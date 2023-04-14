BC-Dividends

April 14, 2023 GMT
|IRREGULAR
|Cervecerias Uni z
|S
|.03015
|4-20
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|MEI Pharma Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 4/17.
|Minim Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 4/17.
|INCREASED
|Gladstone Capital
|Q
|.08
|4-21
|4-28
|Gladstone Land
|Q
|.046
|4-21
|4-28
|Qualcomm
|Q
|.80
|6-1
|6-22
|REGULAR
|Argan
|Q
|.25
|4-20
|4-28
|Avangrid
|Q
|.44
|6-1
|7-3
|Catepillar
|Q
|1.20
|4-24
|5-0
|Codorus Valley Bnc
|Q
|.16
|4-25
|5-9
|First Busey
|Q
|.24
|4-21
|4-28
|Genesis Energy
|Q
|.15
|4-28
|5-15
|Gladstone Capital
|Q
|.08
|5-23
|5-31
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.