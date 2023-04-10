BC-150-actives-e

April 10, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|72865
|5.08
|4.74
|4.99+.09
|AMCEntpf
|24984
|1.54
|1.50
|1.51+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|29085
|19.53
|19.42
|19.45—.21
|Alibaba
|43350
|102.83
|100.59
|101.98—.76
|Ambev .05e
|7783
|2.84
|2.81
|2.82—.02
|ABInBev 1.10e
|7419
|65.06
|64.03
|64.40—1.94
|AnteroRes 1
|7336
|24.60
|23.84
|24.25+.77
|ArborRT 1.60
|10547
|10.95
|10.70
|10.82—.14
|ArkInnova .78e
|29773
|38.06
|37.58
|37.79—.78
|BcoBrad .04a
|20839
|2.62
|2.59
|2.62+.03
|BkofAm .88
|55132
|28.10
|27.65
|28.00+.16
|Barclay .15e
|12307
|7.62
|7.49
|7.54—.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|21815
|19.51
|19.31
|19.38—.36
|CanoHl
|7637
|1.31
|1.18
|1.26+.01
|Carnival
|42581
|9.75
|9.56
|9.70—.04
|CarvanaA
|11257
|9.02
|8.62
|8.88—.13
|CenovusE 1.60a
|8799
|18.00
|17.72
|17.82+.04
|ChrgePt
|9579
|9.20
|9.01
|9.11—.08
|Citigroup 2.04
|14475
|46.61
|45.77
|46.47+.61
|ClevCliffs
|14344
|17.90
|17.20
|17.61+.35
|CocaCola 1.84f
|9092
|62.56
|62.02
|62.19—.65
|Colerra .80f
|10048
|25.94
|25.19
|25.76+.82
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|x11900
|.88
|.87
|.88+.04
|CrescPtEg .24f
|7767
|7.63
|7.42
|7.60+.19
|DeltaAir
|13325
|34.16
|33.62
|34.00+.31
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|7502
|29.89
|29.78
|29.83—.12
|DevonE .80f
|16017
|54.53
|53.10
|54.28+1.37
|DxSCBer
|20664
|34.20
|33.12
|33.39—.28
|DirSPBr
|34236
|18.23
|18.12
|18.22+.42
|DxSOXBr
|81575
|19.59
|18.92
|19.08+.14
|DxGlMBr
|14055
|5.70
|5.54
|5.63+.23
|DirSPXBr
|8846
|15.65
|15.62
|15.64+.12
|DxDGlBr
|11141
|9.90
|9.71
|9.81+.33
|DxBiotBll
|73727
|4.94
|4.71
|4.78—.19
|DxSOXBl
|139371
|15.69
|15.14
|15.56—.10
|Dir30TrBul
|58018
|9.28
|9.05
|9.09—.40
|DrxSCBull .41e
|21648
|30.18
|29.21
|29.94+.23
|DrxSPBull
|14517
|71.61
|71.15
|71.19—1.67
|Disney
|10714
|99.91
|98.90
|99.60—.37
|EQTCorp .60
|7275
|33.89
|32.77
|33.65+1.53
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|8696
|12.65
|12.50
|12.62+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|22710
|116.01
|114.42
|115.63+.58
|Farfetch
|12075
|4.41
|4.26
|4.37—.09
|FMajSilvg .01
|8556
|7.41
|7.30
|7.36—.12
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|51392
|13.96
|13.41
|13.65—.38
|FordM .60a
|70923
|12.41
|12.16
|12.33—.01
|FrptMcM .30
|12800
|40.38
|39.91
|39.94—.36
|fuboTV
|11804
|1.14
|1.08
|1.13+.03
|GenMotors .36
|15894
|35.10
|34.26
|34.91+.32
|Gerdau .50r
|12001
|4.88
|4.76
|4.85+.15
|GinkgoBi
|10966
|1.36
|1.30
|1.35
|HPInc 1.05
|8902
|29.70
|29.12
|29.41+.12
|Hallibrtn .64f
|7343
|33.49
|32.75
|33.34+.63
|Hanesbds .60
|7960
|5.00
|4.86
|4.97+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|7758
|6.39
|6.31
|6.36—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|26555
|27.38
|27.20
|27.24+.15
|iShSilver
|21638
|22.86
|22.72
|22.76—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|26578
|29.20
|29.01
|29.08—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|26698
|39.34
|39.22
|39.24—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|9195
|109.89
|109.41
|109.46—.87
|iShCorUSTr .33
|8732
|23.48
|23.42
|23.43—.16
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|25336
|107.76
|106.89
|107.07—1.46
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15821
|71.61
|71.40
|71.41—.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|21260
|74.58
|74.41
|74.49—.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|38390
|174.91
|173.03
|174.44+.55
|Infosys .27
|10095
|17.36
|17.27
|17.30+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|8751
|48.75
|48.61
|48.62—.14
|ItauUnH
|16208
|4.84
|4.79
|4.81+.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|15195
|128.13
|126.22
|127.86+.39
|Keycorp .82f
|16574
|12.18
|11.79
|12.10+.19
|KindMorg 1.11f
|7699
|17.86
|17.70
|17.76+.05
|Kinrossg .12
|20511
|4.98
|4.89
|4.92—.12
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|20779
|30.28
|29.96
|30.03—.41
|LeviStr .48
|10905
|15.42
|15.06
|15.31+.17
|LumenTch
|14727
|2.45
|2.37
|2.42—.01
|Macys .66f
|12088
|18.80
|18.34
|18.61+.13
|MarathnO .40f
|12698
|26.28
|25.69
|26.11+.59
|MedProp 1.16
|14497
|8.25
|8.06
|8.20+.10
|NorwCruis
|10070
|13.22
|12.91
|13.16+.08
|NuHldg
|11454
|4.47
|4.40
|4.42—.07
|OcciPet .72f
|19044
|64.47
|63.17
|64.11+1.07
|Oracle 1.60f
|x11248
|95.11
|94.04
|94.17—1.35
|OusterInc
|18572
|.66
|.60
|.60—.07
|Palantir
|35715
|8.08
|7.90
|8.04—.05
|PermResn
|7489
|11.38
|11.03
|11.32+.37
|PetrbrsA
|9288
|9.65
|9.56
|9.59+.08
|Petrobras 2.87e
|24754
|10.89
|10.76
|10.82+.13
|Pfizer 1.60f
|17733
|41.47
|41.12
|41.41—.09
|8965
|28.04
|27.71
|27.73—.52
|PioNtrl 4.40
|25094
|225.76
|221.20
|224.11+15.95
|PrUlShNrs
|10323
|73.88
|70.60
|71.70—11.78
|PrUlQQQ
|8830
|47.72
|47.13
|47.21—1.45
|PrUlSP500
|16135
|37.74
|37.48
|37.51—.90
|ProShtQQQ
|33208
|12.50
|12.42
|12.48+.18
|ProShSP
|22622
|15.14
|15.11
|15.14+.11
|PrUShSP
|12728
|40.73
|40.55
|40.70+.61
|PrUShD3
|10206
|26.20
|25.95
|26.02+.15
|RegionsFn .80
|8229
|18.57
|18.24
|18.47+.11
|Roblox
|15262
|45.50
|44.44
|44.96—1.24
|SpdrGold
|12581
|185.36
|184.60
|184.78—1.72
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|98246
|406.84
|405.97
|406.06—3.13
|SpdrBiot .44e
|14763
|76.74
|75.58
|75.93—.94
|SprBl1-3b
|7275
|91.56
|91.55
|91.56+.02
|SpIntTrm
|7968
|29.05
|28.100
|29.01—.21
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|44870
|43.11
|42.03
|42.88+.25
|SpdrRetl .49e
|8386
|62.28
|61.27
|62.06+.55
|Schwab 1f
|61279
|51.30
|49.49
|51.02+1.67
|Shopifys
|14537
|45.04
|44.05
|44.70—.65
|Skillz
|16715
|.71
|.66
|.67—.01
|SnapIncA
|32234
|10.42
|10.17
|10.24—.33
|SwstnEngy
|22004
|5.28
|5.05
|5.24+.22
|SprottGold
|8040
|15.75
|15.59
|15.60—.15
|Square
|15653
|66.80
|66.00
|66.36—1.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12457
|133.30
|132.46
|132.61—.92
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11249
|75.13
|74.64
|74.76—.60
|SPEngy 2.04e
|24300
|86.64
|85.30
|86.22+1.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|43021
|32.02
|31.80
|31.94—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|17451
|98.40
|97.39
|98.10+.33
|SPTech .78e
|8610
|147.71
|146.78
|146.94—2.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18532
|69.46
|68.72
|68.94—.88
|Stellantis
|7935
|17.72
|17.56
|17.64—.01
|StemInc
|9374
|5.05
|4.84
|5.01+.09
|TALEduc
|7543
|6.27
|6.03
|6.08—.22
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|30232
|88.46
|86.47
|87.05—3.19
|TeckResg .19e
|12720
|43.55
|42.53
|42.54—1.43
|Transocn
|14297
|6.51
|6.31
|6.49+.13
|TruistFn 2.08
|11260
|33.33
|32.44
|33.29+.55
|Tuppwre 1.08
|34844
|1.55
|1.37
|1.45—.97
|2xLongs
|7118
|15.36
|14.97
|15.20+.33
|UberTch
|22780
|31.25
|30.61
|31.10—.08
|UiPath
|7608
|16.36
|16.03
|16.28—.27
|UtdMicro .09e
|10616
|8.37
|8.27
|8.30—.24
|USBancrp 1.92f
|11951
|36.24
|35.48
|35.94+.19
|USNGas
|148031
|6.89
|6.77
|6.84+.43
|USSteel .20
|15304
|25.90
|24.92
|25.39+.59
|UntySftw
|9210
|30.65
|30.06
|30.29—.84
|UnivarSol
|7318
|35.19
|35.10
|35.17+.07
|ValeSA 3.08e
|15520
|15.37
|15.21
|15.28+.18
|VanEGold .06e
|26447
|34.01
|33.67
|33.86—.58
|VanEJrGld
|8522
|41.04
|40.32
|40.61—.75
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10775
|40.34
|40.23
|40.25—.24
|VangTEBd .28e
|8920
|50.87
|50.78
|50.78—.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10904
|45.19
|45.07
|45.09—.24
|VerizonCm 2.61
|22734
|39.27
|38.99
|39.10—.39
|VirgnGal
|27098
|3.37
|3.09
|3.36+.21
|WeWork
|10447
|.66
|.61
|.61—.05
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|29858
|38.25
|37.61
|38.20+.30
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|7659
|31.28
|29.82
|30.88+.10
|Xpeng
|11462
|10.32
|9.99
|10.19—.07
|ZIMIntg 2e
|13198
|17.43
|16.87
|17.26—.13
|—————————