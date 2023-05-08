BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 8, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.12.01
Altria46.61.08
AmerenCp89.14—1.33
AmExpress153.04+.39
ArchDanM75.40.56
AutoZone2709.54+17.96
BPPLC37.03.10
Boeing197.26—1.08
BristMySq68.41+.27
Brunswick82.68+.01
CampbSoup54.46.28
Chevron159.58.63
Citigroup46.36+.04
CocaCola63.92.10
ConAgraBr37.74.08
ConocoPhil100.90+.53
Corning31.47.01
CurtissWright162.38—1.07
DTEEnergy113.00.36
DeereCo380.25.84
DillardsInc290.68—6.35
Disney102.97+2.45
DuPont64.77.74
EmersonElec83.81.59
Entergy106.91.45
ExxonMobil109.11+.43
FMCCorp111.96—1.53
FirstEnergy39.09.61
FootLocker39.87—1.21
FordMot12.02+.03
GenDynam210.71—1.21
GenlElec100.92+.68
GenMill89.87+.06
HPInc30.19+.06
Halliburton29.95+.07
Hershey274.77.56
HomeDepot287.93—1.69
IBM123.40.25
IntlPaper32.38+.03
JohnsonJn162.31.37
KrogerCo49.15.08
LindsayCorp120.70—1.45
LockheedM450.96—4.58
LowesCos204.05—1.76
MarathonOil22.82.11
McDonalds296.69+.09
NCRCorp22.64.14
Nucor141.62.70
OGEEnergy37.55.20
OccidentPet58.96—1.73
ONEOK63.52.99
PG&amp;ECorp17.41+.14
Pfizer38.67+.18
ProctGamb155.30.73
RaythnTech95.54—1.04
RexAmRescS28.38+.08
RockwellAuto281.10—2.32
Schlumbrg46.61+.86
SnapOn259.87.94
Textron65.71.44
3MCo102.34—1.01
Timken76.02.77
TraneTech176.75.06
UnionPacif199.94—1.29
USSteel21.59.09
VerizonComm37.83
ViadCorp21.52—1.07
WalMart152.72+.95
WellsFargo38.38+.44
WilliamsCos29.56.62
Winnebago59.33+.10
YumBrands136.53.96
