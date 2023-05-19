AP NEWS
BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

May 19, 2023 GMT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:

HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

5.10.94Tellurian41,788,6681.401.191.33+.08
4.402.81B2goldg30,380,8314.183.883.89—.22
2.98.85Globalstar18,848,9261.12.981.08+.09
3.551.00Protalx16,979,2052.372.022.04—.19
2.49.55eMagin14,837,3292.081.592.00+.40
4.722.30UraniumEn13,861,6732.692.462.53—.12
1.48.61NwGoldg11,692,6201.441.261.30—.12
44.4837.77iShIndiabt
11,095,12941.6940.7440.88—.44
6.382.35EquinxGl9,904,1575.534.734.90—.44
1.53.91DenisnMg8,765,3701.141.061.07—.03
4.891.63RingEngy8,545,3491.861.701.82+.09
182.35120.09CheniereEn
7,632,285150.26140.43141.18—6.73
3.181.52i80Goldn6,415,2092.362.162.25—.06
2.751.55Stereotax6,327,8602.381.612.25+.53
4.731.13FrkStPrp6,306,5071.651.431.60+.04
8.254.69EnFuelgrs6,130,6876.245.825.99—.08
4.201.99SlvrcpMt4,927,5873.583.413.52+.07
6.984.06NovaGldg4,925,0225.505.275.36—.02
12.787.18CrnrstnStr4,663,3237.907.587.86+.07
50.3649.84iShLqdtybt4,354,65550.2450.1950.21—.01
—————————
