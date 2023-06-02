AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 2, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.21.60
Altria45.33+.75
AmerenCp81.17+.81
AmExpress168.56+5.84
ArchDanM71.97+1.42
AutoZone2381.23+7.65
BPPLC35.65+.93
Boeing213.32+5.36
BristMySq65.66+.98
Brunswick80.58+4.47
CampbSoup51.47+.82
Chevron156.26+4.10
Citigroup46.32+1.48
CocaCola61.16+1.16
ConAgraBr35.13+.71
ConocoPhil102.35+2.82
Corning31.51+.64
CurtissWright167.22+4.20
DTEEnergy108.88+1.62
DeereCo371.07+18.50
DillardsInc311.70+22.84
Disney90.77+2.18
DuPont72.37+4.93
EmersonElec82.81+3.46
Entergy99.44+2.06
ExxonMobil105.76+2.40
FMCCorp107.07+2.78
FirstEnergy37.70+.52
FootLocker25.89+1.10
FordMot12.39+.28
GenDynam209.09+3.76
GenlElec105.80+1.13
GenMill84.59+.70
HPInc30.55+1.13
Halliburton31.64+1.64
Hershey260.91+1.25
HomeDepot295.94+7.55
IBM132.42+2.60
IntlPaper30.38+1.21
JohnsonJn156.97+2.43
KrogerCo45.92+1.26
LindsayCorp124.74+6.60
LockheedM454.49+4.82
LowesCos209.81+5.89
MarathonOil23.26+.79
McDonalds289.91+3.56
NCRCorp24.76+.76
Nucor141.29+8.26
OGEEnergy35.68+.67
OccidentPet59.69+1.57
ONEOK58.74+1.83
PG&amp;ECorp16.65+.09
Pfizer38.36+.34
ProctGamb146.52+2.56
RaythnTech96.08+1.99
RexAmRescS34.33+1.28
RockwellAuto292.84+12.37
Schlumbrg46.77+1.79
SnapOn259.71+7.04
Textron64.05+1.74
3MCo102.53+8.25
Timken78.18+5.24
TraneTech173.01+7.10
UnionPacif198.66+2.98
USSteel21.95+1.15
VerizonComm34.58—1.14
ViadCorp25.06+1.66
WalMart148.82+1.41
WellsFargo41.24+1.18
WilliamsCos30.23+1.12
Winnebago60.11+3.25
YumBrands134.53+2.28
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.