BC-Dividends

June 13, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
REGULAR
AGNC InvestM.126-307-12
Benchmark ElecQ.1657-37-13
Dynex CapitalM.136-267-3
HEICOS.107-57-17
OracleQ.407-137-26
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
