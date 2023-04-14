AP NEWS
    BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

    April 14, 2023 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
    high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
    most active stocks trading for more than $1:

    HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

    6.40.94Tellurian96,106,1831.741.271.56+.14
    5.072.81B2goldg51,755,3244.404.094.29+.11
    1.99.61NwGoldg32,593,9761.411.111.36+.18
    2.98.97Globalstar26,003,5371.101.001.03—.04
    6.602.36UraniumEn20,761,5852.952.672.84+.15
    34.98.30GeniusGr19,567,6761.451.031.20+.01
    5.091.63RingEngy17,045,9682.181.902.01—.05
    5.711.16FrkStPrp13,845,0631.441.161.19—.23
    1.82.91DenisnMg12,450,7991.08.981.04+.04
    9.072.35EquinxGl11,773,7495.855.315.44—.10
    2.60.98Protalx10,158,2262.602.242.47+.26
    45.8537.77iShIndiabt9,554,43540.3939.7940.16+.21
    13.997.18CrnrstnStr7,461,8717.917.567.62—.05
    4.201.99SlvrcpMt7,201,9674.203.814.02+.09
    11.004.69EnFuelgrs6,959,6665.555.025.38+.26
    8.364.06NovaGldg6,406,2176.515.856.22+.18
    182.35120.09CheniereEn
    6,353,386154.98152.00152.80—.35
    2.36.89Taseko5,575,0771.781.611.75+.08
    3.181.52i80Goldn5,288,2222.712.472.59+.04
    1.64.80GoldMin4,387,5131.201.081.15—.02
    —————————
