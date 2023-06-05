BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
June 5, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.39+.18
Altria44.64.69
AmerenCp81.94+.77
AmExpress167.43—1.13
ArchDanM71.27.70
AutoZone2339.95—41.28
BPPLC35.34.31
Boeing208.78—4.54
BristMySq65.98+.32
Brunswick77.54—3.04
CampbSoup51.56+.09
Chevron155.51.75
Citigroup46.24.08
CocaCola60.75.41
ConAgraBr35.02.11
ConocoPhil102.07.28
Corning31.05.46
CurtissWright164.06—3.16
DTEEnergy109.37+.49
DeereCo363.65—7.42
DillardsInc303.47—8.23
Disney91.00+.23
DuPont71.57.80
EmersonElec82.19.62
Entergy99.76+.32
ExxonMobil105.29.47
FMCCorp107.44+.37
FirstEnergy38.14+.44
FootLocker24.61—1.28
FordMot12.59+.20
GenDynam209.25+.16
GenlElec104.10—1.70
GenMill85.24+.65
HPInc29.29—1.26
Halliburton31.16.48
Hershey259.48—1.43
HomeDepot293.10—2.84
IBM132.64+.22
IntlPaper30.28.10
JohnsonJn158.32+1.35
KrogerCo46.15+.23
LindsayCorp121.63—3.11
LockheedM454.69+.20
LowesCos206.78—3.03
MarathonOil22.94.32
McDonalds288.43—1.48
NCRCorp24.46.30
Nucor140.94.35
OGEEnergy35.77+.09
OccidentPet59.40.29
ONEOK58.72.02
PG&amp;ECorp16.83+.18
Pfizer38.65+.29
ProctGamb145.94.58
RaythnTech95.75.33
RexAmRescS33.94.39
RockwellAuto291.71—1.13
Schlumbrg46.22.55
SnapOn259.38.33
Textron63.29.76
3MCo97.98—4.55
Timken77.70.48
TraneTech172.41.60
UnionPacif198.73+.07
USSteel21.92.03
VerizonComm34.46.12
ViadCorp24.67.39
WalMart149.80+.98
WellsFargo40.45.79
WilliamsCos30.14.09
Winnebago57.51—2.60
YumBrands134.17.36
