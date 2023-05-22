AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 22, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.38+.07
Altria44.93.37
AmerenCp83.62.50
AmExpress155.51+2.56
ArchDanM73.44+.21
AutoZone2619.80—33.38
BPPLC35.89.14
Boeing205.91+.42
BristMySq65.81.03
Brunswick76.87+.47
CampbSoup51.59—1.09
Chevron152.44—2.79
Citigroup45.79+.08
CocaCola61.51—1.32
ConAgraBr35.39.45
ConocoPhil103.73+1.13
Corning31.50+.18
CurtissWright164.76+1.25
DTEEnergy108.91+.35
DeereCo360.50—3.05
DillardsInc288.72+10.72
Disney91.82+.47
DuPont67.08+.33
EmersonElec81.71.78
Entergy100.42.13
ExxonMobil104.97—1.29
FMCCorp107.83—1.08
FirstEnergy37.89+.13
FootLocker27.63—2.58
FordMot11.63.02
GenDynam212.52+1.87
GenlElec104.55+.29
GenMill85.70—1.93
HPInc30.71+.17
Halliburton30.22+.05
Hershey262.88—3.16
HomeDepot290.66.22
IBM127.50+.24
IntlPaper31.73.23
JohnsonJn156.87.85
KrogerCo49.98+.34
LindsayCorp118.39.40
LockheedM454.72+.23
LowesCos203.15—3.12
MarathonOil23.43+.36
McDonalds289.35—6.20
NCRCorp24.42+.27
Nucor139.96+1.29
OGEEnergy36.20+.08
OccidentPet59.04.09
ONEOK58.09.43
PG&amp;ECorp16.51.10
Pfizer38.75+1.98
ProctGamb149.16—4.01
RaythnTech95.66.47
RexAmRescS31.11+.99
RockwellAuto282.47+1.16
Schlumbrg46.00+.73
SnapOn261.30+.44
Textron64.77+.30
3MCo101.71+2.68
Timken75.16+.63
TraneTech171.23—2.05
UnionPacif198.29.68
USSteel21.70.12
VerizonComm35.96.09
ViadCorp24.76+.72
WalMart148.59—1.32
WellsFargo40.98+.95
WilliamsCos29.23.01
Winnebago56.50.84
YumBrands134.91—3.37
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.