April 17, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|12049
|24.60
|23.91
|24.25—.61
|AMCEnt
|41133
|5.26
|5.13
|5.18+.06
|AMCEntpf
|40561
|1.64
|1.57
|1.60—.07
|AT&TInc 1.11
|27894
|19.92
|19.80
|19.84—.09
|AlgonPw .87
|35787
|8.93
|8.64
|8.79+.16
|Alibaba
|38804
|97.23
|95.51
|95.94+1.39
|ArkInnova .78e
|20935
|38.85
|38.21
|38.85+.06
|BPPLC 1.44f
|10913
|40.67
|40.50
|40.60+.02
|BcoBrad .04a
|24625
|2.81
|2.78
|2.78—.03
|BkofAm .88
|120492
|29.87
|29.40
|29.81+.29
|BkNYMel 1.48
|34930
|44.05
|42.44
|43.55—2.81
|Barclay .15e
|12142
|7.64
|7.61
|7.63—.22
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|26014
|19.49
|19.16
|19.25—.43
|Boeing
|13226
|204.96
|200.80
|204.87+3.16
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|32786
|74.93
|74.25
|74.76+.06
|Carnival
|35404
|9.65
|9.53
|9.57—.03
|CarvanaA
|10552
|9.22
|8.79
|9.10+.13
|Catalent
|11125
|48.64
|45.39
|47.98+1.66
|CenovusE 1.60a
|7900
|17.54
|17.33
|17.52—.02
|ChrgePt
|16373
|9.04
|8.65
|9.01+.29
|Citigroup 2.04
|30054
|49.81
|49.09
|49.69+.13
|ClevCliffs
|12965
|17.49
|17.20
|17.23—.13
|CocaCola 1.84f
|9158
|63.48
|63.23
|63.26+.21
|Coty
|7925
|12.35
|12.20
|12.33+.07
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|48979
|.94
|.91
|.92—.04
|DeltaAir
|22992
|34.34
|33.67
|34.34+.57
|DeutschBk .12e
|7945
|10.67
|10.60
|10.64—.32
|DevonE .80f
|7765
|56.19
|55.56
|55.100+.30
|DxSCBer
|15474
|32.07
|31.43
|31.61—.60
|DirSPBr
|28624
|17.45
|17.33
|17.36—.05
|DxSOXBr
|61675
|19.66
|19.13
|19.39+.49
|DxGlMBr
|22390
|5.44
|5.23
|5.36+.23
|DxDGlBr
|14535
|9.56
|9.24
|9.44+.36
|DxBiotBll
|103125
|5.74
|5.39
|5.74+.56
|DxSOXBl
|140982
|15.43
|14.99
|15.20—.38
|Dir30TrBul
|59687
|8.46
|8.40
|8.42—.16
|DrxSCBull .41e
|15035
|31.67
|31.06
|31.51+.56
|DrxSPBull
|11101
|74.82
|74.30
|74.68+.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|11275
|12.95
|12.86
|12.94+.10
|EquitMid .60e
|12454
|4.96
|4.87
|4.89
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|13315
|116.40
|115.43
|116.14+.09
|FREYER
|9551
|8.27
|7.81
|7.99—.28
|FMajSilvg .01
|11052
|7.34
|7.13
|7.23—.14
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|50333
|13.02
|12.72
|12.79—.33
|FordM .60a
|46075
|12.61
|12.46
|12.61+.09
|FrptMcM .30
|19759
|43.05
|42.08
|42.22—.94
|fuboTV
|12068
|1.25
|1.18
|1.24+.02
|FullTrck
|8562
|7.30
|7.03
|7.23—.10
|GenMotors .36
|12512
|34.88
|34.33
|34.87+.38
|GinkgoBi
|17900
|1.32
|1.28
|1.30
|GoldFLtd .22e
|7752
|15.29
|15.08
|15.22—.15
|HPInc 1.05
|16080
|31.13
|30.47
|30.93+1.11
|Hanesbds .60
|10975
|4.86
|4.80
|4.84—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|9121
|4.57
|4.48
|4.51—.08
|HeclaM .01e
|10781
|6.60
|6.49
|6.56—.05
|HPEnt .48
|13841
|16.03
|15.87
|15.99+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|15576
|29.42
|29.23
|29.29—.07
|iShSilver
|45232
|23.33
|23.08
|23.18—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|51148
|29.45
|29.30
|29.32+.61
|iShEMkts .59e
|31793
|39.95
|39.82
|39.84+.12
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|14697
|109.17
|108.90
|108.99—.41
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21989
|104.59
|104.35
|104.38—.70
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17329
|73.11
|72.95
|73.01—.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24213
|75.16
|75.00
|75.10—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|31719
|177.94
|176.75
|177.66+1.15
|iShREst 2.76e
|7880
|84.04
|83.15
|83.64+.58
|Infosys .27
|37578
|15.29
|15.05
|15.21+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|16062
|49.55
|49.40
|49.42+.14
|ItauUnH
|23456
|5.30
|5.22
|5.23—.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|30124
|140.06
|138.20
|138.60—.13
|Keycorp .82f
|32323
|12.02
|11.70
|11.98—.12
|KindMorg 1.11f
|9524
|17.87
|17.78
|17.82+.01
|Kinrossg .12
|12721
|5.30
|5.17
|5.21—.14
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|18501
|29.69
|29.43
|29.47+.57
|LumenTch
|15815
|2.30
|2.24
|2.30+.03
|Macys .66f
|14787
|17.79
|17.53
|17.73—.02
|MagellMid 4.19e
|10349
|56.28
|56.11
|56.20+.20
|ManchUtd .18
|9557
|21.22
|19.70
|19.80—2.22
|MedProp 1.16
|10531
|8.42
|8.28
|8.36+.08
|Merck 2.92
|10889
|116.45
|115.07
|115.35+.04
|MorgStan 3.10
|9644
|87.65
|86.27
|87.43+.72
|NYCmtyB .68
|13572
|8.75
|8.51
|8.73+.05
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|11742
|49.00
|48.22
|48.48—1.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|19530
|4.87
|4.84
|4.85—.05
|Nordstrm
|11411
|17.00
|16.17
|16.99+.71
|NorwCruis
|11599
|12.75
|12.56
|12.69+.05
|NuHldg
|19792
|4.71
|4.60
|4.64—.02
|OcciPet .72f
|10464
|64.41
|63.81
|63.84—.64
|PG&ECp
|8560
|16.93
|16.84
|16.86—.04
|Palantir
|69045
|9.04
|8.78
|8.94+.13
|PeabodyE .58
|34052
|27.70
|26.71
|27.44+2.21
|PetrbrsA
|11443
|10.81
|10.69
|10.78+.06
|Petrobras 2.87e
|22700
|12.11
|12.00
|12.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|15369
|41.20
|40.96
|41.05—.14
|PrUlShNrs
|11191
|66.99
|65.62
|66.29—6.61
|PrUlSP500
|10653
|39.42
|39.15
|39.35+.11
|ProShtQQQ
|47635
|12.34
|12.28
|12.31+.01
|ProShSP
|34297
|14.93
|14.90
|14.92—.01
|PrUShSP
|12424
|39.57
|39.39
|39.45—.07
|PrUShD3
|9253
|25.05
|24.86
|24.92—.09
|RegionsFn .80
|7513
|18.46
|18.22
|18.46—.06
|RitchieBr 1.08f
|19949
|59.52
|58.74
|59.26+.44
|Roblox
|78806
|41.00
|39.80
|40.63—5.07
|SpdrGold
|13317
|185.93
|185.11
|185.55—.81
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|66485
|413.19
|412.23
|412.86+.40
|SpdrBiot .44e
|24307
|81.06
|79.15
|81.02+2.83
|SpdrITBd .92
|28522
|32.44
|32.43
|32.43—.07
|SpdLgTr
|25060
|30.43
|30.37
|30.38—.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|51331
|42.25
|41.67
|42.16—.15
|SamsaraA
|11468
|21.10
|20.20
|21.04+1.12
|Schlmbrg 1f
|8784
|52.75
|52.14
|52.50+.02
|Schwab 1f
|141022
|51.09
|49.00
|51.02+.25
|Shopifys
|20496
|47.31
|45.91
|47.22+.83
|SibanyeSt 1.29e
|9480
|8.62
|8.48
|8.54—.09
|SnapIncA
|31592
|10.79
|10.57
|10.78+.09
|SwstnEngy
|32242
|5.31
|5.25
|5.27+.11
|SpiritAero .04
|12888
|29.19
|27.53
|29.15+.93
|Square
|11356
|64.34
|63.11
|64.04—.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9686
|75.61
|75.33
|75.48+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|19851
|87.30
|86.80
|87.09—.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74487
|32.95
|32.72
|32.95+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|15554
|100.59
|100.05
|100.51+.68
|SpdrRESel
|8381
|37.07
|36.62
|36.89+.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|10903
|69.39
|68.96
|69.02+.13
|StateStr 2.52
|38588
|69.92
|65.62
|68.78—11.25
|Stellantis
|11437
|18.71
|18.64
|18.68—.18
|StemInc
|30673
|4.76
|4.26
|4.73+.04
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|15834
|88.05
|87.20
|87.54+.34
|TeckResg .19e
|37894
|49.34
|46.98
|48.66+3.44
|TevaPhrm
|24763
|8.56
|8.29
|8.51+.22
|Transocn
|9318
|6.63
|6.48
|6.59+.04
|TruistFn 2.08
|9580
|33.35
|32.72
|33.09—.16
|Tuppwre 1.08
|9670
|1.60
|1.41
|1.47—.10
|UBSGrp .69e
|14574
|20.91
|20.64
|20.88—1.04
|UberTch
|28495
|32.19
|31.70
|31.80+.32
|UtdMicro .09e
|9006
|8.46
|8.40
|8.44+.07
|USBancrp 1.92f
|37428
|35.10
|33.94
|34.43—.55
|USNGas
|110161
|7.19
|7.11
|7.16+.47
|USSteel .20
|9217
|26.06
|25.79
|25.95+.17
|UntySftw
|9076
|29.62
|28.88
|29.51+.07
|ValeSA 3.08e
|28111
|16.24
|16.06
|16.08+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|35347
|34.83
|34.20
|34.43—.66
|VanEJrGld
|9253
|42.01
|41.15
|41.47—.92
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7757
|82.13
|81.19
|81.75+.56
|VangEmg 1.10e
|23580
|40.93
|40.82
|40.84+.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8302
|46.20
|46.09
|46.15—.12
|VerizonCm 2.61
|10804
|39.31
|39.14
|39.26+.04
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|32751
|40.35
|39.56
|40.35+.71
|Xpeng
|68638
|11.43
|10.93
|11.39+1.47
|ZIMIntg 2e
|9694
|21.89
|21.06
|21.63—.02
