BC-150-actives-e

May 10, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt270515.615.475.51—.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.114126517.1016.9416.99—.04
Alcon1364781.2078.1679.46+5.15
Alibaba4589684.5081.7783.34+1.12
Ambev .05e140132.892.852.88+.02
ArkInnova .78e4034239.1438.6339.07+.82
ArkGenom .38e999431.3530.7531.15+1.00
ArmourR .9686585.155.085.10+.02
BHPBillLt 6.02e932560.6659.9860.14—.34
BPPLC 1.44f1543537.1736.5436.70—.30
BabylonHld221313.172.042.40—4.68
BcoBrad .04a320683.093.053.08—.01
BkofAm .885656628.0027.5527.63—.03
Barclay .15e149147.807.707.74—.03
BarrickGld 2.82e
1190619.8319.6619.73—.06
Baxter 1.16f872744.0343.1044.00+.92
BlackBerry121625.245.075.24+.22
BrghtHl124046.47.26.37+.11
CVSHealth 2.42f
1388470.2569.6270.03+.06
Camecog .63946729.0628.4928.81+.29
CanoHl215071.361.081.26+.21
Carnival6766210.8910.5710.64—.01
CarvanaA7038213.0811.8313.06+1.21
Catalent871135.4434.3134.81—.23
Citigroup 2.041411147.1946.4946.62+.10
CitizFincl 1.681036626.5125.9226.19+.14
ClevCliffs1301015.3614.8314.90—.15
CocaCola 1.84f1331463.6463.1663.40+.01
Coeur95563.593.513.57+.02
Coherent2864628.5026.2928.35—3.56
Compass246943.893.413.88+1.08
ConAgra 1.32f1013537.9337.0737.17—.64
Coupang2390216.7915.9215.93—1.47
CredSuiss 1.22e11216.87.86.86—.01
DeltaAir1257134.7333.8133.86—.34
DevonE .80f1507549.2147.9748.01—1.17
DirSPBr5259617.6017.2017.44—.21
DxSOXBr6625120.3519.8420.07—.67
DxDGlBr116689.118.959.07+.08
DxBiotBll881427.287.007.13+.33
DxSOXBl19145714.5314.1814.37+.43
DrxSPBull2643774.6973.0973.73+.89
Disney14890103.25102.01102.32+.14
DoorDash1245568.2666.4467.52+.22
DutchBr925630.4629.0130.26—2.20
ExxonMbl 3.64
29477110.01107.51107.81—1.33
GenMotors .361765233.9733.3533.43+.15
GinkgoBi204411.421.371.42+.05
Hallibrtn .64f1079030.3729.2129.28—.83
HarmonyG .05111285.295.215.25+.11
HeclaM .01e113796.215.955.96—.19
IAMGldg 1.52f104303.333.283.29+.01
iShBrazil .67e4509829.3528.9929.17+.13
iShSilver2943223.6623.5023.53+.05
iShChinaLC .87e4938828.3428.0928.28—.16
iShEMkts .59e3466339.2639.1239.18+.01
iShiBoxIG 3.87
25726108.55108.33108.49+.77
iSh20yrT 3.05
40298104.24103.65104.06+1.01
iSEafe 1.66e1517173.6973.2673.45—.16
iShiBxHYB 5.095959474.9274.6674.81+.45
iShCrSPS954493.6892.6292.78+.40
iShCorEafe 1.56e856368.9368.5268.69—.11
Infosys .271914615.2915.1815.22—.05
Invitae484601.631.391.60—.02
iShCorEM .95e997048.7448.5948.65+.05
ItauUnH145585.335.275.32+.03
JPMorgCh 410628138.06136.21136.68+.27
JacksnFn 2.20f
1006530.0226.7028.43—6.10
Keycorp .82f226779.969.689.76+.04
Kinrossg .12282455.545.465.48+.16
KrSChIn 2.58e
3722326.9726.5326.78+.01
LVSands869462.9562.1262.61+.24
Livent3812625.3024.3825.03+.80
LloydBkg .14e137932.322.302.31+.01
LumenTch207222.472.372.45+.08
Macys .66f1418815.2214.8714.98—.03
MarathnO .40f1011123.2122.5822.62—.28
NerdyA86253.633.113.26+.16
NokiaCp .19e164184.114.084.10+.03
NorwCruis2574314.2613.7814.01—.10
NuHldg231065.935.845.89+.07
OcciPet .72f4323758.8957.1357.33—1.64
PG&amp;ECp2635917.4917.1317.15—.14
Palantir31883810.129.4610.11+.56
PermResn86309.619.369.43—.05
Petrobras 2.87e1665611.0910.9110.94—.07
Pfizer 1.60f2205438.7238.2238.43—.05
Pinterest1435322.0921.7022.04+.57
PrVixST167417.707.507.60—.23
PrUlQQQ948250.4649.7650.22+.87
PrUlSP5002083839.3438.4938.83+.49
ProShtQQQ3596912.1712.0812.11—.11
ProShSP3073415.0214.9014.98—.05
PrUShSP1498039.8939.3039.65—.33
PrUShD32183126.0725.3225.79
RegionsFn .80894816.5816.0216.12—.18
RingCentrl1450129.8528.3629.74+3.24
Roblox8353338.7436.1137.94+1.75
SpdrGold15002189.64188.80189.23+.21
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
135777414.54411.50412.73+1.80
SpdrBiot .44e1831287.9786.8287.38+1.47
SpdLgTr899230.4030.2630.37+.28
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
4621438.2037.1337.35—.07
Salesforce13589206.28203.04204.73+3.55
Schlmbrg 1f2012547.2945.8045.90—1.27
Schwab 1f1681948.7247.5847.90—.04
Shopifys2652765.0263.8464.92+1.03
SibanyeSt 1.29e163508.198.098.17—.22
SiderurNac90232.702.652.66—.19
Skillz8939.58.55.56—.02
SnapIncA779348.668.428.63+.36
Snowflake8759169.25165.20169.20+5.33
SwstnEngy136774.824.714.74—.04
Square1473560.0058.6658.100—.33
SPHlthC 1.01e
9733133.09132.00132.89+.48
SPCnSt 1.28e1708077.0676.3476.61—.11
SPEngy 2.04e2771880.8279.2179.27—.99
SPDRFncl .46e4585232.5432.1032.20—.06
SPInds 1.12e14519100.1298.8799.18—.20
SPUtil 1.55e1515269.5469.1069.47+.74
TALEduc150795.845.495.77+.23
TaiwSemi 1.56e1208084.9984.1784.46—.60
TevaPhrm574678.398.028.37—.73
ToastA2447220.4919.7120.02+.56
TopgolfCl .042415220.6818.1318.72—2.93
Transocn150286.095.885.89—.05
TruistFn 2.081765629.2127.9928.19—.41
Twilio7533348.7545.6848.48—7.52
2xLongs3229811.1110.5110.81—.68
Tyson 1.921290049.3548.1648.58—.24
UberTch2734638.8038.1738.41+.22
UndrArm211398.347.887.90—.27
UnArCwi101677.517.157.17—.23
USBancrp 1.92f1599730.6529.7329.88—.03
USNGas305536.456.386.39—.24
USSteel .201128121.9921.1821.22—.37
UntySftw1392529.0728.3228.41+.13
VaalcoE .25f116274.003.513.76—.39
ValeSA 3.08e2590814.2614.0114.07—.03
Valvoline .50868738.4537.5038.22+3.94
VanEGold .06e2412335.3535.0135.12—.13
VangREIT 3.08e842383.2082.4982.61+.45
VangEmg 1.10e1756140.3240.1940.24+.03
VangFTSE 1.10e
5539446.5346.2546.36—.07
VerizonCm 2.611729137.8337.4137.59+.02
VirgnGal323934.103.714.09
Wayfair4835037.1535.6036.07—.57
WellsFargo 1.20f
1958639.2338.5538.71+.17
WstnAlliB 1.441410128.5527.1027.38+.43
Xpeng1948810.4310.0110.22+.13
—————————
