April 5, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|70400
|4.09
|3.94
|3.100+.09
|AMCEntpf
|56695
|1.72
|1.63
|1.67—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|27294
|19.74
|19.59
|19.71+.07
|AbbVie 5.92
|9843
|161.02
|159.01
|160.70+.92
|Agnicog 1.40
|8501
|56.35
|55.32
|55.35—.04
|Albemarle 1.60f
|8996
|201.12
|195.45
|200.19—9.38
|Alibaba
|35075
|100.45
|98.64
|99.12—1.60
|AnglogldA .35
|13358
|26.64
|26.21
|26.30+.92
|ArkInnova .78e
|23091
|39.10
|38.54
|38.78—.59
|BPPLC 1.44f
|25324
|40.04
|39.75
|39.88+.55
|BcoBrad .04a
|13648
|2.64
|2.61
|2.63+.04
|BcoSantSA .04e
|9606
|3.71
|3.67
|3.71—.04
|BkofAm .88
|83477
|27.91
|27.47
|27.80—.18
|Barclay .15e
|18197
|7.46
|7.40
|7.42+.09
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|53052
|20.05
|19.62
|19.77+.15
|Baxter 1.16f
|14214
|41.21
|40.61
|41.02+.52
|BostonSci
|11377
|50.55
|50.14
|50.39+.32
|BrMySq 2.16f
|10718
|69.79
|69.04
|69.74+.83
|ButtrNtwk
|29398
|2.39
|2.11
|2.21—.06
|CNHIndl .39e
|18810
|14.48
|14.25
|14.33—.36
|Carnival
|40481
|9.89
|9.68
|9.82—.03
|CarvanaA
|12467
|9.38
|8.93
|9.01—.49
|ChrgePt
|12282
|10.01
|9.59
|9.63—.39
|Citigroup 2.04
|18601
|46.19
|45.41
|46.06—.03
|CitizFincl 1.68
|9460
|29.12
|28.30
|28.93—.24
|ClevCliffs
|11360
|17.43
|17.18
|17.32—.17
|CocaCola 1.84f
|18827
|63.02
|62.50
|62.81+.60
|Coeur
|9467
|4.34
|4.19
|4.21—.03
|ConAgra 1.32f
|16207
|38.68
|37.54
|38.07+.49
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|27578
|.89
|.88
|.88—.00
|DxSCBer
|21416
|33.73
|33.07
|33.24+.44
|DirSPBr
|44069
|17.96
|17.84
|17.86+.04
|DxSOXBr
|109316
|18.77
|18.23
|18.60+.90
|DxGlMBr
|11816
|5.41
|5.24
|5.30—.08
|DxDGlBr
|16882
|9.60
|9.31
|9.52—.11
|DxBiotBll
|72094
|4.91
|4.67
|4.89+.10
|DxSOXBl
|188800
|16.31
|15.79
|15.98—.81
|Dir30TrBul
|70489
|9.37
|9.22
|9.37+.22
|DrxSCBull .41e
|22664
|30.22
|29.61
|30.06—.41
|DrxSPBull
|15070
|72.70
|72.23
|72.62—.14
|Disney
|9653
|100.13
|99.09
|100.04+.47
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|19196
|116.16
|114.92
|115.68+.66
|FedExCp 4.60
|13621
|235.67
|231.25
|233.73+7.24
|FidNatInfo 2.08f
|11434
|53.33
|52.51
|53.21+.26
|FstHorizon .60
|9924
|17.34
|16.96
|17.28—.05
|FMajSilvg .01
|15310
|7.68
|7.47
|7.52—.08
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|57334
|13.86
|13.29
|13.68—.11
|FordM .60a
|56318
|12.65
|12.45
|12.49—.23
|FrptMcM .30
|11611
|40.20
|39.75
|40.08—.18
|fuboTV
|13111
|1.12
|1.07
|1.09—.05
|GSKplcrs
|8947
|37.29
|36.96
|37.28+.73
|GenElec .32
|11864
|95.32
|94.61
|94.89—.16
|GenMotors .36
|11067
|35.38
|34.87
|34.98—.76
|GinkgoBi
|17090
|1.26
|1.21
|1.26+.01
|GoldFLtd .22e
|13586
|14.59
|14.36
|14.45+.47
|Haleonn
|9948
|8.65
|8.61
|8.64+.15
|Hallibrtn .64f
|8965
|33.40
|32.80
|33.07—.16
|HarmonyG .05
|19202
|4.65
|4.51
|4.52+.17
|HeclaM .01e
|10983
|6.65
|6.51
|6.54—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|25614
|27.41
|27.24
|27.25—.07
|iShSilver
|42729
|22.94
|22.77
|22.83—.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|37698
|29.20
|28.99
|29.04—.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|35074
|39.49
|39.35
|39.37—.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25876
|110.32
|110.05
|110.15+.08
|iShCorUSTr .33
|10900
|23.66
|23.56
|23.63+.12
|iSSP500Gr 2.03e
|11065
|64.00
|63.86
|63.96—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|27227
|108.20
|107.46
|108.10+.97
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9659
|71.82
|71.70
|71.77—.33
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34991
|74.91
|74.78
|74.89—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|43073
|174.83
|173.66
|174.57—.78
|iShChina .61e
|11398
|49.57
|49.24
|49.37—.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|10341
|48.89
|48.74
|48.80—.15
|ItauUnH
|25187
|4.89
|4.82
|4.85+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|x12469
|128.15
|126.46
|127.72+.30
|JohnJn 4.40f
|34335
|164.48
|162.76
|163.28+4.79
|Keycorp .82f
|50955
|11.67
|11.22
|11.56—.18
|Kinrossg .12
|39280
|5.11
|4.99
|5.00—.07
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|17848
|30.59
|30.09
|30.23—.47
|Kroger 1.04
|11496
|49.60
|48.43
|48.49—.98
|LloydBkg .14e
|15894
|2.40
|2.38
|2.40+.04
|LumenTch
|12564
|2.46
|2.40
|2.45+.02
|Macys .66f
|12142
|18.68
|18.40
|18.40—.52
|MarathnO .40f
|15463
|25.73
|25.24
|25.53—.20
|Merck 2.92
|11416
|110.87
|109.58
|110.87+2.04
|NaturaCo
|8491
|5.15
|4.78
|4.95—.30
|NYCmtyB .68
|13929
|8.77
|8.58
|8.71—.09
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|22358
|52.76
|51.60
|51.89+.54
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|11722
|78.56
|77.74
|78.26+1.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|13750
|4.92
|4.89
|4.92+.01
|NorwCruis
|13367
|13.24
|13.02
|13.13—.12
|NuHldg
|12529
|4.59
|4.49
|4.55—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|16492
|65.18
|64.30
|64.67—.16
|OnHldg
|17712
|31.00
|30.15
|30.48—2.03
|Palantir
|133521
|8.65
|8.20
|8.34—.01
|Petrobras 2.87e
|9429
|10.81
|10.68
|10.71—.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|29967
|41.92
|41.17
|41.88+.98
|PrUlSP500
|12492
|38.27
|38.03
|38.25—.09
|ProShtQQQ
|29533
|12.36
|12.30
|12.33+.07
|ProShSP
|29475
|15.07
|15.03
|15.04+.01
|PrUShD3
|14125
|26.06
|25.69
|25.69—.31
|RegionsFn .80
|11162
|18.42
|17.96
|18.28—.03
|Roblox
|10141
|46.06
|45.43
|45.76—.53
|SpdrGold
|23676
|188.59
|187.81
|188.13+.15
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|70810
|408.62
|407.77
|408.46—.21
|SpdrBiot .44e
|10533
|76.24
|74.95
|76.11+.54
|SprBl1-3b
|11920
|91.54
|91.53
|91.54+.06
|SpdLgTr
|14246
|31.42
|31.23
|31.40+.27
|SpIntTrm
|13230
|29.31
|29.22
|29.30+.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|46014
|42.22
|41.53
|41.98—.46
|SpdrRetl .49e
|8593
|62.75
|61.98
|62.10—.87
|Schlmbrg 1f
|9935
|51.16
|50.30
|50.70+.24
|Schwab 1f
|57776
|49.26
|48.60
|48.99—1.02
|SentinOne
|14976
|17.02
|16.54
|16.67—.20
|Shopifys
|14827
|47.42
|46.68
|46.91—.68
|SiderurNac
|10477
|2.91
|2.87
|2.88—.07
|SnapIncA
|28525
|10.90
|10.64
|10.71—.29
|SwstnEngy
|14535
|5.17
|5.08
|5.08—.02
|SprottSilv
|11755
|8.56
|8.50
|8.55—.05
|Square
|15119
|68.24
|67.14
|67.80—1.04
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|18084
|132.38
|131.51
|132.35+1.42
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16315
|75.63
|75.16
|75.47+.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|24055
|85.74
|84.87
|85.36+.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40444
|31.96
|31.66
|31.90—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|13908
|99.02
|98.58
|98.92—.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|22341
|68.75
|67.85
|68.55+.98
|StemInc
|17199
|5.47
|5.09
|5.11—.37
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|12300
|92.18
|90.75
|90.83—1.34
|TeckResg .19e
|11783
|42.88
|41.73
|42.02—1.33
|Transocn
|12855
|6.67
|6.55
|6.57—.06
|TruistFn 2.08
|12642
|32.12
|31.34
|31.99+.04
|Twilio
|10741
|63.38
|60.05
|61.03—3.16
|UBSGrp .69e
|9548
|20.98
|20.76
|20.98—.02
|UberTch
|25395
|31.04
|30.53
|30.90—.49
|USBancrp 1.92f
|14961
|35.26
|34.48
|35.11+.05
|USNGas
|70589
|6.94
|6.80
|6.82+.21
|USSteel .20
|8526
|24.86
|24.31
|24.75—.07
|UntySftw
|11750
|32.02
|31.05
|31.14—1.29
|ValeSA 3.08e
|54673
|15.29
|15.12
|15.16—.09
|ValeroE 4.08f
|11674
|130.84
|127.16
|130.17+2.74
|VanEGold .06e
|58639
|34.70
|34.18
|34.27+.08
|VanEJrGld
|9046
|42.03
|41.39
|41.53—.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|8934
|40.54
|40.37
|40.41—.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10164
|45.36
|45.25
|45.35—.18
|VerizonCm 2.61
|19355
|39.86
|39.57
|39.84+.19
|VirgnGal
|16632
|3.45
|3.32
|3.39—.04
|WalMart 2.28
|12815
|149.15
|147.14
|149.10+1.87
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|20610
|37.01
|36.27
|36.85+.04
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|30392
|31.31
|29.50
|30.49—3.03
|Xpeng
|11782
|10.16
|9.94
|9.96—.24
|ZIMIntg 2e
|28729
|19.09
|17.79
|17.87—1.67
|—————————