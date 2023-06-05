June 5, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.39
|+.18
|Altria
|44.64
|—
|.69
|AmerenCp
|81.94
|+.77
|AmExpress
|167.43
|—1.13
|ArchDanM
|71.27
|—
|.70
|AutoZone
|2339.95—41.28
|BPPLC
|35.34
|—
|.31
|Boeing
|208.78
|—4.54
|BristMySq
|65.98
|+.32
|Brunswick
|77.54
|—3.04
|CampbSoup
|51.56
|+.09
|Chevron
|155.51
|—
|.75
|Citigroup
|46.24
|—
|.08
|CocaCola
|60.75
|—
|.41
|ConAgraBr
|35.02
|—
|.11
|ConocoPhil
|102.07
|—
|.28
|Corning
|31.05
|—
|.46
|CurtissWright
|164.06
|—3.16
|DTEEnergy
|109.37
|+.49
|DeereCo
|363.65
|—7.42
|DillardsInc
|303.47
|—8.23
|Disney
|91.00
|+.23
|DuPont
|71.57
|—
|.80
|EmersonElec
|82.19
|—
|.62
|Entergy
|99.76
|+.32
|ExxonMobil
|105.29
|—
|.47
|FMCCorp
|107.44
|+.37
|FirstEnergy
|38.14
|+.44
|FootLocker
|24.61
|—1.28
|FordMot
|12.59
|+.20
|GenDynam
|209.25
|+.16
|GenlElec
|104.10
|—1.70
|GenMill
|85.24
|+.65
|HPInc
|29.29
|—1.26
|Halliburton
|31.16
|—
|.48
|Hershey
|259.48
|—1.43
|HomeDepot
|293.10
|—2.84
|IBM
|132.64
|+.22
|IntlPaper
|30.28
|—
|.10
|JohnsonJn
|158.32
|+1.35
|KrogerCo
|46.15
|+.23
|LindsayCorp
|121.63
|—3.11
|LockheedM
|454.69
|+.20
|LowesCos
|206.78
|—3.03
|MarathonOil
|22.94
|—
|.32
|McDonalds
|288.43
|—1.48
|NCRCorp
|24.46
|—
|.30
|Nucor
|140.94
|—
|.35
|OGEEnergy
|35.77
|+.09
|OccidentPet
|59.40
|—
|.29
|ONEOK
|58.72
|—
|.02
|PG&ECorp
|16.83
|+.18
|Pfizer
|38.65
|+.29
|ProctGamb
|145.94
|—
|.58
|RaythnTech
|95.75
|—
|.33
|RexAmRescS
|33.94
|—
|.39
|RockwellAuto
|291.71
|—1.13
|Schlumbrg
|46.22
|—
|.55
|SnapOn
|259.38
|—
|.33
|Textron
|63.29
|—
|.76
|3MCo
|97.98
|—4.55
|Timken
|77.70
|—
|.48
|TraneTech
|172.41
|—
|.60
|UnionPacif
|198.73
|+.07
|USSteel
|21.92
|—
|.03
|VerizonComm
|34.46
|—
|.12
|ViadCorp
|24.67
|—
|.39
|WalMart
|149.80
|+.98
|WellsFargo
|40.45
|—
|.79
|WilliamsCos
|30.14
|—
|.09
|Winnebago
|57.51
|—2.60
|YumBrands
|134.17
|—
|.36