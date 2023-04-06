BC-150-actives-e

April 6, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|239883
|4.66
|4.31
|4.58+.53
|AMCEntpf
|98502
|1.57
|1.46
|1.54—.17
|AT&TInc 1.11
|x43289
|19.79
|19.61
|19.64+.04
|AlamosGld .06
|8680
|12.96
|12.77
|12.83—.15
|AlcoaCp .40
|10275
|39.29
|38.08
|38.32—1.11
|Alibaba
|34818
|100.12
|98.27
|99.02+.47
|Ambev .05e
|20763
|2.85
|2.83
|2.85+.03
|AnglogldA .35
|8047
|26.44
|26.12
|26.22—.47
|ArkInnova .78e
|31498
|37.70
|37.18
|37.58—.39
|BPPLC 1.44f
|14879
|39.87
|39.59
|39.70—.19
|BcoBrad .04a
|11020
|2.63
|2.60
|2.60—.05
|BkofAm .88
|63469
|27.87
|27.62
|27.85+.21
|Barclay .15e
|14186
|7.52
|7.45
|7.52+.12
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|24369
|19.74
|19.40
|19.48—.20
|BostonSci
|9736
|50.80
|50.35
|50.41—.33
|BrMySq 2.16f
|x12658
|70.55
|69.60
|70.22+.97
|CNHIndl .39e
|13496
|13.81
|13.65
|13.78+.05
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|10236
|78.48
|77.92
|78.10+.35
|Carnival
|49161
|9.79
|9.54
|9.56—.10
|CarvanaA
|11229
|8.42
|8.16
|8.33—.17
|Cemigpf .22r
|8613
|2.28
|2.26
|2.28+.01
|CenovusE 1.60a
|11257
|18.30
|17.82
|17.99—.39
|ChrgePt
|15384
|9.31
|9.07
|9.13—.22
|CienaCorp
|20445
|50.00
|47.55
|49.64—2.22
|Citigroup 2.04
|13487
|46.04
|45.52
|45.98+.21
|CitizFincl 1.68
|10183
|29.19
|28.64
|29.19+.57
|ClevCliffs
|9889
|16.83
|16.54
|16.61—.31
|CocaCola 1.84f
|11066
|63.04
|62.54
|62.55—.26
|Coeur
|11665
|4.16
|3.98
|4.02—.20
|Coherent
|8936
|33.45
|31.61
|32.75—3.95
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|10639
|.89
|.88
|.88+.01
|DeltaAir
|11450
|33.60
|33.22
|33.42—.05
|DxSCBer
|23527
|34.28
|33.60
|34.00+.23
|DirSPBr
|44747
|18.27
|18.10
|18.18+.19
|DxSOXBr
|109885
|19.64
|19.20
|19.20+.53
|DxGlMBr
|12811
|5.65
|5.45
|5.60+.18
|DirSPXBr
|8163
|15.66
|15.61
|15.64+.07
|DxDGlBr
|11639
|9.84
|9.52
|9.77+.22
|DxBiotBll
|41040
|4.74
|4.63
|4.73—.01
|DxSOXBl
|161482
|15.45
|15.09
|15.45—.47
|Dir30TrBul
|47535
|9.55
|9.45
|9.47+.07
|DrxSCBull .41e
|19597
|29.73
|29.16
|29.40—.19
|DrxSPBull
|14192
|71.68
|71.03
|71.35—.77
|Disney
|8826
|99.60
|98.55
|98.77—1.14
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|19170
|117.11
|115.82
|116.91—.08
|Farfetch
|8980
|4.40
|4.28
|4.36
|FinAmer
|141531
|2.25
|1.73
|2.17+.69
|FMajSilvg .01
|10253
|7.43
|7.20
|7.26—.21
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|37240
|13.51
|13.14
|13.49+.05
|FordM .60a
|42150
|12.44
|12.34
|12.35—.08
|FrptMcM .30
|10699
|40.25
|39.55
|39.74—.58
|fuboTV
|13919
|1.12
|1.07
|1.11
|GSKplcrs
|13803
|38.20
|37.72
|38.09+.64
|GenMotors .36
|7884
|35.09
|34.65
|34.70—.39
|Gerdau .50r
|11455
|4.71
|4.64
|4.67—.06
|GinkgoBi
|13195
|1.25
|1.21
|1.25+.02
|GoldFLtd .22e
|10346
|14.57
|14.37
|14.46—.14
|HeclaM .01e
|12691
|6.37
|6.27
|6.31—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|19147
|27.21
|26.93
|26.96—.25
|iShChile .71e
|8977
|27.70
|27.42
|27.53—.03
|iShSilver
|28739
|22.82
|22.58
|22.64—.30
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|10005
|111.18
|111.01
|111.01+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|39574
|29.11
|28.89
|28.96+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|20468
|39.21
|39.04
|39.09—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25867
|110.49
|110.23
|110.31—.13
|iShCorUSTr .33
|9884
|23.64
|23.60
|23.61+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|24053
|108.77
|108.39
|108.49+.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15746
|71.68
|71.52
|71.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34876
|74.47
|74.29
|74.39—.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|39454
|174.00
|172.86
|173.34—.29
|iShREst 2.76e
|11833
|84.12
|83.71
|83.74+.03
|Infosys .27
|10556
|17.31
|17.15
|17.17—.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|8041
|48.55
|48.36
|48.41—.14
|ItauUnH
|20786
|4.83
|4.75
|4.76—.06
|JPMorgCh 4
|11781
|127.59
|126.86
|127.31—.31
|JohnJn 4.40f
|17886
|167.23
|165.43
|165.99+.38
|Keycorp .82f
|15206
|11.84
|11.53
|11.84+.28
|Kinrossg .12
|20607
|5.04
|4.93
|4.95—.11
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|21399
|30.22
|29.84
|29.96+.03
|LeviStr .48
|41656
|16.66
|15.28
|15.50—2.53
|LloydBkg .14e
|21958
|2.41
|2.39
|2.40+.03
|LumenTch
|8074
|2.46
|2.41
|2.43+.01
|Macys .66f
|8378
|18.44
|18.25
|18.34—.02
|MarathnO .40f
|9051
|25.54
|25.26
|25.44—.26
|Merck 2.92
|14394
|114.17
|112.92
|113.07+1.16
|NYCmtyB .68
|10907
|8.75
|8.65
|8.74—.02
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|10096
|51.88
|51.06
|51.18—.89
|NokiaCp .19e
|16598
|4.89
|4.86
|4.87—.03
|NorwCruis
|9756
|13.04
|12.82
|12.85—.07
|NuHldg
|11811
|4.45
|4.38
|4.42—.07
|OcciPet .72f
|17176
|64.14
|63.27
|63.58—.99
|OnHldg
|10367
|29.22
|28.25
|28.47—.88
|PG&ECp
|8579
|16.60
|16.45
|16.54+.04
|Palantir
|45267
|7.96
|7.79
|7.95—.03
|Petrobras 2.87e
|16184
|10.82
|10.71
|10.75—.12
|Pfizer 1.60f
|39374
|42.10
|41.63
|41.66+.11
|PlanetLb
|9951
|4.12
|3.84
|3.96+.30
|PrUlSP500
|13106
|37.78
|37.43
|37.58—.41
|ProShtQQQ
|39704
|12.52
|12.46
|12.48+.09
|ProShSP
|32237
|15.15
|15.10
|15.14+.06
|PrUShSP
|10524
|40.77
|40.54
|40.67+.30
|PrUShD3
|14727
|26.20
|25.96
|26.16+.32
|PSEG 2.28f
|9128
|63.91
|63.45
|63.51+.34
|Roblox
|11204
|45.46
|44.42
|45.42+.03
|SpdrGold
|19236
|187.20
|185.95
|186.35—1.48
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|72274
|406.90
|405.68
|406.22—1.38
|SpdrBiot .44e
|9220
|75.57
|74.91
|75.48+.10
|SpIntTrm
|13162
|29.27
|29.23
|29.23+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|35581
|42.50
|41.96
|42.49+.48
|SpdrRetl .49e
|10296
|61.38
|60.82
|60.97—.65
|Salesforce
|14028
|194.07
|189.60
|190.39—4.92
|Schwab 1f
|40798
|49.28
|48.57
|49.17+.30
|Shopifys
|23863
|44.89
|43.50
|44.13—1.07
|Skillz
|14464
|.61
|.57
|.61+.06
|SnapIncA
|21481
|10.39
|10.23
|10.31—.09
|SwstnEngy
|15219
|5.14
|5.01
|5.05—.08
|SprottGold
|21939
|15.77
|15.72
|15.72—.09
|Square
|17323
|67.47
|66.16
|66.71—.95
|SPMatls .98e
|9041
|79.40
|79.04
|79.22—.61
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|16903
|134.11
|133.36
|133.42+.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14999
|75.48
|74.96
|74.97—.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18960
|86.22
|85.41
|85.83—.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|42185
|31.88
|31.78
|31.87
|SPInds 1.12e
|24421
|97.83
|97.34
|97.77—.03
|SPTech .78e
|12177
|147.17
|146.51
|147.17—1.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|38258
|69.96
|69.67
|69.70+.38
|StemInc
|11114
|4.87
|4.74
|4.79—.10
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|9773
|90.22
|89.40
|90.21+.01
|TeckResg .19e
|11718
|43.15
|42.20
|42.91+.68
|Transocn
|15353
|6.44
|6.34
|6.39—.04
|TruistFn 2.08
|10165
|32.85
|32.04
|32.85+.83
|2xLongs
|8453
|15.96
|15.61
|15.75+.27
|UberTch
|14659
|30.97
|30.50
|30.66—.46
|UtdMicro .09e
|9945
|8.57
|8.50
|8.57+.14
|USBancrp 1.92f
|17904
|35.95
|35.20
|35.94+.83
|USNGas
|24027
|6.77
|6.69
|6.71—.08
|UntySftw
|10837
|30.61
|29.78
|30.51+.08
|ValeSA 3.08e
|14738
|15.14
|14.98
|15.03—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|33726
|34.35
|33.77
|33.90—.45
|VanEJrGld
|8787
|41.28
|40.52
|40.66—.70
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|8842
|74.55
|74.46
|74.46—.00
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8711
|45.15
|45.05
|45.10—.08
|VerizonCm 2.61
|x29709
|39.78
|39.31
|39.32—.14
|Vipshop
|10585
|14.84
|14.56
|14.68
|VirgnGal
|21852
|3.19
|3.04
|3.06—.14
|WalMart 2.28
|10714
|150.66
|148.52
|149.72+.05
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|30370
|37.45
|37.06
|37.42+.53
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|15673
|30.84
|29.64
|30.79+1.42
|Xpeng
|12606
|10.31
|10.11
|10.18+.14
|ZIMIntg 2e
|12918
|17.95
|17.21
|17.35—.28
