BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 5, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.13+.22
Altria46.69+.56
AmerenCp90.47+.72
AmExpress152.65+3.84
ArchDanM75.96+1.74
AutoZone2691.58+29.98
BPPLC37.13+1.02
Boeing198.34+1.29
BristMySq68.14+1.32
Brunswick82.67+2.33
CampbSoup54.74+.41
Chevron160.21+3.99
Citigroup46.32+1.42
CocaCola64.02+.30
ConAgraBr37.82+.20
ConocoPhil100.37+3.01
Corning31.48+.11
CurtissWright163.45+1.04
DTEEnergy113.36+.68
DeereCo381.09+7.50
DillardsInc297.03+13.07
Disney100.52+3.07
DuPont65.51+1.45
EmersonElec84.40+1.66
Entergy107.36+1.26
ExxonMobil108.68+2.64
FMCCorp113.49+1.60
FirstEnergy39.70+.79
FootLocker41.08+1.71
FordMot11.99+.43
GenDynam211.92+3.07
GenlElec100.24+.92
GenMill89.81+.41
HPInc30.13+.73
Halliburton29.88+.86
Hershey275.33+.69
HomeDepot289.62+3.87
IBM123.65+1.08
IntlPaper32.35+.56
JohnsonJn162.68+.55
KrogerCo49.23+.95
LindsayCorp122.15+2.87
LockheedM455.54+3.61
LowesCos205.81+3.01
MarathonOil22.93+.85
McDonalds296.60+1.44
NCRCorp22.78+3.18
Nucor142.32+2.44
OGEEnergy37.75+.42
OccidentPet60.69+1.99
ONEOK64.51+1.88
PG&amp;ECorp17.27+.03
Pfizer38.49+.26
ProctGamb156.03+.52
RaythnTech96.58+.66
RexAmRescS28.30+.53
RockwellAuto283.42+4.22
Schlumbrg45.75+.68
SnapOn260.81+2.13
Textron66.15+.79
3MCo103.35+1.51
Timken76.79+2.67
TraneTech176.81+.81
UnionPacif201.23+4.17
USSteel21.68+.77
VerizonComm37.83+.48
ViadCorp22.59+3.44
WalMart151.77+1.30
WellsFargo37.94+1.22
WilliamsCos30.18+1.08
Winnebago59.23+.50
YumBrands137.49+1.17
