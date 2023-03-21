BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
March 21, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc18.54+.05
Altria46.20+.13
AmerenCp83.74—2.23
AmExpress164.56+5.82
ArchDanM77.69+.76
AutoZone2394.95+3.78
BPPLC37.02+1.22
Boeing204.70.07
BristMySq67.51+.27
Brunswick80.41+2.78
CampbSoup54.08
Chevron159.31+4.73
Citigroup45.07+.98
CocaCola60.32.28
ConAgraBr36.42+.27
ConocoPhil99.71+3.55
Corning33.67+.44
CurtissWright171.58+2.05
DTEEnergy106.29—2.11
DeereCo402.59+8.09
DillardsInc321.85+.53
Disney96.54+2.32
DuPont69.67+.74
EmersonElec83.99+1.72
Entergy103.15—2.92
ExxonMobil107.04+4.59
FMCCorp121.53+2.67
FirstEnergy39.38.94
FootLocker42.68+2.82
FordMot11.72+.54
GenDynam222.37+2.46
GenlElec92.18+2.26
GenMill80.75+.10
HPInc28.61+.42
Halliburton31.94+1.25
Hershey243.19—1.35
HomeDepot289.43+.17
IBM126.57+.63
IntlPaper35.24+.41
JohnsonJn153.89
KrogerCo47.76+.41
LindsayCorp146.77+3.53
LockheedM474.76.94
LowesCos196.79
MarathonOil22.96+1.22
McDonalds270.21.53
NCRCorp22.35+.51
Nucor152.10+4.23
OGEEnergy36.03.50
OccidentPet60.24+1.26
ONEOK61.87+1.11
PG&amp;ECorp15.97.03
Pfizer40.66.15
ProctGamb144.08—1.05
RaythnTech98.01+.48
RexAmRescS31.30+.86
RockwellAuto283.16+4.83
Schlumbrg48.28+2.06
SnapOn239.08+2.00
Textron68.70+1.46
3MCo104.29.02
Timken80.04+3.92
TraneTech183.04+1.64
UnionPacif189.54.15
USSteel25.86+.95
VerizonComm37.74+.31
ViadCorp20.49+.24
WalMart140.42.48
WellsFargo38.48+1.00
WilliamsCos29.18+.29
Winnebago58.25+1.12
YumBrands128.55.33
