BC-150-actives-n

April 14, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|130473
|5.76
|5.23
|5.29—.17
|AMCEntpf
|27197
|1.60
|1.55
|1.59+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|88645
|19.99
|19.79
|19.81—.16
|Alibaba
|83878
|96.12
|93.84
|94.02—2.15
|Ambev .05e
|73121
|2.95
|2.91
|2.95+.02
|ArkInnova .78e
|59634
|39.42
|38.43
|38.50—.66
|Avantor
|28013
|21.40
|20.67
|20.77—.72
|BcoBrad .04a
|127897
|2.84
|2.76
|2.82+.01
|BkofAm .88
|457549
|29.87
|29.25
|29.47+.91
|Barclay .15e
|48632
|7.90
|7.81
|7.84+.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|92847
|19.81
|19.36
|19.49—.56
|Boeing
|123494
|204.28
|198.15
|200.52—13.07
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|29504
|75.80
|74.46
|74.59—.84
|Carnival
|88682
|9.87
|9.62
|9.66—.12
|CarvanaA
|45185
|9.80
|8.82
|8.83—.54
|Catalent
|120329
|50.70
|45.13
|46.10—17.21
|Cemex .29t
|33640
|6.03
|5.82
|5.89—.11
|CenovusE 1.60a
|47732
|17.90
|17.30
|17.37—.49
|ChrgePt
|60822
|8.88
|8.41
|8.53—.02
|Citigroup 2.04
|149462
|49.43
|48.02
|48.99+1.69
|CitizFincl 1.68
|40535
|30.11
|29.19
|29.27—.28
|ClevCliffs
|38923
|18.14
|17.37
|17.44—.64
|CocaCola 1.84f
|30540
|63.15
|62.78
|62.100—.16
|Coeur
|49836
|4.37
|4.03
|4.09—.35
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|174061
|.98
|.96
|.96+.01
|DeltaAir
|73094
|34.00
|33.02
|33.53+.16
|DevonE .80f
|27237
|56.06
|55.10
|55.35+.13
|DxSCBer
|56103
|32.52
|30.79
|32.38+1.08
|DirSPBr
|123247
|17.57
|17.09
|17.52+.24
|DxSOXBr
|173748
|19.19
|18.21
|19.15+.33
|DxGlMBr
|60223
|5.30
|4.92
|5.27+.40
|DxDGlBr
|50401
|9.44
|8.86
|9.33+.61
|DxBiotBll
|213404
|5.44
|5.04
|5.06—.39
|DxSOXBl
|309973
|16.19
|15.36
|15.41—.26
|Dir30TrBul
|177366
|8.70
|8.51
|8.52—.31
|DrxSCBull .41e
|61465
|32.37
|30.61
|30.74—1.09
|DrxSPBull
|51598
|75.87
|73.80
|74.04—.95
|Disney
|30579
|100.86
|98.93
|99.26—1.58
|ElancoAn
|26653
|9.69
|9.21
|9.22—.36
|EmersonEl 2.08
|26745
|87.86
|85.67
|86.57+1.16
|Express
|78301
|.97
|.77
|.86+.19
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|30406
|116.66
|115.12
|115.75—.03
|Farfetch
|31190
|4.64
|4.43
|4.46—.06
|FMajSilvg .01
|40844
|7.78
|7.29
|7.30—.51
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|123177
|13.93
|13.16
|13.26—.36
|FordM .60a
|183748
|12.66
|12.44
|12.49+.03
|FrptMcM .30
|40202
|43.46
|42.39
|42.56—.39
|fuboTV
|42796
|1.28
|1.21
|1.24—.00
|Gap .60f
|31753
|9.53
|9.13
|9.21—.15
|GenMotors .36
|37380
|35.29
|34.53
|34.57+.04
|Gerdau .50r
|51500
|5.29
|5.15
|5.26+.02
|GinkgoBi
|76366
|1.36
|1.29
|1.30—.03
|GoldFLtd .22e
|39386
|15.30
|14.92
|15.19—.56
|Hallibrtn .64f
|31659
|34.09
|33.37
|33.53—.29
|Hanesbds .60
|32197
|5.00
|4.86
|4.88—.02
|HarmonyG .05
|29186
|4.66
|4.49
|4.54—.18
|HeclaM .01e
|47553
|6.81
|6.54
|6.58—.36
|Heliogen
|72937
|.38
|.33
|.35+.05
|HPEnt .48
|27170
|16.23
|15.88
|15.92—.12
|HudBayMg .02
|38476
|5.39
|5.17
|5.18—.20
|iShGold
|28318
|38.45
|37.81
|37.84—.86
|iShBrazil .67e
|129438
|29.22
|28.68
|29.15—.18
|iShSilver
|193330
|23.89
|23.12
|23.19—.55
|iShChinaLC .87e
|77492
|28.98
|28.63
|28.65—.42
|iShEMkts .59e
|101246
|39.92
|39.55
|39.59—.34
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|69545
|109.57
|109.08
|109.12—.64
|iShCorUSTr .33
|33778
|23.35
|23.29
|23.29—.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|94658
|105.55
|104.77
|104.80—1.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|58357
|73.69
|73.05
|73.09—.44
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|185702
|75.55
|75.12
|75.16—.27
|iShR2K 1.77e
|106451
|179.22
|175.90
|176.18—1.99
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|33172
|68.85
|68.24
|68.28—.43
|Infosys .27
|82432
|15.55
|15.16
|15.19—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|50333
|49.54
|49.13
|49.16—.42
|ItauUnH
|138299
|5.27
|5.11
|5.25+.09
|JPMorgCh 4
|280543
|139.12
|134.90
|138.82+9.83
|Keycorp .82f
|68698
|12.57
|12.01
|12.05—.25
|KindMorg 1.11f
|26486
|17.90
|17.70
|17.78+.01
|Kinrossg .12
|115905
|5.29
|5.16
|5.23—.09
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|49938
|29.31
|28.79
|28.83—.58
|LloydBkg .14e
|56346
|2.41
|2.39
|2.39+.02
|LumenTch
|56858
|2.38
|2.28
|2.29—.07
|Macys .66f
|27056
|18.03
|17.48
|17.54—.04
|MarathnO .40f
|29816
|25.94
|25.55
|25.67+.01
|MedProp 1.16
|50068
|8.67
|8.18
|8.23—.29
|MorgStan 3.10
|34666
|87.40
|86.00
|86.31+.62
|NYCmtyB .68
|41169
|9.14
|8.75
|8.80—.19
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|42507
|50.47
|48.40
|48.68—2.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|68427
|4.97
|4.92
|4.92—.02
|NorwCruis
|36848
|12.97
|12.73
|12.76—.11
|NuHldg
|95955
|4.77
|4.63
|4.66—.02
|OcciPet .72f
|27729
|64.99
|64.06
|64.24—.53
|OnHldg
|47601
|32.18
|29.99
|30.67+.75
|OusterInc
|51890
|.47
|.42
|.42—.04
|PG&ECp
|78100
|16.93
|16.73
|16.85+.05
|PNC 6
|54409
|122.29
|117.51
|118.94—2.47
|Palantir
|163657
|8.76
|8.47
|8.67+.09
|Petrobras 2.87e
|63460
|12.00
|11.85
|11.95+.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|71414
|41.71
|40.99
|41.15—.33
|PrUlSP500
|44936
|39.99
|38.88
|39.00—.51
|ProShtQQQ
|216836
|12.37
|12.23
|12.36+.09
|ProShSP
|184161
|14.97
|14.83
|14.95+.07
|PrUShSP
|34057
|39.74
|39.02
|39.67+.37
|PrUShD3
|55043
|25.21
|24.58
|25.11+.42
|RegionsFn .80
|56545
|18.72
|18.38
|18.53+.14
|Roblox
|25833
|46.12
|44.94
|45.14—.56
|SpdrGold
|74174
|188.49
|185.28
|185.46—4.26
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|310446
|413.14
|411.27
|411.69—1.78
|SpdrBiot .44e
|31404
|79.44
|77.50
|77.55—1.88
|SpdrShTTr .27
|27517
|29.17
|29.14
|29.15—.07
|SpdrITBd .92
|51863
|32.52
|32.45
|32.46—.11
|SprBl1-3b
|39095
|91.64
|91.63
|91.63
|SpIntTrm
|30122
|28.94
|28.88
|28.88—.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|167871
|43.98
|42.25
|42.35—.81
|SpdrRetl .49e
|46200
|63.57
|61.99
|62.12—.07
|Schlmbrg 1f
|36583
|53.15
|52.29
|52.53+.64
|Schwab 1f
|115427
|52.28
|50.90
|50.95—.55
|Shopifys
|43269
|46.42
|45.11
|45.75+.02
|SnapIncA
|71753
|10.95
|10.64
|10.70—.05
|SwstnEngy
|32084
|5.21
|5.12
|5.19+.03
|SpiritAero .04
|103021
|30.77
|27.94
|28.23—7.37
|Square
|42704
|65.47
|63.78
|64.24—.32
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31311
|135.64
|134.12
|134.36—1.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|34445
|75.79
|75.17
|75.26—.40
|SPEngy 2.04e
|58317
|87.74
|86.72
|87.01—.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|356914
|33.15
|32.79
|32.86+.30
|SPInds 1.12e
|43846
|100.38
|99.60
|99.73—.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|36275
|69.30
|68.72
|68.96—.71
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|33079
|88.37
|87.13
|87.15+.10
|TeckResg .19e
|37452
|46.56
|44.75
|44.87+.35
|TevaPhrm
|197292
|8.69
|8.10
|8.32—.95
|Transocn
|27989
|6.78
|6.50
|6.53—.15
|TruistFn 2.08
|40619
|34.62
|33.39
|33.55—.29
|Tuppwre 1.08
|40859
|1.72
|1.53
|1.58+.02
|UberTch
|45582
|31.62
|30.93
|31.02—.42
|USBancrp 1.92f
|57086
|36.30
|35.14
|35.27—.11
|USNGas
|129713
|6.59
|6.27
|6.58+.17
|USSteel .20
|28200
|26.56
|25.48
|25.64—.65
|VFCorp 1.20m
|36792
|23.58
|22.56
|22.61+.79
|ValeSA 3.08e
|88770
|16.09
|15.75
|15.91—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|177902
|35.58
|34.38
|34.61—1.27
|VanEJrGld
|42892
|43.36
|41.64
|41.79—1.83
|VangEmg 1.10e
|29813
|40.85
|40.52
|40.56—.33
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|25789
|46.57
|46.14
|46.18—.32
|VerizonCm 2.61
|35939
|39.42
|39.05
|39.12—.21
|VirgnGal
|29102
|3.45
|3.20
|3.24—.21
|WeWork
|74564
|.56
|.53
|.53+.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|231840
|40.51
|39.12
|39.79+.13
|Xpeng
|33832
|10.20
|9.75
|9.96—.02
|ZIMIntg 2e
|45799
|21.86
|20.91
|21.26+.91
|—————————