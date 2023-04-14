AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-n

April 14, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt1304735.765.235.29—.17
AMCEntpf271971.601.551.59+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.118864519.9919.7919.81—.16
Alibaba8387896.1293.8494.02—2.15
Ambev .05e731212.952.912.95+.02
ArkInnova .78e5963439.4238.4338.50—.66
Avantor2801321.4020.6720.77—.72
BcoBrad .04a1278972.842.762.82+.01
BkofAm .8845754929.8729.2529.47+.91
Barclay .15e486327.907.817.84+.17
BarrickGld 2.82e
9284719.8119.3619.49—.56
Boeing123494204.28198.15200.52—13.07
CVSHealth 2.42f
2950475.8074.4674.59—.84
Carnival886829.879.629.66—.12
CarvanaA451859.808.828.83—.54
Catalent12032950.7045.1346.10—17.21
Cemex .29t336406.035.825.89—.11
CenovusE 1.60a4773217.9017.3017.37—.49
ChrgePt608228.888.418.53—.02
Citigroup 2.0414946249.4348.0248.99+1.69
CitizFincl 1.684053530.1129.1929.27—.28
ClevCliffs3892318.1417.3717.44—.64
CocaCola 1.84f3054063.1562.7862.100—.16
Coeur498364.374.034.09—.35
CredSuiss 1.22e174061.98.96.96+.01
DeltaAir7309434.0033.0233.53+.16
DevonE .80f2723756.0655.1055.35+.13
DxSCBer5610332.5230.7932.38+1.08
DirSPBr12324717.5717.0917.52+.24
DxSOXBr17374819.1918.2119.15+.33
DxGlMBr602235.304.925.27+.40
DxDGlBr504019.448.869.33+.61
DxBiotBll2134045.445.045.06—.39
DxSOXBl30997316.1915.3615.41—.26
Dir30TrBul1773668.708.518.52—.31
DrxSCBull .41e
6146532.3730.6130.74—1.09
DrxSPBull5159875.8773.8074.04—.95
Disney30579100.8698.9399.26—1.58
ElancoAn266539.699.219.22—.36
EmersonEl 2.08
2674587.8685.6786.57+1.16
Express78301.97.77.86+.19
ExxonMbl 3.64
30406116.66115.12115.75—.03
Farfetch311904.644.434.46—.06
FMajSilvg .01408447.787.297.30—.51
FstRepBk 1.08f12317713.9313.1613.26—.36
FordM .60a18374812.6612.4412.49+.03
FrptMcM .304020243.4642.3942.56—.39
fuboTV427961.281.211.24—.00
Gap .60f317539.539.139.21—.15
GenMotors .363738035.2934.5334.57+.04
Gerdau .50r515005.295.155.26+.02
GinkgoBi763661.361.291.30—.03
GoldFLtd .22e3938615.3014.9215.19—.56
Hallibrtn .64f3165934.0933.3733.53—.29
Hanesbds .60321975.004.864.88—.02
HarmonyG .05291864.664.494.54—.18
HeclaM .01e475536.816.546.58—.36
Heliogen72937.38.33.35+.05
HPEnt .482717016.2315.8815.92—.12
HudBayMg .02384765.395.175.18—.20
iShGold2831838.4537.8137.84—.86
iShBrazil .67e12943829.2228.6829.15—.18
iShSilver19333023.8923.1223.19—.55
iShChinaLC .87e7749228.9828.6328.65—.42
iShEMkts .59e10124639.9239.5539.59—.34
iShiBoxIG 3.87
69545109.57109.08109.12—.64
iShCorUSTr .333377823.3523.2923.29—.13
iSh20yrT 3.05
94658105.55104.77104.80—1.25
iSEafe 1.66e5835773.6973.0573.09—.44
iShiBxHYB 5.09
18570275.5575.1275.16—.27
iShR2K 1.77e
106451179.22175.90176.18—1.99
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3317268.8568.2468.28—.43
Infosys .278243215.5515.1615.19—.22
iShCorEM .95e5033349.5449.1349.16—.42
ItauUnH1382995.275.115.25+.09
JPMorgCh 4
280543139.12134.90138.82+9.83
Keycorp .82f6869812.5712.0112.05—.25
KindMorg 1.11f2648617.9017.7017.78+.01
Kinrossg .121159055.295.165.23—.09
KrSChIn 2.58e
4993829.3128.7928.83—.58
LloydBkg .14e563462.412.392.39+.02
LumenTch568582.382.282.29—.07
Macys .66f2705618.0317.4817.54—.04
MarathnO .40f2981625.9425.5525.67+.01
MedProp 1.16500688.678.188.23—.29
MorgStan 3.103466687.4086.0086.31+.62
NYCmtyB .68411699.148.758.80—.19
NewmntCp 1.60m
4250750.4748.4048.68—2.34
NokiaCp .19e684274.974.924.92—.02
NorwCruis3684812.9712.7312.76—.11
NuHldg959554.774.634.66—.02
OcciPet .72f2772964.9964.0664.24—.53
OnHldg4760132.1829.9930.67+.75
OusterInc51890.47.42.42—.04
PG&amp;ECp7810016.9316.7316.85+.05
PNC 654409122.29117.51118.94—2.47
Palantir1636578.768.478.67+.09
Petrobras 2.87e6346012.0011.8511.95+.06
Pfizer 1.60f7141441.7140.9941.15—.33
PrUlSP5004493639.9938.8839.00—.51
ProShtQQQ21683612.3712.2312.36+.09
ProShSP18416114.9714.8314.95+.07
PrUShSP3405739.7439.0239.67+.37
PrUShD35504325.2124.5825.11+.42
RegionsFn .805654518.7218.3818.53+.14
Roblox2583346.1244.9445.14—.56
SpdrGold74174188.49185.28185.46—4.26
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
310446413.14411.27411.69—1.78
SpdrBiot .44e3140479.4477.5077.55—1.88
SpdrShTTr .272751729.1729.1429.15—.07
SpdrITBd .925186332.5232.4532.46—.11
SprBl1-3b3909591.6491.6391.63
SpIntTrm3012228.9428.8828.88—.14
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
16787143.9842.2542.35—.81
SpdrRetl .49e4620063.5761.9962.12—.07
Schlmbrg 1f3658353.1552.2952.53+.64
Schwab 1f11542752.2850.9050.95—.55
Shopifys4326946.4245.1145.75+.02
SnapIncA7175310.9510.6410.70—.05
SwstnEngy320845.215.125.19+.03
SpiritAero .0410302130.7727.9428.23—7.37
Square4270465.4763.7864.24—.32
SPHlthC 1.01e
31311135.64134.12134.36—1.30
SPCnSt 1.28e3444575.7975.1775.26—.40
SPEngy 2.04e5831787.7486.7287.01—.06
SPDRFncl .46e
35691433.1532.7932.86+.30
SPInds 1.12e43846100.3899.6099.73—.22
SPUtil 1.55e3627569.3068.7268.96—.71
TaiwSemi 1.56e3307988.3787.1387.15+.10
TeckResg .19e3745246.5644.7544.87+.35
TevaPhrm1972928.698.108.32—.95
Transocn279896.786.506.53—.15
TruistFn 2.084061934.6233.3933.55—.29
Tuppwre 1.08408591.721.531.58+.02
UberTch4558231.6230.9331.02—.42
USBancrp 1.92f5708636.3035.1435.27—.11
USNGas1297136.596.276.58+.17
USSteel .202820026.5625.4825.64—.65
VFCorp 1.20m3679223.5822.5622.61+.79
ValeSA 3.08e8877016.0915.7515.91—.15
VanEGold .06e
17790235.5834.3834.61—1.27
VanEJrGld4289243.3641.6441.79—1.83
VangEmg 1.10e2981340.8540.5240.56—.33
VangFTSE 1.10e
2578946.5746.1446.18—.32
VerizonCm 2.613593939.4239.0539.12—.21
VirgnGal291023.453.203.24—.21
WeWork74564.56.53.53+.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
23184040.5139.1239.79+.13
Xpeng3383210.209.759.96—.02
ZIMIntg 2e4579921.8620.9121.26+.91
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.