May 16, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.53
|—
|.42
|Altria
|45.09
|—
|.47
|AmerenCp
|83.52
|—1.54
|AmExpress
|148.41
|—1.59
|ArchDanM
|73.15
|—2.46
|AutoZone
|2673.46—33.07
|BPPLC
|35.54
|—
|.65
|Boeing
|200.87
|—1.90
|BristMySq
|67.02
|—1.15
|Brunswick
|75.74
|—2.07
|CampbSoup
|53.02
|—
|.31
|Chevron
|153.51
|—3.69
|Citigroup
|45.28
|—
|.77
|CocaCola
|63.22
|—
|.72
|ConAgraBr
|36.44
|—
|.10
|ConocoPhil
|98.07
|—2.22
|Corning
|30.63
|—
|.57
|CurtissWright
|163.36
|—1.39
|DTEEnergy
|110.26
|—2.49
|DeereCo
|362.68
|—7.53
|DillardsInc
|279.59—11.70
|Disney
|90.98
|—1.88
|DuPont
|65.00
|—
|.62
|EmersonElec
|81.15
|—1.97
|Entergy
|103.00
|—2.44
|ExxonMobil
|102.52
|—2.55
|FMCCorp
|108.30
|—1.86
|FirstEnergy
|38.14
|—
|.67
|FootLocker
|39.10
|—
|.90
|FordMot
|11.25
|—
|.39
|GenDynam
|207.59
|—2.62
|GenlElec
|101.13
|—
|.87
|GenMill
|90.26
|—
|.03
|HPInc
|29.66
|+.09
|Halliburton
|27.88
|—1.22
|Hershey
|269.23
|—1.23
|HomeDepot
|282.33
|—6.21
|IBM
|123.46
|+.10
|IntlPaper
|31.48
|—
|.34
|JohnsonJn
|159.34
|—
|.21
|KrogerCo
|48.93
|—
|.14
|LindsayCorp
|116.75
|—3.61
|LockheedM
|447.73
|—4.19
|LowesCos
|199.22
|—2.33
|MarathonOil
|21.97
|—
|.60
|McDonalds
|294.15
|—1.75
|NCRCorp
|23.46
|—
|.43
|Nucor
|136.78
|—3.70
|OGEEnergy
|36.63
|—
|.58
|OccidentPet
|58.14
|—
|.38
|ONEOK
|56.58
|—1.37
|PG&ECorp
|16.86
|—
|.21
|Pfizer
|37.01
|—
|.15
|ProctGamb
|155.74
|—
|.27
|RaythnTech
|95.46
|—1.24
|RexAmRescS
|28.39
|—
|.64
|RockwellAuto
|269.98
|—4.16
|Schlumbrg
|43.25
|—1.35
|SnapOn
|254.59
|—3.18
|Textron
|63.23
|—
|.91
|3MCo
|98.01
|—2.48
|Timken
|72.85
|—1.63
|TraneTech
|172.87
|—5.28
|UnionPacif
|196.87
|—2.77
|USSteel
|20.98
|—
|.46
|VerizonComm
|36.05
|—
|.72
|ViadCorp
|21.96
|—
|.86
|WalMart
|149.78
|—2.10
|WellsFargo
|38.39
|—
|.38
|WilliamsCos
|28.65
|—
|.45
|Winnebago
|55.23
|—1.25
|YumBrands
|138.78
|+1.00