June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.21
|—
|.60
|Altria
|45.33
|+.75
|AmerenCp
|81.17
|+.81
|AmExpress
|168.56
|+5.84
|ArchDanM
|71.97
|+1.42
|AutoZone
|2381.23
|+7.65
|BPPLC
|35.65
|+.93
|Boeing
|213.32
|+5.36
|BristMySq
|65.66
|+.98
|Brunswick
|80.58
|+4.47
|CampbSoup
|51.47
|+.82
|Chevron
|156.26
|+4.10
|Citigroup
|46.32
|+1.48
|CocaCola
|61.16
|+1.16
|ConAgraBr
|35.13
|+.71
|ConocoPhil
|102.35
|+2.82
|Corning
|31.51
|+.64
|CurtissWright
|167.22
|+4.20
|DTEEnergy
|108.88
|+1.62
|DeereCo
|371.07+18.50
|DillardsInc
|311.70+22.84
|Disney
|90.77
|+2.18
|DuPont
|72.37
|+4.93
|EmersonElec
|82.81
|+3.46
|Entergy
|99.44
|+2.06
|ExxonMobil
|105.76
|+2.40
|FMCCorp
|107.07
|+2.78
|FirstEnergy
|37.70
|+.52
|FootLocker
|25.89
|+1.10
|FordMot
|12.39
|+.28
|GenDynam
|209.09
|+3.76
|GenlElec
|105.80
|+1.13
|GenMill
|84.59
|+.70
|HPInc
|30.55
|+1.13
|Halliburton
|31.64
|+1.64
|Hershey
|260.91
|+1.25
|HomeDepot
|295.94
|+7.55
|IBM
|132.42
|+2.60
|IntlPaper
|30.38
|+1.21
|JohnsonJn
|156.97
|+2.43
|KrogerCo
|45.92
|+1.26
|LindsayCorp
|124.74
|+6.60
|LockheedM
|454.49
|+4.82
|LowesCos
|209.81
|+5.89
|MarathonOil
|23.26
|+.79
|McDonalds
|289.91
|+3.56
|NCRCorp
|24.76
|+.76
|Nucor
|141.29
|+8.26
|OGEEnergy
|35.68
|+.67
|OccidentPet
|59.69
|+1.57
|ONEOK
|58.74
|+1.83
|PG&ECorp
|16.65
|+.09
|Pfizer
|38.36
|+.34
|ProctGamb
|146.52
|+2.56
|RaythnTech
|96.08
|+1.99
|RexAmRescS
|34.33
|+1.28
|RockwellAuto
|292.84+12.37
|Schlumbrg
|46.77
|+1.79
|SnapOn
|259.71
|+7.04
|Textron
|64.05
|+1.74
|3MCo
|102.53
|+8.25
|Timken
|78.18
|+5.24
|TraneTech
|173.01
|+7.10
|UnionPacif
|198.66
|+2.98
|USSteel
|21.95
|+1.15
|VerizonComm
|34.58
|—1.14
|ViadCorp
|25.06
|+1.66
|WalMart
|148.82
|+1.41
|WellsFargo
|41.24
|+1.18
|WilliamsCos
|30.23
|+1.12
|Winnebago
|60.11
|+3.25
|YumBrands
|134.53
|+2.28