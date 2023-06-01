AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 1, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.81+.08
Altria44.58+.16
AmerenCp80.36.71
AmExpress162.72+4.16
ArchDanM70.55.10
AutoZone2373.58—13.26
BPPLC34.72+1.01
Boeing207.96+2.26
BristMySq64.68+.24
Brunswick76.11+.61
CampbSoup50.65+.10
Chevron152.16+1.54
Citigroup44.84+.52
CocaCola60.00+.34
ConAgraBr34.42.45
ConocoPhil99.53+.23
Corning30.87+.06
CurtissWright163.02+4.96
DTEEnergy107.26.34
DeereCo352.57+6.59
DillardsInc288.86+13.55
Disney88.59+.63
DuPont67.44+.25
EmersonElec79.35+1.67
Entergy97.38.82
ExxonMobil103.36+1.18
FMCCorp104.29+.21
FirstEnergy37.18.21
FootLocker24.79.53
FordMot12.11+.11
GenDynam205.33+1.15
GenlElec104.67+3.14
GenMill83.89.27
HPInc29.42+.36
Halliburton30.00+1.35
Hershey259.66.04
HomeDepot288.39+4.94
IBM129.82+1.23
IntlPaper29.17.27
JohnsonJn154.54.52
KrogerCo44.66.67
LindsayCorp118.14+.34
LockheedM449.67+5.66
LowesCos203.92+2.79
MarathonOil22.47+.31
McDonalds287.87+2.76
NCRCorp24.00+.30
Nucor133.03+.97
OGEEnergy35.01.27
OccidentPet58.12+.46
ONEOK56.91+.25
PG&amp;ECorp16.56.38
Pfizer38.02
ProctGamb143.96+1.46
RaythnTech94.09+1.95
RexAmRescS33.05+.11
RockwellAuto280.47+1.87
Schlumbrg44.98+2.15
SnapOn252.67+3.81
Textron62.31+.44
3MCo94.28+.97
Timken72.94+1.39
TraneTech165.91+2.68
UnionPacif195.68+3.16
USSteel20.80.12
VerizonComm35.72+.09
ViadCorp23.40+.18
WalMart147.41+.54
WellsFargo40.06+.25
WilliamsCos29.11+.45
Winnebago56.86+1.22
YumBrands132.25+3.56
