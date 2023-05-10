BC-150-actives-e

May 10, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|27051
|5.61
|5.47
|5.51—.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|41265
|17.10
|16.94
|16.99—.04
|Alcon
|13647
|81.20
|78.16
|79.46+5.15
|Alibaba
|45896
|84.50
|81.77
|83.34+1.12
|Ambev .05e
|14013
|2.89
|2.85
|2.88+.02
|ArkInnova .78e
|40342
|39.14
|38.63
|39.07+.82
|ArkGenom .38e
|9994
|31.35
|30.75
|31.15+1.00
|ArmourR .96
|8658
|5.15
|5.08
|5.10+.02
|BHPBillLt 6.02e
|9325
|60.66
|59.98
|60.14—.34
|BPPLC 1.44f
|15435
|37.17
|36.54
|36.70—.30
|BabylonHld
|22131
|3.17
|2.04
|2.40—4.68
|BcoBrad .04a
|32068
|3.09
|3.05
|3.08—.01
|BkofAm .88
|56566
|28.00
|27.55
|27.63—.03
|Barclay .15e
|14914
|7.80
|7.70
|7.74—.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|11906
|19.83
|19.66
|19.73—.06
|Baxter 1.16f
|8727
|44.03
|43.10
|44.00+.92
|BlackBerry
|12162
|5.24
|5.07
|5.24+.22
|BrghtHl
|124046
|.47
|.26
|.37+.11
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|13884
|70.25
|69.62
|70.03+.06
|Camecog .63
|9467
|29.06
|28.49
|28.81+.29
|CanoHl
|21507
|1.36
|1.08
|1.26+.21
|Carnival
|67662
|10.89
|10.57
|10.64—.01
|CarvanaA
|70382
|13.08
|11.83
|13.06+1.21
|Catalent
|8711
|35.44
|34.31
|34.81—.23
|Citigroup 2.04
|14111
|47.19
|46.49
|46.62+.10
|CitizFincl 1.68
|10366
|26.51
|25.92
|26.19+.14
|ClevCliffs
|13010
|15.36
|14.83
|14.90—.15
|CocaCola 1.84f
|13314
|63.64
|63.16
|63.40+.01
|Coeur
|9556
|3.59
|3.51
|3.57+.02
|Coherent
|28646
|28.50
|26.29
|28.35—3.56
|Compass
|24694
|3.89
|3.41
|3.88+1.08
|ConAgra 1.32f
|10135
|37.93
|37.07
|37.17—.64
|Coupang
|23902
|16.79
|15.92
|15.93—1.47
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|11216
|.87
|.86
|.86—.01
|DeltaAir
|12571
|34.73
|33.81
|33.86—.34
|DevonE .80f
|15075
|49.21
|47.97
|48.01—1.17
|DirSPBr
|52596
|17.60
|17.20
|17.44—.21
|DxSOXBr
|66251
|20.35
|19.84
|20.07—.67
|DxDGlBr
|11668
|9.11
|8.95
|9.07+.08
|DxBiotBll
|88142
|7.28
|7.00
|7.13+.33
|DxSOXBl
|191457
|14.53
|14.18
|14.37+.43
|DrxSPBull
|26437
|74.69
|73.09
|73.73+.89
|Disney
|14890
|103.25
|102.01
|102.32+.14
|DoorDash
|12455
|68.26
|66.44
|67.52+.22
|DutchBr
|9256
|30.46
|29.01
|30.26—2.20
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|29477
|110.01
|107.51
|107.81—1.33
|GenMotors .36
|17652
|33.97
|33.35
|33.43+.15
|GinkgoBi
|20441
|1.42
|1.37
|1.42+.05
|Hallibrtn .64f
|10790
|30.37
|29.21
|29.28—.83
|HarmonyG .05
|11128
|5.29
|5.21
|5.25+.11
|HeclaM .01e
|11379
|6.21
|5.95
|5.96—.19
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|10430
|3.33
|3.28
|3.29+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|45098
|29.35
|28.99
|29.17+.13
|iShSilver
|29432
|23.66
|23.50
|23.53+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49388
|28.34
|28.09
|28.28—.16
|iShEMkts .59e
|34663
|39.26
|39.12
|39.18+.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25726
|108.55
|108.33
|108.49+.77
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|40298
|104.24
|103.65
|104.06+1.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15171
|73.69
|73.26
|73.45—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|59594
|74.92
|74.66
|74.81+.45
|iShCrSPS
|9544
|93.68
|92.62
|92.78+.40
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8563
|68.93
|68.52
|68.69—.11
|Infosys .27
|19146
|15.29
|15.18
|15.22—.05
|Invitae
|48460
|1.63
|1.39
|1.60—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|9970
|48.74
|48.59
|48.65+.05
|ItauUnH
|14558
|5.33
|5.27
|5.32+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|10628
|138.06
|136.21
|136.68+.27
|JacksnFn 2.20f
|10065
|30.02
|26.70
|28.43—6.10
|Keycorp .82f
|22677
|9.96
|9.68
|9.76+.04
|Kinrossg .12
|28245
|5.54
|5.46
|5.48+.16
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|37223
|26.97
|26.53
|26.78+.01
|LVSands
|8694
|62.95
|62.12
|62.61+.24
|Livent
|38126
|25.30
|24.38
|25.03+.80
|LloydBkg .14e
|13793
|2.32
|2.30
|2.31+.01
|LumenTch
|20722
|2.47
|2.37
|2.45+.08
|Macys .66f
|14188
|15.22
|14.87
|14.98—.03
|MarathnO .40f
|10111
|23.21
|22.58
|22.62—.28
|NerdyA
|8625
|3.63
|3.11
|3.26+.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|16418
|4.11
|4.08
|4.10+.03
|NorwCruis
|25743
|14.26
|13.78
|14.01—.10
|NuHldg
|23106
|5.93
|5.84
|5.89+.07
|OcciPet .72f
|43237
|58.89
|57.13
|57.33—1.64
|PG&ECp
|26359
|17.49
|17.13
|17.15—.14
|Palantir
|318838
|10.12
|9.46
|10.11+.56
|PermResn
|8630
|9.61
|9.36
|9.43—.05
|Petrobras 2.87e
|16656
|11.09
|10.91
|10.94—.07
|Pfizer 1.60f
|22054
|38.72
|38.22
|38.43—.05
|14353
|22.09
|21.70
|22.04+.57
|PrVixST
|16741
|7.70
|7.50
|7.60—.23
|PrUlQQQ
|9482
|50.46
|49.76
|50.22+.87
|PrUlSP500
|20838
|39.34
|38.49
|38.83+.49
|ProShtQQQ
|35969
|12.17
|12.08
|12.11—.11
|ProShSP
|30734
|15.02
|14.90
|14.98—.05
|PrUShSP
|14980
|39.89
|39.30
|39.65—.33
|PrUShD3
|21831
|26.07
|25.32
|25.79
|RegionsFn .80
|8948
|16.58
|16.02
|16.12—.18
|RingCentrl
|14501
|29.85
|28.36
|29.74+3.24
|Roblox
|83533
|38.74
|36.11
|37.94+1.75
|SpdrGold
|15002
|189.64
|188.80
|189.23+.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|135777
|414.54
|411.50
|412.73+1.80
|SpdrBiot .44e
|18312
|87.97
|86.82
|87.38+1.47
|SpdLgTr
|8992
|30.40
|30.26
|30.37+.28
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|46214
|38.20
|37.13
|37.35—.07
|Salesforce
|13589
|206.28
|203.04
|204.73+3.55
|Schlmbrg 1f
|20125
|47.29
|45.80
|45.90—1.27
|Schwab 1f
|16819
|48.72
|47.58
|47.90—.04
|Shopifys
|26527
|65.02
|63.84
|64.92+1.03
|SibanyeSt 1.29e
|16350
|8.19
|8.09
|8.17—.22
|SiderurNac
|9023
|2.70
|2.65
|2.66—.19
|Skillz
|8939
|.58
|.55
|.56—.02
|SnapIncA
|77934
|8.66
|8.42
|8.63+.36
|Snowflake
|8759
|169.25
|165.20
|169.20+5.33
|SwstnEngy
|13677
|4.82
|4.71
|4.74—.04
|Square
|14735
|60.00
|58.66
|58.100—.33
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9733
|133.09
|132.00
|132.89+.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17080
|77.06
|76.34
|76.61—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27718
|80.82
|79.21
|79.27—.99
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45852
|32.54
|32.10
|32.20—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|14519
|100.12
|98.87
|99.18—.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15152
|69.54
|69.10
|69.47+.74
|TALEduc
|15079
|5.84
|5.49
|5.77+.23
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|12080
|84.99
|84.17
|84.46—.60
|TevaPhrm
|57467
|8.39
|8.02
|8.37—.73
|ToastA
|24472
|20.49
|19.71
|20.02+.56
|TopgolfCl .04
|24152
|20.68
|18.13
|18.72—2.93
|Transocn
|15028
|6.09
|5.88
|5.89—.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|17656
|29.21
|27.99
|28.19—.41
|Twilio
|75333
|48.75
|45.68
|48.48—7.52
|2xLongs
|32298
|11.11
|10.51
|10.81—.68
|Tyson 1.92
|12900
|49.35
|48.16
|48.58—.24
|UberTch
|27346
|38.80
|38.17
|38.41+.22
|UndrArm
|21139
|8.34
|7.88
|7.90—.27
|UnArCwi
|10167
|7.51
|7.15
|7.17—.23
|USBancrp 1.92f
|15997
|30.65
|29.73
|29.88—.03
|USNGas
|30553
|6.45
|6.38
|6.39—.24
|USSteel .20
|11281
|21.99
|21.18
|21.22—.37
|UntySftw
|13925
|29.07
|28.32
|28.41+.13
|VaalcoE .25f
|11627
|4.00
|3.51
|3.76—.39
|ValeSA 3.08e
|25908
|14.26
|14.01
|14.07—.03
|Valvoline .50
|8687
|38.45
|37.50
|38.22+3.94
|VanEGold .06e
|24123
|35.35
|35.01
|35.12—.13
|VangREIT 3.08e
|8423
|83.20
|82.49
|82.61+.45
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17561
|40.32
|40.19
|40.24+.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|55394
|46.53
|46.25
|46.36—.07
|VerizonCm 2.61
|17291
|37.83
|37.41
|37.59+.02
|VirgnGal
|32393
|4.10
|3.71
|4.09
|Wayfair
|48350
|37.15
|35.60
|36.07—.57
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|19586
|39.23
|38.55
|38.71+.17
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|14101
|28.55
|27.10
|27.38+.43
|Xpeng
|19488
|10.43
|10.01
|10.22+.13
