BC-Stock News

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends:

Increased Dividends Berkley WR .44 from .40 Caterpillar Inc 1.30 from 1.20 Host Hotels & Resorts .15 from .12 Oil Dri Corp of Amer .29 from .28 Realty Income .2555M from .2550M Target 1.10 from 1.08 Trinity Capital .48 from .47 Special Dividends Trinity Capital .05 g- Canadian funds

