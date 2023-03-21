March 21, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.54
|+.05
|Altria
|46.20
|+.13
|AmerenCp
|83.74
|—2.23
|AmExpress
|164.56
|+5.82
|ArchDanM
|77.69
|+.76
|AutoZone
|2394.95
|+3.78
|BPPLC
|37.02
|+1.22
|Boeing
|204.70
|—
|.07
|BristMySq
|67.51
|+.27
|Brunswick
|80.41
|+2.78
|CampbSoup
|54.08
|Chevron
|159.31
|+4.73
|Citigroup
|45.07
|+.98
|CocaCola
|60.32
|—
|.28
|ConAgraBr
|36.42
|+.27
|ConocoPhil
|99.71
|+3.55
|Corning
|33.67
|+.44
|CurtissWright
|171.58
|+2.05
|DTEEnergy
|106.29
|—2.11
|DeereCo
|402.59
|+8.09
|DillardsInc
|321.85
|+.53
|Disney
|96.54
|+2.32
|DuPont
|69.67
|+.74
|EmersonElec
|83.99
|+1.72
|Entergy
|103.15
|—2.92
|ExxonMobil
|107.04
|+4.59
|FMCCorp
|121.53
|+2.67
|FirstEnergy
|39.38
|—
|.94
|FootLocker
|42.68
|+2.82
|FordMot
|11.72
|+.54
|GenDynam
|222.37
|+2.46
|GenlElec
|92.18
|+2.26
|GenMill
|80.75
|+.10
|HPInc
|28.61
|+.42
|Halliburton
|31.94
|+1.25
|Hershey
|243.19
|—1.35
|HomeDepot
|289.43
|+.17
|IBM
|126.57
|+.63
|IntlPaper
|35.24
|+.41
|JohnsonJn
|153.89
|KrogerCo
|47.76
|+.41
|LindsayCorp
|146.77
|+3.53
|LockheedM
|474.76
|—
|.94
|LowesCos
|196.79
|MarathonOil
|22.96
|+1.22
|McDonalds
|270.21
|—
|.53
|NCRCorp
|22.35
|+.51
|Nucor
|152.10
|+4.23
|OGEEnergy
|36.03
|—
|.50
|OccidentPet
|60.24
|+1.26
|ONEOK
|61.87
|+1.11
|PG&ECorp
|15.97
|—
|.03
|Pfizer
|40.66
|—
|.15
|ProctGamb
|144.08
|—1.05
|RaythnTech
|98.01
|+.48
|RexAmRescS
|31.30
|+.86
|RockwellAuto
|283.16
|+4.83
|Schlumbrg
|48.28
|+2.06
|SnapOn
|239.08
|+2.00
|Textron
|68.70
|+1.46
|3MCo
|104.29
|—
|.02
|Timken
|80.04
|+3.92
|TraneTech
|183.04
|+1.64
|UnionPacif
|189.54
|—
|.15
|USSteel
|25.86
|+.95
|VerizonComm
|37.74
|+.31
|ViadCorp
|20.49
|+.24
|WalMart
|140.42
|—
|.48
|WellsFargo
|38.48
|+1.00
|WilliamsCos
|29.18
|+.29
|Winnebago
|58.25
|+1.12
|YumBrands
|128.55
|—
|.33