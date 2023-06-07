June 7, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Petroleo Brasil z
|.2695
|6-14
|8-25
|Telekomum Indonesi z
|A
|1.1296
|6-15
|7-17
|Vodafone Group z
|S
|.47069
|6-9
|8-4
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|OceanPal Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 6/8.
|INCREASED
|Alexandria Real Est
|Q
|1.24
|6-30
|7-14
|REGULAR
|Centerspace
|Q
|.73
|6-30
|7-10
|Helios Technologies
|Q
|.09
|7-5
|7-20
|Myers Industries
|Q
|.135
|6-16
|7-5
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.