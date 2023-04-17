AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-e

April 17, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .661204924.6023.9124.25—.61
AMCEnt411335.265.135.18+.06
AMCEntpf405611.641.571.60—.07
AT&amp;TInc 1.112789419.9219.8019.84—.09
AlgonPw .87357878.938.648.79+.16
Alibaba3880497.2395.5195.94+1.39
ArkInnova .78e2093538.8538.2138.85+.06
BPPLC 1.44f1091340.6740.5040.60+.02
BcoBrad .04a246252.812.782.78—.03
BkofAm .8812049229.8729.4029.81+.29
BkNYMel 1.483493044.0542.4443.55—2.81
Barclay .15e121427.647.617.63—.22
BarrickGld 2.82e
2601419.4919.1619.25—.43
Boeing13226204.96200.80204.87+3.16
CVSHealth 2.42f
3278674.9374.2574.76+.06
Carnival354049.659.539.57—.03
CarvanaA105529.228.799.10+.13
Catalent1112548.6445.3947.98+1.66
CenovusE 1.60a790017.5417.3317.52—.02
ChrgePt163739.048.659.01+.29
Citigroup 2.043005449.8149.0949.69+.13
ClevCliffs1296517.4917.2017.23—.13
CocaCola 1.84f915863.4863.2363.26+.21
Coty792512.3512.2012.33+.07
CredSuiss 1.22e48979.94.91.92—.04
DeltaAir2299234.3433.6734.34+.57
DeutschBk .12e794510.6710.6010.64—.32
DevonE .80f776556.1955.5655.100+.30
DxSCBer1547432.0731.4331.61—.60
DirSPBr2862417.4517.3317.36—.05
DxSOXBr6167519.6619.1319.39+.49
DxGlMBr223905.445.235.36+.23
DxDGlBr145359.569.249.44+.36
DxBiotBll1031255.745.395.74+.56
DxSOXBl14098215.4314.9915.20—.38
Dir30TrBul596878.468.408.42—.16
DrxSCBull .41e
1503531.6731.0631.51+.56
DrxSPBull1110174.8274.3074.68+.18
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f1127512.9512.8612.94+.10
EquitMid .60e124544.964.874.89
ExxonMbl 3.64
13315116.40115.43116.14+.09
FREYER95518.277.817.99—.28
FMajSilvg .01110527.347.137.23—.14
FstRepBk 1.08f5033313.0212.7212.79—.33
FordM .60a4607512.6112.4612.61+.09
FrptMcM .301975943.0542.0842.22—.94
fuboTV120681.251.181.24+.02
FullTrck85627.307.037.23—.10
GenMotors .361251234.8834.3334.87+.38
GinkgoBi179001.321.281.30
GoldFLtd .22e775215.2915.0815.22—.15
HPInc 1.051608031.1330.4730.93+1.11
Hanesbds .60109754.864.804.84—.03
HarmonyG .0591214.574.484.51—.08
HeclaM .01e107816.606.496.56—.05
HPEnt .481384116.0315.8715.99+.08
iShBrazil .67e1557629.4229.2329.29—.07
iShSilver4523223.3323.0823.18—.13
iShChinaLC .87e5114829.4529.3029.32+.61
iShEMkts .59e3179339.9539.8239.84+.12
iShiBoxIG 3.87
14697109.17108.90108.99—.41
iSh20yrT 3.05
21989104.59104.35104.38—.70
iSEafe 1.66e1732973.1172.9573.01—.21
iShiBxHYB 5.092421375.1675.0075.10—.19
iShR2K 1.77e
31719177.94176.75177.66+1.15
iShREst 2.76e788084.0483.1583.64+.58
Infosys .273757815.2915.0515.21+.03
iShCorEM .95e1606249.5549.4049.42+.14
ItauUnH234565.305.225.23—.04
JPMorgCh 430124140.06138.20138.60—.13
Keycorp .82f3232312.0211.7011.98—.12
KindMorg 1.11f952417.8717.7817.82+.01
Kinrossg .12127215.305.175.21—.14
KrSChIn 2.58e
1850129.6929.4329.47+.57
LumenTch158152.302.242.30+.03
Macys .66f1478717.7917.5317.73—.02
MagellMid 4.19e1034956.2856.1156.20+.20
ManchUtd .18955721.2219.7019.80—2.22
MedProp 1.16105318.428.288.36+.08
Merck 2.9210889116.45115.07115.35+.04
MorgStan 3.10964487.6586.2787.43+.72
NYCmtyB .68135728.758.518.73+.05
NewmntCp 1.60m
1174249.0048.2248.48—1.04
NokiaCp .19e195304.874.844.85—.05
Nordstrm1141117.0016.1716.99+.71
NorwCruis1159912.7512.5612.69+.05
NuHldg197924.714.604.64—.02
OcciPet .72f1046464.4163.8163.84—.64
PG&amp;ECp856016.9316.8416.86—.04
Palantir690459.048.788.94+.13
PeabodyE .583405227.7026.7127.44+2.21
PetrbrsA1144310.8110.6910.78+.06
Petrobras 2.87e2270012.1112.0012.06
Pfizer 1.60f1536941.2040.9641.05—.14
PrUlShNrs1119166.9965.6266.29—6.61
PrUlSP5001065339.4239.1539.35+.11
ProShtQQQ4763512.3412.2812.31+.01
ProShSP3429714.9314.9014.92—.01
PrUShSP1242439.5739.3939.45—.07
PrUShD3925325.0524.8624.92—.09
RegionsFn .80751318.4618.2218.46—.06
RitchieBr 1.08f1994959.5258.7459.26+.44
Roblox7880641.0039.8040.63—5.07
SpdrGold13317185.93185.11185.55—.81
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
66485413.19412.23412.86+.40
SpdrBiot .44e2430781.0679.1581.02+2.83
SpdrITBd .922852232.4432.4332.43—.07
SpdLgTr2506030.4330.3730.38—.18
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
5133142.2541.6742.16—.15
SamsaraA1146821.1020.2021.04+1.12
Schlmbrg 1f878452.7552.1452.50+.02
Schwab 1f14102251.0949.0051.02+.25
Shopifys2049647.3145.9147.22+.83
SibanyeSt 1.29e94808.628.488.54—.09
SnapIncA3159210.7910.5710.78+.09
SwstnEngy322425.315.255.27+.11
SpiritAero .041288829.1927.5329.15+.93
Square1135664.3463.1164.04—.01
SPCnSt 1.28e968675.6175.3375.48+.30
SPEngy 2.04e1985187.3086.8087.09—.15
SPDRFncl .46e7448732.9532.7232.95+.07
SPInds 1.12e15554100.59100.05100.51+.68
SpdrRESel838137.0736.6236.89+.29
SPUtil 1.55e1090369.3968.9669.02+.13
StateStr 2.523858869.9265.6268.78—11.25
Stellantis1143718.7118.6418.68—.18
StemInc306734.764.264.73+.04
TaiwSemi 1.56e1583488.0587.2087.54+.34
TeckResg .19e3789449.3446.9848.66+3.44
TevaPhrm247638.568.298.51+.22
Transocn93186.636.486.59+.04
TruistFn 2.08958033.3532.7233.09—.16
Tuppwre 1.0896701.601.411.47—.10
UBSGrp .69e1457420.9120.6420.88—1.04
UberTch2849532.1931.7031.80+.32
UtdMicro .09e90068.468.408.44+.07
USBancrp 1.92f3742835.1033.9434.43—.55
USNGas1101617.197.117.16+.47
USSteel .20921726.0625.7925.95+.17
UntySftw907629.6228.8829.51+.07
ValeSA 3.08e2811116.2416.0616.08+.12
VanEGold .06e3534734.8334.2034.43—.66
VanEJrGld925342.0141.1541.47—.92
VangREIT 3.08e775782.1381.1981.75+.56
VangEmg 1.10e2358040.9340.8240.84+.18
VangFTSE 1.10e830246.2046.0946.15—.12
VerizonCm 2.611080439.3139.1439.26+.04
WellsFargo 1.20f
3275140.3539.5640.35+.71
Xpeng6863811.4310.9311.39+1.47
ZIMIntg 2e969421.8921.0621.63—.02
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.