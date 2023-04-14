AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

April 14, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Cervecerias Uni zS.030154-20
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
MEI Pharma Incx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 4/17.
Minim Incx
x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 4/17.
INCREASED
Gladstone CapitalQ.084-214-28
Gladstone LandQ.0464-214-28
QualcommQ.806-16-22
REGULAR
ArganQ.254-204-28
AvangridQ.446-17-3
CatepillarQ1.204-245-0
Codorus Valley BncQ.164-255-9
First BuseyQ.244-214-28
Genesis EnergyQ.154-285-15
Gladstone CapitalQ.085-235-31
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
