BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 22, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.38
|+.07
|Altria
|44.93
|—
|.37
|AmerenCp
|83.62
|—
|.50
|AmExpress
|155.51
|+2.56
|ArchDanM
|73.44
|+.21
|AutoZone
|2619.80—33.38
|BPPLC
|35.89
|—
|.14
|Boeing
|205.91
|+.42
|BristMySq
|65.81
|—
|.03
|Brunswick
|76.87
|+.47
|CampbSoup
|51.59
|—1.09
|Chevron
|152.44
|—2.79
|Citigroup
|45.79
|+.08
|CocaCola
|61.51
|—1.32
|ConAgraBr
|35.39
|—
|.45
|ConocoPhil
|103.73
|+1.13
|Corning
|31.50
|+.18
|CurtissWright
|164.76
|+1.25
|DTEEnergy
|108.91
|+.35
|DeereCo
|360.50
|—3.05
|DillardsInc
|288.72+10.72
|Disney
|91.82
|+.47
|DuPont
|67.08
|+.33
|EmersonElec
|81.71
|—
|.78
|Entergy
|100.42
|—
|.13
|ExxonMobil
|104.97
|—1.29
|FMCCorp
|107.83
|—1.08
|FirstEnergy
|37.89
|+.13
|FootLocker
|27.63
|—2.58
|FordMot
|11.63
|—
|.02
|GenDynam
|212.52
|+1.87
|GenlElec
|104.55
|+.29
|GenMill
|85.70
|—1.93
|HPInc
|30.71
|+.17
|Halliburton
|30.22
|+.05
|Hershey
|262.88
|—3.16
|HomeDepot
|290.66
|—
|.22
|IBM
|127.50
|+.24
|IntlPaper
|31.73
|—
|.23
|JohnsonJn
|156.87
|—
|.85
|KrogerCo
|49.98
|+.34
|LindsayCorp
|118.39
|—
|.40
|LockheedM
|454.72
|+.23
|LowesCos
|203.15
|—3.12
|MarathonOil
|23.43
|+.36
|McDonalds
|289.35
|—6.20
|NCRCorp
|24.42
|+.27
|Nucor
|139.96
|+1.29
|OGEEnergy
|36.20
|+.08
|OccidentPet
|59.04
|—
|.09
|ONEOK
|58.09
|—
|.43
|PG&ECorp
|16.51
|—
|.10
|Pfizer
|38.75
|+1.98
|ProctGamb
|149.16
|—4.01
|RaythnTech
|95.66
|—
|.47
|RexAmRescS
|31.11
|+.99
|RockwellAuto
|282.47
|+1.16
|Schlumbrg
|46.00
|+.73
|SnapOn
|261.30
|+.44
|Textron
|64.77
|+.30
|3MCo
|101.71
|+2.68
|Timken
|75.16
|+.63
|TraneTech
|171.23
|—2.05
|UnionPacif
|198.29
|—
|.68
|USSteel
|21.70
|—
|.12
|VerizonComm
|35.96
|—
|.09
|ViadCorp
|24.76
|+.72
|WalMart
|148.59
|—1.32
|WellsFargo
|40.98
|+.95
|WilliamsCos
|29.23
|—
|.01
|Winnebago
|56.50
|—
|.84
|YumBrands
|134.91
|—3.37