22+.18
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|6,353,386
|154.98
|152.00
|152.80—.35
|2.36.89Taseko
|5,575,077
|1.78
|1.61
|1.75+.08
|3.181.52i80Goldn
|5,288,222
|2.71
|2.47
|2.59+.04
|1.64.80GoldMin
|4,387,513
|1.20
|1.08
|1.15—
|.02
|—————————