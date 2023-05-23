BC-150-actives-n

May 23, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|56072
|5.14
|4.98
|5.08—.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|179805
|16.30
|16.07
|16.27—.12
|Alibaba
|78065
|84.98
|83.41
|84.72—1.38
|Ambev .05e
|61372
|2.93
|2.87
|2.92+.03
|ArkInnova .78e
|99604
|41.28
|40.15
|41.08+.50
|BJsWhole
|34883
|66.40
|64.06
|65.00—4.60
|BPPLC 1.44f
|29729
|36.50
|36.05
|36.42+.53
|BcoBrad .04a
|139377
|3.34
|3.25
|3.33+.10
|BkofAm .88
|185797
|29.08
|28.30
|28.99+.65
|Barclay .15e
|43216
|8.17
|8.06
|8.17+.16
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|40191
|17.74
|17.53
|17.66—.13
|BostonSci
|29718
|53.58
|52.51
|52.54—1.15
|BrMySq 2.16f
|32337
|66.78
|65.86
|66.57+.76
|CanoHl
|30670
|1.52
|1.26
|1.44—.02
|Carnival
|154609
|11.53
|11.12
|11.32+.10
|CarvanaA
|154631
|13.10
|11.42
|13.05+1.58
|ChrgePt
|38552
|8.77
|8.20
|8.61+.30
|Chevron 6.04f
|47152
|157.66
|153.84
|156.57+4.13
|Citigroup 2.04
|49370
|46.69
|45.80
|46.66+.87
|CitizFincl 1.68
|38123
|28.35
|27.27
|28.35+1.16
|ClevCliffs
|36172
|14.98
|14.49
|14.94+.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|41763
|61.67
|61.17
|61.54+.03
|Coupang
|36057
|16.14
|15.54
|16.08+.07
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|52909
|.89
|.88
|.89+.00
|DWavQntn
|86260
|1.09
|.82
|.95—.07
|DeltaAir
|44797
|36.61
|35.31
|36.61+1.15
|DicksSptg 4f
|28303
|130.39
|123.62
|126.77+.37
|DxSCBer
|60589
|31.47
|29.100
|30.15—1.00
|DirSPBr
|75639
|17.01
|16.85
|16.90+.14
|DxSOXBr
|143045
|16.44
|16.11
|16.29+.20
|DxDGlBr
|33090
|11.17
|10.89
|11.10+.17
|DxBiotBll
|228010
|7.60
|7.03
|7.49+.45
|DxSOXBl
|184718
|17.55
|17.19
|17.35—.18
|Dir30TrBul
|132347
|7.46
|7.35
|7.41—.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|69712
|32.36
|30.87
|32.20+1.01
|DrxSPBull
|27897
|76.24
|75.54
|76.06—.60
|Disney
|48182
|92.03
|90.92
|91.33—.49
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|49390
|12.93
|12.68
|12.87+.14
|EvoquaWt
|44509
|51.62
|49.84
|50.56+1.15
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|58459
|108.22
|105.75
|107.54+2.57
|Farfetch
|122936
|5.74
|5.39
|5.48—.14
|FstHorizon .60
|72411
|11.74
|11.10
|11.51+.47
|FootLockr 1.60
|45459
|28.58
|27.34
|27.50—.13
|FordM .60a
|254190
|11.90
|11.53
|11.90+.27
|FrptMcM .30
|39680
|35.24
|34.59
|34.99—.64
|fuboTV
|101750
|2.03
|1.82
|1.89+.02
|GenMotors .36
|67991
|33.84
|32.94
|33.78+.92
|Gerdau .50r
|37314
|5.08
|4.97
|5.06+.05
|GinkgoBi
|327127
|1.72
|1.53
|1.66+.15
|Hallibrtn .64
|31229
|30.77
|30.04
|30.68+.46
|HPEnt .48
|49979
|14.68
|14.43
|14.67+.22
|iShBrHiY
|34001
|35.02
|34.96
|34.98—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|102124
|30.28
|29.80
|30.20+.33
|iShSilver
|79120
|21.71
|21.47
|21.50—.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|107430
|27.90
|27.75
|27.85—.50
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|40045
|98.03
|97.81
|97.96—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|100813
|39.05
|38.90
|39.01—.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|55971
|106.62
|106.29
|106.56—.01
|iShCorUSTr .33
|106518
|23.03
|22.98
|23.01—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|90282
|100.78
|100.28
|100.54—.20
|iSEafe 1.66e
|43798
|73.15
|72.94
|73.03—.65
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|109554
|74.48
|74.29
|74.41—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|146079
|180.53
|177.70
|180.24+1.98
|Infosys .27
|30960
|15.64
|15.53
|15.59—.07
|Invitae
|93604
|1.31
|1.13
|1.30+.17
|iShJapan
|54931
|60.62
|60.25
|60.61—.62
|iShCorEM .95e
|37514
|48.54
|48.37
|48.49—.30
|ItauUnH
|86932
|5.41
|5.29
|5.40+.14
|JPMorgCh 4
|31512
|139.03
|137.43
|137.92—.11
|JumiaTch
|31696
|3.35
|2.94
|3.16—.02
|Keycorp .82f
|89172
|10.77
|10.29
|10.73+.45
|KindMorg 1.11f
|42320
|16.68
|16.51
|16.61+.08
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|52965
|26.82
|26.50
|26.78—.37
|LVSands
|27348
|58.66
|56.80
|56.93—2.56
|Livent
|32182
|25.39
|24.04
|24.98+.71
|LloydBkg .14e
|74545
|2.34
|2.32
|2.34+.02
|Lowes 4.20
|30530
|209.75
|202.44
|209.20+6.05
|LumenTch
|108423
|2.23
|2.13
|2.14—.04
|Macys .66f
|38614
|15.25
|14.87
|15.18+.23
|MarathnO .40f
|43647
|24.09
|23.47
|23.92+.49
|MedProp 1.16
|60017
|8.17
|7.87
|8.08+.26
|NYCmtyB .68
|43126
|11.07
|10.80
|11.02+.12
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|33873
|43.01
|42.44
|42.49—.85
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|35761
|75.20
|73.91
|74.96+.38
|NikeB 1.36
|52131
|111.06
|109.08
|109.56—.62
|NokiaCp .19e
|55890
|4.11
|4.06
|4.06—.02
|NordicAm .13e
|26889
|4.15
|3.86
|3.98—.04
|NorwCruis
|56105
|14.93
|14.16
|14.78+.45
|NuHldg
|213077
|7.09
|6.62
|7.03+.39
|OcciPet .72f
|43348
|60.23
|59.25
|59.99+.95
|Oracle 1.60f
|33166
|101.43
|99.66
|99.71—2.06
|PG&ECp
|87155
|16.74
|16.38
|16.58+.07
|Palantir
|917718
|13.42
|11.87
|13.26+1.42
|Petrobras 2.87e
|62698
|11.97
|11.62
|11.92+.37
|Pfizer 1.60f
|315232
|39.60
|38.00
|39.57+.82
|PhilipMor 5.08f
|40469
|93.69
|93.11
|93.33+.26
|138987
|24.20
|23.00
|23.98+.72
|PrVixST
|33030
|7.33
|7.12
|7.13—.08
|ProShtQQQ
|233527
|11.74
|11.69
|11.70+.04
|ProShSP
|58431
|14.87
|14.82
|14.83+.04
|RegionsFn .80
|31737
|18.03
|17.46
|17.99+.48
|Roblox
|34841
|40.92
|39.17
|40.79+1.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|205191
|418.72
|416.84
|417.75—1.05
|SpdrBiot .44e
|47768
|89.83
|87.49
|89.36+1.89
|SpdShTBd .40e
|110240
|29.51
|29.47
|29.49—.02
|SpdLgTr
|50230
|29.42
|29.30
|29.36—.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|137959
|42.09
|40.46
|41.91+1.45
|Schlmbrg 1f
|27061
|46.50
|45.89
|46.30+.30
|Schwab 1f
|64099
|53.24
|52.16
|53.19+1.22
|SeaLtd
|42761
|67.67
|65.53
|65.99—1.99
|Shopifys
|69554
|62.04
|60.61
|61.35—.72
|SnapIncA
|50878
|9.92
|9.62
|9.91+.15
|SwstnEngy
|48720
|5.38
|5.28
|5.32+.01
|Square
|42026
|62.19
|59.82
|61.69+1.07
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|42431
|74.63
|74.12
|74.33—.44
|SPEngy 2.04e
|77604
|81.07
|79.86
|80.70+1.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|115219
|32.69
|32.52
|32.58—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|35198
|99.60
|98.84
|99.54—.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49289
|66.55
|65.72
|66.36+.23
|StemInc
|29612
|4.82
|4.31
|4.78+.45
|TALEduc
|27526
|6.00
|5.68
|5.99+.12
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|35408
|91.34
|90.36
|90.98—.75
|Tegna .38
|30909
|16.40
|16.16
|16.26+.53
|TevaPhrm
|58174
|7.97
|7.77
|7.83—.13
|Transocn
|66599
|6.53
|6.25
|6.52+.19
|TruistFn 2.08
|50863
|31.89
|30.64
|31.71+1.13
|Twilio
|51441
|61.46
|57.51
|61.38+3.67
|2xLongs
|32738
|9.93
|9.41
|9.43—.18
|USFdsHl
|56295
|40.80
|39.81
|40.19—1.23
|UberTch
|76901
|39.65
|38.82
|39.57+.40
|UiPath
|69365
|17.62
|16.58
|17.47+.84
|UndrArm
|34023
|7.60
|7.30
|7.60+.21
|USBancrp 1.92f
|47172
|32.07
|31.00
|32.03+1.12
|USNGas
|96678
|7.01
|6.82
|6.87—.14
|UntySftw
|34672
|29.76
|28.99
|29.23—.93
|VFCorp 1.20m
|27074
|19.75
|19.18
|19.66+.10
|ValeSA 3.08e
|76441
|13.51
|13.36
|13.50—.19
|ValeroE 4.08f
|29198
|115.35
|112.39
|114.30+1.51
|VanEGold .06e
|63446
|31.94
|31.54
|31.64—.24
|VangEmg 1.10e
|32578
|39.90
|39.76
|39.85—.30
|VerizonCm 2.61
|84524
|36.83
|35.80
|36.78+.82
|VertivHl .01
|30460
|16.72
|16.23
|16.54+.03
|Vipshop
|68091
|14.95
|13.92
|14.65—.19
|VirgnGal
|99162
|5.25
|4.88
|5.11+.20
|Visa 1.80
|33278
|229.49
|223.77
|224.04—7.24
|WeWork
|197709
|.21
|.19
|.20—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|85852
|42.12
|40.98
|42.02+1.04
|Xpeng
|37171
|9.31
|9.17
|9.21—.20
|Xylem 1.32f
|29332
|107.61
|104.17
|105.39+1.05
|ZIMIntg 2e
|87702
|14.09
|12.95
|14.06—.63
