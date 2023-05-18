May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.55
|—
|.11
|Altria
|45.07
|—
|.27
|AmerenCp
|83.36
|+.03
|AmExpress
|153.48
|+1.39
|ArchDanM
|72.79
|—
|.26
|AutoZone
|2648.95—30.60
|BPPLC
|35.96
|—
|.04
|Boeing
|207.24
|+.37
|BristMySq
|65.70
|—
|.83
|Brunswick
|80.01
|+2.53
|CampbSoup
|52.85
|—
|.73
|Chevron
|154.01
|—
|.19
|Citigroup
|46.39
|—
|.69
|CocaCola
|62.80
|—
|.35
|ConAgraBr
|35.80
|—
|.89
|ConocoPhil
|100.74
|+.03
|Corning
|31.29
|+.47
|CurtissWright
|164.40
|—
|.86
|DTEEnergy
|108.90
|—
|.20
|DeereCo
|370.52
|+2.45
|DillardsInc
|292.93
|—1.88
|Disney
|93.76
|+.99
|DuPont
|66.89
|+1.29
|EmersonElec
|82.30
|+.05
|Entergy
|101.50
|—
|.62
|ExxonMobil
|105.77
|+.95
|FMCCorp
|108.47
|+.45
|FirstEnergy
|37.98
|—
|.35
|FootLocker
|41.52
|—
|.04
|FordMot
|11.64
|+.14
|GenDynam
|210.93
|—
|.39
|GenlElec
|104.01
|+.54
|GenMill
|88.50
|—1.35
|HPInc
|30.74
|+.47
|Halliburton
|29.87
|+.93
|Hershey
|266.84
|+.38
|HomeDepot
|295.16
|+2.77
|IBM
|126.15
|+.44
|IntlPaper
|32.03
|—
|.07
|JohnsonJn
|158.48
|—
|.51
|KrogerCo
|49.33
|+.08
|LindsayCorp
|119.89
|+.43
|LockheedM
|455.75
|—1.55
|LowesCos
|209.16
|+1.96
|MarathonOil
|23.05
|+.34
|McDonalds
|294.05
|+.59
|NCRCorp
|24.44
|+.47
|Nucor
|140.28
|+.64
|OGEEnergy
|36.59
|+.13
|OccidentPet
|58.25
|—
|.67
|ONEOK
|58.38
|+1.18
|PG&ECorp
|16.56
|—
|.24
|Pfizer
|36.48
|—
|.27
|ProctGamb
|152.53
|—2.55
|RaythnTech
|96.13
|+.15
|RexAmRescS
|29.99
|+.51
|RockwellAuto
|281.11
|+6.48
|Schlumbrg
|44.85
|+.35
|SnapOn
|261.26
|+5.35
|Textron
|65.28
|+.87
|3MCo
|99.64
|+.96
|Timken
|76.57
|+1.36
|TraneTech
|175.17
|+.18
|UnionPacif
|198.81
|—
|.03
|USSteel
|22.17
|+.27
|VerizonComm
|36.13
|—
|.05
|ViadCorp
|23.89
|+1.06
|WalMart
|151.47
|+1.94
|WellsFargo
|40.21
|—
|.25
|WilliamsCos
|29.21
|+.26
|Winnebago
|58.44
|+.89
|YumBrands
|138.45
|+1.23