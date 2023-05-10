May 10, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.04
|+.02
|Altria
|45.94
|—
|.50
|AmerenCp
|89.80
|+.96
|AmExpress
|148.68
|—4.70
|ArchDanM
|74.64
|—
|.38
|AutoZone
|2733.65
|+7.14
|BPPLC
|36.75
|—
|.24
|Boeing
|200.84
|—1.04
|BristMySq
|68.49
|+.49
|Brunswick
|78.17
|—2.80
|CampbSoup
|54.35
|—
|.25
|Chevron
|157.09
|—2.03
|Citigroup
|46.37
|—
|.15
|CocaCola
|63.50
|+.11
|ConAgraBr
|36.75
|—1.06
|ConocoPhil
|100.47
|—1.06
|Corning
|31.29
|+.13
|CurtissWright
|163.99
|+.24
|DTEEnergy
|113.97
|+.65
|DeereCo
|380.39
|—1.05
|DillardsInc
|282.51
|—5.59
|Disney
|101.14
|—1.04
|DuPont
|64.14
|—
|.13
|EmersonElec
|82.48
|—1.17
|Entergy
|107.60
|+.63
|ExxonMobil
|107.74
|—1.40
|FMCCorp
|110.58
|+.08
|FirstEnergy
|39.57
|+.66
|FootLocker
|38.84
|—1.09
|FordMot
|11.89
|+.03
|GenDynam
|211.53
|+.33
|GenlElec
|99.54
|—1.46
|GenMill
|89.57
|—
|.02
|HPInc
|29.86
|—
|.43
|Halliburton
|29.56
|—
|.54
|Hershey
|274.12
|+.04
|HomeDepot
|289.03
|—1.55
|IBM
|122.02
|+.85
|IntlPaper
|31.89
|—
|.23
|JohnsonJn
|161.65
|+.60
|KrogerCo
|49.12
|—
|.04
|LindsayCorp
|122.48
|+2.68
|LockheedM
|453.15
|+1.11
|LowesCos
|204.32
|—2.80
|MarathonOil
|22.67
|—
|.23
|McDonalds
|296.57
|—
|.09
|NCRCorp
|23.06
|+.24
|Nucor
|137.62
|—2.55
|OGEEnergy
|37.97
|+.38
|OccidentPet
|56.85
|—2.11
|ONEOK
|63.21
|—
|.65
|PG&ECorp
|17.37
|+.09
|Pfizer
|38.30
|—
|.18
|ProctGamb
|154.03
|+.32
|RaythnTech
|96.30
|+.03
|RexAmRescS
|28.63
|RockwellAuto
|270.09
|—7.67
|Schlumbrg
|45.86
|—1.31
|SnapOn
|256.79
|—
|.59
|Textron
|64.78
|—
|.57
|3MCo
|100.90
|+.10
|Timken
|73.65
|—1.57
|TraneTech
|178.68
|+.87
|UnionPacif
|199.06
|—1.53
|USSteel
|21.36
|—
|.23
|VerizonComm
|37.63
|+.06
|ViadCorp
|21.51
|—
|.27
|WalMart
|152.55
|—
|.43
|WellsFargo
|38.28
|—
|.26
|WilliamsCos
|29.16
|—
|.29
|Winnebago
|57.46
|—
|.73
|YumBrands
|137.74
|+.13