BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 10, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.57.08
Altria44.50+.07
AmerenCp90.01.06
AmExpress161.14+2.31
ArchDanM80.05+1.31
AutoZone2554.44+23.76
BPPLC39.70+.19
Boeing210.78.59
BristMySq70.28.46
Brunswick78.85+2.64
CampbSoup55.36.11
Chevron168.29+.64
Citigroup46.52+.66
CocaCola62.69.15
ConAgraBr37.57.81
ConocoPhil105.95.31
Corning34.88+.78
CurtissWright175.08+1.75
DTEEnergy113.59.26
DeereCo377.33+7.68
DillardsInc307.75+8.64
Disney100.81+.84
DuPont69.81+.17
EmersonElec84.45+1.15
Entergy111.01+.04
ExxonMobil114.54.51
FMCCorp119.07+2.15
FirstEnergy41.46.24
FootLocker40.54+.11
FordMot12.72+.39
GenDynam229.05+1.34
GenlElec94.36+.76
GenMill86.35.55
HPInc29.74+.45
Halliburton33.09+.38
Hershey258.75—1.12
HomeDepot291.17+2.56
IBM131.03+.53
IntlPaper35.89+.11
JohnsonJn164.32.83
KrogerCo48.90+.38
LindsayCorp133.02+3.80
LockheedM496.75+6.58
LowesCos199.78+1.21
MarathonOil25.76+.24
McDonalds283.78+.89
NCRCorp22.84+.25
Nucor146.84+1.31
OGEEnergy38.65+.16
OccidentPet64.09+1.05
ONEOK66.07+.38
PG&amp;ECorp16.78+.07
Pfizer41.73+.23
ProctGamb150.96—1.26
RaythnTech99.62+1.41
RexAmRescS29.07+.70
RockwellAuto275.23+3.08
Schlumbrg50.04+.42
SnapOn233.36+4.65
Textron68.40+.69
3MCo102.76+1.20
Timken75.99+2.30
TraneTech171.09+.41
UnionPacif198.37.27
USSteel25.42+.62
VerizonComm39.35.13
ViadCorp19.48+.63
WalMart150.51.29
WellsFargo38.63+.73
WilliamsCos29.84+.19
Winnebago56.82+1.46
YumBrands131.10—1.00
