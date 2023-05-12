BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 12, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.03+.07
Altria45.67
AmerenCp87.72—1.12
AmExpress147.93.06
ArchDanM75.38+.48
AutoZone2729.06+13.86
BPPLC35.81.16
Boeing200.70—1.14
BristMySq68.06—1.02
Brunswick77.02+.19
CampbSoup54.33.13
Chevron156.62+.40
Citigroup45.45.58
CocaCola64.11+.25
ConAgraBr36.75+.25
ConocoPhil99.43.46
Corning30.99+.01
CurtissWright163.34.25
DTEEnergy113.45+.39
DeereCo373.98+1.19
DillardsInc283.73+.55
Disney91.99.32
DuPont63.77.09
EmersonElec82.52+.54
Entergy107.14+.83
ExxonMobil105.78.01
FMCCorp109.58+.08
FirstEnergy39.46+.07
FootLocker39.23+.60
FordMot11.67.20
GenDynam209.96+1.91
GenlElec98.80.71
GenMill90.61+.35
HPInc28.90.49
Halliburton28.61+.12
Hershey274.58.20
HomeDepot290.47+2.78
IBM122.84+1.94
IntlPaper31.76+.07
JohnsonJn160.78.21
KrogerCo49.18+.28
LindsayCorp119.97—1.11
LockheedM450.79+.10
LowesCos203.26.04
MarathonOil22.39.08
McDonalds296.14+1.35
NCRCorp23.32+.30
Nucor139.08+1.57
OGEEnergy37.77+.25
OccidentPet58.09+.16
ONEOK63.72+.89
PG&amp;ECorp17.45+.10
Pfizer37.35.23
ProctGamb155.96+1.57
RaythnTech95.99+.45
RexAmRescS28.88+.40
RockwellAuto271.86+2.55
Schlumbrg44.07.07
SnapOn256.04+.01
Textron63.29—1.14
3MCo100.27.51
Timken72.87+.28
TraneTech177.73+.89
UnionPacif198.99+.91
USSteel21.13.08
VerizonComm37.59.01
ViadCorp21.87+.40
WalMart153.07.05
WellsFargo37.49.84
WilliamsCos29.28+.28
Winnebago55.91—1.49
YumBrands138.51+1.17
