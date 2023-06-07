AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 7, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.10+.43
Altria45.10+.44
AmerenCp83.59+2.04
AmExpress171.55.27
ArchDanM73.36+.97
AutoZone2306.65—16.40
BPPLC35.71+.41
Boeing211.93+4.64
BristMySq65.16.32
Brunswick85.14+3.12
CampbSoup46.08—4.51
Chevron159.83+4.04
Citigroup48.01+.79
CocaCola60.22.09
ConAgraBr34.10.22
ConocoPhil104.81+2.87
Corning31.89+.61
CurtissWright170.34+3.19
DTEEnergy111.25+1.66
DeereCo381.82+8.13
DillardsInc332.52+11.94
Disney92.52+.36
DuPont71.03.01
EmersonElec84.24+1.70
Entergy101.31+2.34
ExxonMobil108.53+2.38
FMCCorp111.45+1.24
FirstEnergy38.50+.71
FootLocker26.68+1.50
FordMot13.59+.66
GenDynam214.18+3.37
GenlElec106.08+.62
GenMill81.50—2.28
HPInc29.93+.28
Halliburton32.55+1.32
Hershey253.20—2.09
HomeDepot301.70+5.70
IBM134.38+1.69
IntlPaper32.13+1.30
JohnsonJn158.52+.34
KrogerCo45.46.61
LindsayCorp127.44+.89
LockheedM461.75+3.12
LowesCos211.21+4.05
MarathonOil24.31+1.13
McDonalds281.90—2.64
NCRCorp24.87
Nucor147.93+4.42
OGEEnergy36.46+.77
OccidentPet60.04+.60
ONEOK60.43+1.12
PG&amp;ECorp17.15+.21
Pfizer38.89+.52
ProctGamb144.80+.31
RaythnTech98.59+1.15
RexAmRescS35.11+.65
RockwellAuto299.10+7.11
Schlumbrg48.13+1.18
SnapOn269.86+7.09
Textron65.69+2.09
3MCo101.00+2.71
Timken83.56+3.16
TraneTech176.16+1.42
UnionPacif201.46+5.10
USSteel22.77+.14
VerizonComm35.26+.56
ViadCorp26.53+.65
WalMart150.00+.22
WellsFargo42.07+.81
WilliamsCos31.40+1.05
Winnebago65.17+2.26
YumBrands132.44.44
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.