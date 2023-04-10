BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
April 10, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt728655.084.744.99+.09
AMCEntpf249841.541.501.51+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.112908519.5319.4219.45—.21
Alibaba43350102.83100.59101.98—.76
Ambev .05e77832.842.812.82—.02
ABInBev 1.10e741965.0664.0364.40—1.94
AnteroRes 1733624.6023.8424.25+.77
ArborRT 1.601054710.9510.7010.82—.14
ArkInnova .78e2977338.0637.5837.79—.78
BcoBrad .04a208392.622.592.62+.03
BkofAm .885513228.1027.6528.00+.16
Barclay .15e123077.627.497.54—.01
BarrickGld 2.82e
2181519.5119.3119.38—.36
CanoHl76371.311.181.26+.01
Carnival425819.759.569.70—.04
CarvanaA112579.028.628.88—.13
CenovusE 1.60a879918.0017.7217.82+.04
ChrgePt95799.209.019.11—.08
Citigroup 2.041447546.6145.7746.47+.61
ClevCliffs1434417.9017.2017.61+.35
CocaCola 1.84f909262.5662.0262.19—.65
Colerra .80f1004825.9425.1925.76+.82
CredSuiss 1.22ex11900.88.87.88+.04
CrescPtEg .24f77677.637.427.60+.19
DeltaAir1332534.1633.6234.00+.31
DBXHvChiA .29e750229.8929.7829.83—.12
DevonE .80f1601754.5353.1054.28+1.37
DxSCBer2066434.2033.1233.39—.28
DirSPBr3423618.2318.1218.22+.42
DxSOXBr8157519.5918.9219.08+.14
DxGlMBr140555.705.545.63+.23
DirSPXBr884615.6515.6215.64+.12
DxDGlBr111419.909.719.81+.33
DxBiotBll737274.944.714.78—.19
DxSOXBl13937115.6915.1415.56—.10
Dir30TrBul580189.289.059.09—.40
DrxSCBull .41e
2164830.1829.2129.94+.23
DrxSPBull1451771.6171.1571.19—1.67
Disney1071499.9198.9099.60—.37
EQTCorp .60727533.8932.7733.65+1.53
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f869612.6512.5012.62+.11
ExxonMbl 3.64
22710116.01114.42115.63+.58
Farfetch120754.414.264.37—.09
FMajSilvg .0185567.417.307.36—.12
FstRepBk 1.08f5139213.9613.4113.65—.38
FordM .60a7092312.4112.1612.33—.01
FrptMcM .301280040.3839.9139.94—.36
fuboTV118041.141.081.13+.03
GenMotors .361589435.1034.2634.91+.32
Gerdau .50r120014.884.764.85+.15
GinkgoBi109661.361.301.35
HPInc 1.05890229.7029.1229.41+.12
Hallibrtn .64f734333.4932.7533.34+.63
Hanesbds .6079605.004.864.97+.03
HeclaM .01e77586.396.316.36—.06
iShBrazil .67e2655527.3827.2027.24+.15
iShSilver2163822.8622.7222.76—.13
iShChinaLC .87e2657829.2029.0129.08—.22
iShEMkts .59e2669839.3439.2239.24—.15
iShiBoxIG 3.87
9195109.89109.41109.46—.87
iShCorUSTr .33873223.4823.4223.43—.16
iSh20yrT 3.05
25336107.76106.89107.07—1.46
iSEafe 1.66e1582171.6171.4071.41—.53
iShiBxHYB 5.092126074.5874.4174.49—.36
iShR2K 1.77e38390174.91173.03174.44+.55
Infosys .271009517.3617.2717.30+.05
iShCorEM .95e875148.7548.6148.62—.14
ItauUnH162084.844.794.81+.01
JPMorgCh 415195128.13126.22127.86+.39
Keycorp .82f1657412.1811.7912.10+.19
KindMorg 1.11f769917.8617.7017.76+.05
Kinrossg .12205114.984.894.92—.12
KrSChIn 2.58e
2077930.2829.9630.03—.41
LeviStr .481090515.4215.0615.31+.17
LumenTch147272.452.372.42—.01
Macys .66f1208818.8018.3418.61+.13
MarathnO .40f1269826.2825.6926.11+.59
MedProp 1.16144978.258.068.20+.10
NorwCruis1007013.2212.9113.16+.08
NuHldg114544.474.404.42—.07
OcciPet .72f1904464.4763.1764.11+1.07
Oracle 1.60fx1124895.1194.0494.17—1.35
OusterInc18572.66.60.60—.07
Palantir357158.087.908.04—.05
PermResn748911.3811.0311.32+.37
PetrbrsA92889.659.569.59+.08
Petrobras 2.87e2475410.8910.7610.82+.13
Pfizer 1.60f1773341.4741.1241.41—.09
Pinterest896528.0427.7127.73—.52
PioNtrl 4.40
25094225.76221.20224.11+15.95
PrUlShNrs1032373.8870.6071.70—11.78
PrUlQQQ883047.7247.1347.21—1.45
PrUlSP5001613537.7437.4837.51—.90
ProShtQQQ3320812.5012.4212.48+.18
ProShSP2262215.1415.1115.14+.11
PrUShSP1272840.7340.5540.70+.61
PrUShD31020626.2025.9526.02+.15
RegionsFn .80822918.5718.2418.47+.11
Roblox1526245.5044.4444.96—1.24
SpdrGold12581185.36184.60184.78—1.72
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
98246406.84405.97406.06—3.13
SpdrBiot .44e1476376.7475.5875.93—.94
SprBl1-3b727591.5691.5591.56+.02
SpIntTrm796829.0528.10029.01—.21
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
4487043.1142.0342.88+.25
SpdrRetl .49e838662.2861.2762.06+.55
Schwab 1f6127951.3049.4951.02+1.67
Shopifys1453745.0444.0544.70—.65
Skillz16715.71.66.67—.01
SnapIncA3223410.4210.1710.24—.33
SwstnEngy220045.285.055.24+.22
SprottGold804015.7515.5915.60—.15
Square1565366.8066.0066.36—1.74
SPHlthC 1.01e
12457133.30132.46132.61—.92
SPCnSt 1.28e1124975.1374.6474.76—.60
SPEngy 2.04e2430086.6485.3086.22+1.24
SPDRFncl .46e4302132.0231.8031.94—.06
SPInds 1.12e1745198.4097.3998.10+.33
SPTech .78e8610147.71146.78146.94—2.13
SPUtil 1.55e1853269.4668.7268.94—.88
Stellantis793517.7217.5617.64—.01
StemInc93745.054.845.01+.09
TALEduc75436.276.036.08—.22
TaiwSemi 1.56e3023288.4686.4787.05—3.19
TeckResg .19e1272043.5542.5342.54—1.43
Transocn142976.516.316.49+.13
TruistFn 2.081126033.3332.4433.29+.55
Tuppwre 1.08348441.551.371.45—.97
2xLongs711815.3614.9715.20+.33
UberTch2278031.2530.6131.10—.08
UiPath760816.3616.0316.28—.27
UtdMicro .09e106168.378.278.30—.24
USBancrp 1.92f1195136.2435.4835.94+.19
USNGas1480316.896.776.84+.43
USSteel .201530425.9024.9225.39+.59
UntySftw921030.6530.0630.29—.84
UnivarSol731835.1935.1035.17+.07
ValeSA 3.08e1552015.3715.2115.28+.18
VanEGold .06e2644734.0133.6733.86—.58
VanEJrGld852241.0440.3240.61—.75
VangEmg 1.10e1077540.3440.2340.25—.24
VangTEBd .28e892050.8750.7850.78—.11
VangFTSE 1.10e
1090445.1945.0745.09—.24
VerizonCm 2.612273439.2738.9939.10—.39
VirgnGal270983.373.093.36+.21
WeWork10447.66.61.61—.05
WellsFargo 1.20f
2985838.2537.6138.20+.30
WstnAlliB 1.44765931.2829.8230.88+.10
Xpeng1146210.329.9910.19—.07
ZIMIntg 2e1319817.4316.8717.26—.13
