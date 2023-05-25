BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
May 25, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt172484.934.814.84—.04
ASETch111317.397.227.38+.09
AT&amp;TInc 1.1112495015.6715.4015.43—.52
Alibaba3221580.7179.7280.32—.89
Ambev .05e178062.932.912.92—.02
AEagleOut .72f3092410.789.9810.31—1.77
AristaNtw
21267155.37150.63153.79+12.57
ArkInnova .78e3501539.6738.7538.86—.61
ArmourR .96117114.764.614.62—.12
BPPLC 1.44f1929535.3034.9935.14—.90
BcoBrad .04a406493.243.213.23+.07
BkofAm .886101628.2427.9128.19+.09
Barclay .15e125187.837.787.80—.04
BarrickGld 2.82e
1664817.3317.1317.13—.35
BestBuy 3.68f1065672.0069.7771.12+1.97
BostonSci1277951.9651.3451.58—.35
Carnival10443411.2210.9511.15+.48
CarvanaA2987312.1011.2511.32—.21
CenovusE 1.60a1274016.7016.4516.64—.21
Chevron 6.04f9747154.71153.50154.28—2.99
Citigroup 2.042228144.8044.0744.69+.20
ClevCliffs1638914.1413.9213.97—.22
CocaCola 1.84f1441660.5160.1560.33—.56
CorEnInf .20220691.351.131.16+.14
Coupang1193016.0215.7115.84+.11
CredSuiss 1.22e12092.87.86.86—.01
DWavQntn432621.301.131.14+.04
DeltaAir1077635.6235.0335.61+.68
DesktpM675902.081.881.94+.19
DxSCBer1957433.2032.6632.95+.35
DirSPBr5161517.5517.2517.44—.26
DxSOXBr22754115.8115.0215.45—2.12
DirSPXBr1055815.5515.4615.52—.08
DxBiotBll1050686.646.256.32—.32
DxSOXBl37395318.3517.6317.96+1.93
Dir30TrBul644657.457.367.38—.06
DrxSCBull .41e
3218929.7229.2329.45—.31
DrxSPBull2063474.3273.1473.55+1.12
Disney1790589.5688.6088.85—.22
Equinor .80a989027.3926.9126.96—.88
ExxonMbl 3.64
14595106.12104.71105.54—2.05
Farfetch192895.104.774.77—.24
FordM .60a7485411.5011.3311.48+.15
FrptMcM .301501533.7333.0633.60+.39
fuboTV209641.731.651.68—.02
GaotuTch97482.692.452.45—.26
Gap .60f129877.667.427.47—.15
GenMotors .361358832.6332.1332.61+.33
Gerdau .50r127584.954.904.91+.01
GinkgoBi392011.681.551.56—.07
Hallibrtn .641022930.5829.9630.51—.32
Hanesbds .60107654.154.044.14+.05
HannArms 1.58f2244424.2923.3823.83—.23
iShBrazil .67e3260229.8729.6229.73+.11
iShSilver2681621.1921.0721.11—.05
iShTIPS 1.69e
11810108.05107.81107.82—.27
iShChinaLC .87e5699926.7326.5726.66—.28
iShEMkts .59e2668838.5138.4038.45+.05
iShiBoxIG 3.87
35613106.56106.30106.31—.06
iShCorUSTr .332885622.9922.9522.95—.04
iSh20yrT 3.05
28867100.80100.37100.43—.11
iSEafe 1.66e1750771.5271.2971.33—.21
iShiBxHYB 5.092465773.9173.6473.68+.06
iShR2K 1.77e48060175.27174.56175.01—.53
iShCorEM .95e1383547.9447.7847.85+.03
ItauUnH221095.415.355.37+.07
JPMorgCh 410507136.27134.69136.07+.73
Keycorp .82f1176110.2310.0910.14—.07
KindMorg 1.11f1572216.3916.1716.26—.25
Kinrossg .12179914.844.724.74—.14
Kohls 21208921.1720.3421.04+.32
KrSChIn 2.58e
2975425.8725.5625.73—.15
LloydBkg .14e207752.262.252.25—.03
LumenTch312271.981.911.93—.05
Macys .66f1739015.0814.8414.85—.34
MarathnO .40f970723.6323.3223.49—.53
MedProp 1.16122337.947.727.79—.10
Medtrnic 2.72f2270485.4082.3182.43—5.06
MetLife 2.08f1130453.0751.5852.60+2.35
NewmntCp 1.60m
1516741.2040.6240.76—1.05
NokiaCp .19e135463.983.953.98+.04
NorwCruis2200814.6914.4014.60+.37
NuHldg638817.076.786.95+.14
OcciPet .72f1926358.9758.2758.79—.60
Oracle 1.60f15588100.4398.77100.38+2.06
PG&amp;ECp1429916.5616.4016.49+.02
Palantir28242013.2212.5812.83+.60
Petrobras 2.87e1881811.8711.7611.83—.14
Pfizer 1.60f4603838.5137.6538.06—.57
Pinterest961724.5224.0524.11—.20
PrVixST121457.497.387.42—.21
PrUlQQQ1460154.6953.8254.06+1.79
PrUlSP5001612539.1138.5038.71+.57
ProShtQQQ5776911.7111.6111.68—.21
ProShSP4523515.0314.9515.01—.06
PrUShSP1709039.8839.4539.74—.36
PrUShD31398628.0327.6527.75+.14
PureStrg1039925.9825.2925.45+.92
RioTinto 10.39e1042359.6959.1359.20+.11
Roblox1113040.8839.6839.70—.81
SpdrGold14585181.30180.62180.82—1.13
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
123812414.80412.59413.28+2.19
SpdrBiot .44e1173185.6784.1184.41—1.38
SpdrShTTr .271105429.0028.9828.99—.03
SprBl1-3b1077091.7391.7291.73+.07
SpdLgTr1380729.4229.3029.30—.06
SpIntTrm1790628.5728.5328.53—.09
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
2555740.2339.8040.03—.10
Schlmbrg 1f1076445.4944.6745.45—.78
Schwab 1f3495854.0351.7153.84+1.76
SentinOne1052220.9419.8620.03+.15
Shopifys1939459.5858.4058.61—.36
SnapIncA2825810.079.859.97+.17
Snowflake
63837158.73147.39150.07—27.07
SwstnEngy187935.255.115.24+.02
Square988762.1760.3060.35—1.52
SPHlthC 1.01e
24907128.66127.48127.70—1.41
SPCnSt 1.28e2693373.1172.6372.93—.81
SPEngy 2.04e3059779.3578.4679.02—1.49
SPDRFncl .46e4642931.9131.7331.89+.03
SPInds 1.12e1540597.6997.0497.63+.34
SPTech .78e
15663158.65157.58158.07+3.76
SPUtil 1.55e2551465.3864.4264.77—.71
TALEduc106975.1005.735.87+.04
TaiwSemi 1.56e
160725100.0096.9899.54+9.41
TevaPhrm140367.507.397.46—.11
Transocn186686.406.256.36—.12
TruistFn 2.081142230.5430.1130.32—.09
2xLongs1338010.3910.0710.20—.54
UberTch1809038.5938.0338.04+.08
UiPath10753814.6613.3014.32—2.03
UtdMicro .09e160168.027.848.01+.14
USBancrp 1.92f977430.8330.3830.71—.11
USNGas170667.006.946.98—.09
UntySftw1430528.8627.7627.90—.44
UnivarSol1198735.6935.6035.69+.14
VFCorp 1.20m1259118.5817.9918.36+.01
ValeSA 3.08e1763913.0912.9713.02—.10
VanEGold .06e2665430.6630.4430.50—.42
VangEmg 1.10e1425939.4039.2939.35+.08
VangFTSE 1.10e
1017745.1444.9745.01—.13
VerizonCm 2.615532435.5635.0135.05—.83
VertivHl .016686119.1917.9519.02+2.78
Vipshop1068515.3615.0115.01+.09
VirgnGal407924.724.254.26—.15
WeWork27044.20.19.19—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
1807741.2340.5241.06+.19
XFinl218703.983.133.42+.32
Xpeng505428.137.857.99—.67
Zuora1062810.529.7010.15+1.64
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.