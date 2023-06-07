AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

June 7, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Petroleo Brasil z.26956-148-25
Telekomum Indonesi zA1.12966-157-17
Vodafone Group zS.470696-98-4
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
OceanPal Incx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 6/8.
INCREASED
Alexandria Real EstQ1.246-307-14
REGULAR
CenterspaceQ.736-307-10
Helios TechnologiesQ.097-57-20
Myers IndustriesQ.1356-167-5
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
