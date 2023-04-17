April 17, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.79
|—
|.14
|Altria
|45.44
|+.41
|AmerenCp
|89.74
|+.28
|AmExpress
|163.71
|+.49
|ArchDanM
|82.20
|+.41
|AutoZone
|2665.41+27.09
|BPPLC
|40.43
|—
|.15
|Boeing
|205.03
|+3.32
|BristMySq
|70.60
|+.15
|Brunswick
|82.96
|+1.01
|CampbSoup
|55.21
|+.43
|Chevron
|170.92
|—1.52
|Citigroup
|49.69
|+.13
|CocaCola
|63.46
|+.41
|ConAgraBr
|37.27
|+.30
|ConocoPhil
|105.61
|—2.89
|Corning
|34.74
|—
|.04
|CurtissWright
|177.40
|+2.26
|DTEEnergy
|112.70
|—
|.28
|DeereCo
|391.42
|+3.65
|DillardsInc
|304.18
|+4.34
|Disney
|100.30
|+.40
|DuPont
|71.15
|+.69
|EmersonElec
|86.58
|+.22
|Entergy
|108.93
|+1.29
|ExxonMobil
|114.70
|—1.35
|FMCCorp
|124.31
|+1.62
|FirstEnergy
|40.86
|+.02
|FootLocker
|40.54
|+.74
|FordMot
|12.68
|+.16
|GenDynam
|229.46
|+1.77
|GenlElec
|96.77
|+1.33
|GenMill
|87.09
|+.53
|HPInc
|30.93
|+1.11
|Halliburton
|33.44
|—
|.19
|Hershey
|259.03
|+2.75
|HomeDepot
|295.40
|+3.21
|IBM
|127.82
|—
|.32
|IntlPaper
|36.34
|+.43
|JohnsonJn
|165.67
|—
|.17
|KrogerCo
|47.81
|+1.16
|LindsayCorp
|127.31
|—
|.97
|LockheedM
|489.64
|+1.65
|LowesCos
|205.00
|+2.82
|MarathonOil
|24.80
|—
|.93
|McDonalds
|289.31
|+.33
|NCRCorp
|23.00
|+.32
|Nucor
|147.67
|+1.48
|OGEEnergy
|37.86
|—
|.08
|OccidentPet
|62.94
|—1.54
|ONEOK
|66.41
|—
|.62
|PG&ECorp
|16.86
|—
|.03
|Pfizer
|41.18
|—
|.01
|ProctGamb
|151.05
|+.05
|RaythnTech
|103.11
|+1.43
|RexAmRescS
|28.66
|—
|.18
|RockwellAuto
|277.84
|+.54
|Schlumbrg
|52.06
|—
|.42
|SnapOn
|240.60
|+.66
|Textron
|69.23
|+.64
|3MCo
|106.78
|+1.01
|Timken
|78.14
|+.70
|TraneTech
|176.48
|+1.50
|UnionPacif
|200.04
|+1.51
|USSteel
|26.26
|+.48
|VerizonComm
|39.46
|+.24
|ViadCorp
|19.35
|+.34
|WalMart
|149.52
|+1.04
|WellsFargo
|41.30
|+1.66
|WilliamsCos
|30.32
|—
|.07
|Winnebago
|58.19
|—
|.41
|YumBrands
|137.10
|+2.22