BC-150-actives-e

April 5, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt704004.093.943.100+.09
AMCEntpf566951.721.631.67—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.112729419.7419.5919.71+.07
AbbVie 5.929843161.02159.01160.70+.92
Agnicog 1.40850156.3555.3255.35—.04
Albemarle 1.60f
8996201.12195.45200.19—9.38
Alibaba35075100.4598.6499.12—1.60
AnglogldA .351335826.6426.2126.30+.92
ArkInnova .78e2309139.1038.5438.78—.59
BPPLC 1.44f2532440.0439.7539.88+.55
BcoBrad .04a136482.642.612.63+.04
BcoSantSA .04e96063.713.673.71—.04
BkofAm .888347727.9127.4727.80—.18
Barclay .15e181977.467.407.42+.09
BarrickGld 2.82e
5305220.0519.6219.77+.15
Baxter 1.16f1421441.2140.6141.02+.52
BostonSci1137750.5550.1450.39+.32
BrMySq 2.16f1071869.7969.0469.74+.83
ButtrNtwk293982.392.112.21—.06
CNHIndl .39e1881014.4814.2514.33—.36
Carnival404819.899.689.82—.03
CarvanaA124679.388.939.01—.49
ChrgePt1228210.019.599.63—.39
Citigroup 2.041860146.1945.4146.06—.03
CitizFincl 1.68946029.1228.3028.93—.24
ClevCliffs1136017.4317.1817.32—.17
CocaCola 1.84f1882763.0262.5062.81+.60
Coeur94674.344.194.21—.03
ConAgra 1.32f1620738.6837.5438.07+.49
CredSuiss 1.22e27578.89.88.88—.00
DxSCBer2141633.7333.0733.24+.44
DirSPBr4406917.9617.8417.86+.04
DxSOXBr10931618.7718.2318.60+.90
DxGlMBr118165.415.245.30—.08
DxDGlBr168829.609.319.52—.11
DxBiotBll720944.914.674.89+.10
DxSOXBl18880016.3115.7915.98—.81
Dir30TrBul704899.379.229.37+.22
DrxSCBull .41e
2266430.2229.6130.06—.41
DrxSPBull1507072.7072.2372.62—.14
Disney9653100.1399.09100.04+.47
ExxonMbl 3.64
19196116.16114.92115.68+.66
FedExCp 4.60
13621235.67231.25233.73+7.24
FidNatInfo 2.08f1143453.3352.5153.21+.26
FstHorizon .60992417.3416.9617.28—.05
FMajSilvg .01153107.687.477.52—.08
FstRepBk 1.08f5733413.8613.2913.68—.11
FordM .60a5631812.6512.4512.49—.23
FrptMcM .301161140.2039.7540.08—.18
fuboTV131111.121.071.09—.05
GSKplcrs894737.2936.9637.28+.73
GenElec .321186495.3294.6194.89—.16
GenMotors .361106735.3834.8734.98—.76
GinkgoBi170901.261.211.26+.01
GoldFLtd .22e1358614.5914.3614.45+.47
Haleonn99488.658.618.64+.15
Hallibrtn .64f896533.4032.8033.07—.16
HarmonyG .05192024.654.514.52+.17
HeclaM .01e109836.656.516.54—.03
iShBrazil .67e2561427.4127.2427.25—.07
iShSilver4272922.9422.7722.83—.14
iShChinaLC .87e3769829.2028.9929.04—.24
iShEMkts .59e3507439.4939.3539.37—.18
iShiBoxIG 3.87
25876110.32110.05110.15+.08
iShCorUSTr .331090023.6623.5623.63+.12
iSSP500Gr 2.03e1106564.0063.8663.96—.05
iSh20yrT 3.05
27227108.20107.46108.10+.97
iSEafe 1.66e965971.8271.7071.77—.33
iShiBxHYB 5.093499174.9174.7874.89—.04
iShR2K 1.77e43073174.83173.66174.57—.78
iShChina .61e1139849.5749.2449.37—.35
iShCorEM .95e1034148.8948.7448.80—.15
ItauUnH251874.894.824.85+.03
JPMorgCh 4
x12469128.15126.46127.72+.30
JohnJn 4.40f34335164.48162.76163.28+4.79
Keycorp .82f5095511.6711.2211.56—.18
Kinrossg .12392805.114.995.00—.07
KrSChIn 2.58e
1784830.5930.0930.23—.47
Kroger 1.041149649.6048.4348.49—.98
LloydBkg .14e158942.402.382.40+.04
LumenTch125642.462.402.45+.02
Macys .66f1214218.6818.4018.40—.52
MarathnO .40f1546325.7325.2425.53—.20
Merck 2.9211416110.87109.58110.87+2.04
NaturaCo84915.154.784.95—.30
NYCmtyB .68139298.778.588.71—.09
NewmntCp 1.60m
2235852.7651.6051.89+.54
NextEraEn 1.87f
1172278.5677.7478.26+1.10
NokiaCp .19e137504.924.894.92+.01
NorwCruis1336713.2413.0213.13—.12
NuHldg125294.594.494.55—.01
OcciPet .72f1649265.1864.3064.67—.16
OnHldg1771231.0030.1530.48—2.03
Palantir1335218.658.208.34—.01
Petrobras 2.87e942910.8110.6810.71—.06
Pfizer 1.60f2996741.9241.1741.88+.98
PrUlSP5001249238.2738.0338.25—.09
ProShtQQQ2953312.3612.3012.33+.07
ProShSP2947515.0715.0315.04+.01
PrUShD31412526.0625.6925.69—.31
RegionsFn .801116218.4217.9618.28—.03
Roblox1014146.0645.4345.76—.53
SpdrGold23676188.59187.81188.13+.15
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
70810408.62407.77408.46—.21
SpdrBiot .44e1053376.2474.9576.11+.54
SprBl1-3b1192091.5491.5391.54+.06
SpdLgTr1424631.4231.2331.40+.27
SpIntTrm1323029.3129.2229.30+.16
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
4601442.2241.5341.98—.46
SpdrRetl .49e859362.7561.9862.10—.87
Schlmbrg 1f993551.1650.3050.70+.24
Schwab 1f5777649.2648.6048.99—1.02
SentinOne1497617.0216.5416.67—.20
Shopifys1482747.4246.6846.91—.68
SiderurNac104772.912.872.88—.07
SnapIncA2852510.9010.6410.71—.29
SwstnEngy145355.175.085.08—.02
SprottSilv117558.568.508.55—.05
Square1511968.2467.1467.80—1.04
SPHlthC 1.01e
18084132.38131.51132.35+1.42
SPCnSt 1.28e1631575.6375.1675.47+.52
SPEngy 2.04e2405585.7484.8785.36+.35
SPDRFncl .46e4044431.9631.6631.90—.01
SPInds 1.12e1390899.0298.5898.92—.17
SPUtil 1.55e2234168.7567.8568.55+.98
StemInc171995.475.095.11—.37
TaiwSemi 1.56e1230092.1890.7590.83—1.34
TeckResg .19e1178342.8841.7342.02—1.33
Transocn128556.676.556.57—.06
TruistFn 2.081264232.1231.3431.99+.04
Twilio1074163.3860.0561.03—3.16
UBSGrp .69e954820.9820.7620.98—.02
UberTch2539531.0430.5330.90—.49
USBancrp 1.92f1496135.2634.4835.11+.05
USNGas705896.946.806.82+.21
USSteel .20852624.8624.3124.75—.07
UntySftw1175032.0231.0531.14—1.29
ValeSA 3.08e5467315.2915.1215.16—.09
ValeroE 4.08f
11674130.84127.16130.17+2.74
VanEGold .06e5863934.7034.1834.27+.08
VanEJrGld904642.0341.3941.53—.01
VangEmg 1.10e893440.5440.3740.41—.20
VangFTSE 1.10e
1016445.3645.2545.35—.18
VerizonCm 2.611935539.8639.5739.84+.19
VirgnGal166323.453.323.39—.04
WalMart 2.28
12815149.15147.14149.10+1.87
WellsFargo 1.20f
2061037.0136.2736.85+.04
WstnAlliB 1.443039231.3129.5030.49—3.03
Xpeng1178210.169.949.96—.24
ZIMIntg 2e2872919.0917.7917.87—1.67
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.