May 8, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.12
|—
|.01
|Altria
|46.61
|—
|.08
|AmerenCp
|89.14
|—1.33
|AmExpress
|153.04
|+.39
|ArchDanM
|75.40
|—
|.56
|AutoZone
|2709.54+17.96
|BPPLC
|37.03
|—
|.10
|Boeing
|197.26
|—1.08
|BristMySq
|68.41
|+.27
|Brunswick
|82.68
|+.01
|CampbSoup
|54.46
|—
|.28
|Chevron
|159.58
|—
|.63
|Citigroup
|46.36
|+.04
|CocaCola
|63.92
|—
|.10
|ConAgraBr
|37.74
|—
|.08
|ConocoPhil
|100.90
|+.53
|Corning
|31.47
|—
|.01
|CurtissWright
|162.38
|—1.07
|DTEEnergy
|113.00
|—
|.36
|DeereCo
|380.25
|—
|.84
|DillardsInc
|290.68
|—6.35
|Disney
|102.97
|+2.45
|DuPont
|64.77
|—
|.74
|EmersonElec
|83.81
|—
|.59
|Entergy
|106.91
|—
|.45
|ExxonMobil
|109.11
|+.43
|FMCCorp
|111.96
|—1.53
|FirstEnergy
|39.09
|—
|.61
|FootLocker
|39.87
|—1.21
|FordMot
|12.02
|+.03
|GenDynam
|210.71
|—1.21
|GenlElec
|100.92
|+.68
|GenMill
|89.87
|+.06
|HPInc
|30.19
|+.06
|Halliburton
|29.95
|+.07
|Hershey
|274.77
|—
|.56
|HomeDepot
|287.93
|—1.69
|IBM
|123.40
|—
|.25
|IntlPaper
|32.38
|+.03
|JohnsonJn
|162.31
|—
|.37
|KrogerCo
|49.15
|—
|.08
|LindsayCorp
|120.70
|—1.45
|LockheedM
|450.96
|—4.58
|LowesCos
|204.05
|—1.76
|MarathonOil
|22.82
|—
|.11
|McDonalds
|296.69
|+.09
|NCRCorp
|22.64
|—
|.14
|Nucor
|141.62
|—
|.70
|OGEEnergy
|37.55
|—
|.20
|OccidentPet
|58.96
|—1.73
|ONEOK
|63.52
|—
|.99
|PG&ECorp
|17.41
|+.14
|Pfizer
|38.67
|+.18
|ProctGamb
|155.30
|—
|.73
|RaythnTech
|95.54
|—1.04
|RexAmRescS
|28.38
|+.08
|RockwellAuto
|281.10
|—2.32
|Schlumbrg
|46.61
|+.86
|SnapOn
|259.87
|—
|.94
|Textron
|65.71
|—
|.44
|3MCo
|102.34
|—1.01
|Timken
|76.02
|—
|.77
|TraneTech
|176.75
|—
|.06
|UnionPacif
|199.94
|—1.29
|USSteel
|21.59
|—
|.09
|VerizonComm
|37.83
|ViadCorp
|21.52
|—1.07
|WalMart
|152.72
|+.95
|WellsFargo
|38.38
|+.44
|WilliamsCos
|29.56
|—
|.62
|Winnebago
|59.33
|+.10
|YumBrands
|136.53
|—
|.96