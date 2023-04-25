BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
April 25, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt3282295.344.925.15+.19
AMCEntpf2678111.541.411.42—.10
ASETch649306.956.806.81—.14
AT&amp;TInc 1.1146636817.7717.4517.51—.02
AlcoaCp .406354236.9035.7235.75—2.29
Alibaba36344385.7082.2182.92—3.97
Altria 3.76f7500447.2246.5846.99+.32
Ambev .05e1684402.812.762.79—.03
ArkInnova .78e
15003936.9935.9135.91—1.21
BPPLC 1.44f9306739.8639.1439.57—.53
BcoBrad .04a1793822.722.662.72+.04
BkofAm .8849457229.5328.8228.84—.92
Barclay .15e930797.547.397.42—.31
BarrickGld 2.82e
13941319.2718.8219.19+.12
Baxter 1.16f6439546.0145.0745.44+.04
BostonSci14784851.7850.9851.11—.23
CVSHealth 2.42f
7493373.9572.7272.87—.57
Carnival2754139.278.918.96—.32
CarrGlb .74f10025143.3042.1142.32+.39
CarvanaA854408.477.457.55—.82
CenovusE 1.60a9110517.5816.9417.01—.87
ChrgePt871208.758.478.60—.24
Citigroup 2.0415359948.6547.7247.90—1.13
CitizFincl 1.6815278629.0927.9028.87+.27
ClevCliffs19342315.9915.1815.27—.94
CocaCola 1.84f12812064.1763.6363.85—.10
ColgPalm 1.92f6437478.5677.5177.70—.18
Corning 1.12f7704334.5032.8232.89—.77
Danaher 1.08f
103304247.65230.99231.99—22.36
DeltaAir9096733.9933.0933.11—1.01
DxSCBer11008534.1532.6034.13+2.35
DirSPBr24096918.3017.6518.28+.82
DxSOXBr33462622.1720.4622.15+2.05
DxBiotBll3818695.995.455.56—.27
DxSOXBl87006114.4213.1713.20—1.43
Dir30TrBul1995089.048.839.00+.37
DrxSCBull .41e
12369330.5329.0029.03—2.29
DrxSPBull11205273.5270.7670.83—3.50
Disney6491799.7198.0198.01—1.67
DowInc 2.808361455.0052.5052.50—2.89
Ecopetrol .83ex7338410.769.699.82—.96
EndeaGp6951426.2625.0325.88+1.25
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f8771412.6712.5012.53—.16
ExxonMbl 3.64
121758117.74115.63116.52—1.68
Farfetch1132214.103.903.98—.16
FstRepBk 1.08f190844312.257.928.10—7.90
FordM .60a62993211.9811.7011.77—.39
FrptMcM .3020651738.2837.1037.75—1.78
fuboTV974331.131.051.06—.08
FullTrck799046.135.896.10—.04
Gap .60f752889.929.349.43—.64
GenElec .3292678102.0197.5598.44—1.71
GenMotors .3633938234.0832.6832.91—1.38
Gerdau .50r702534.814.704.74—.21
GinkgoBi2437171.261.201.21—.06
Hallibrtn .64f15758134.8032.8233.25—1.22
Hanesbds .60892504.984.804.87—.13
HelixEn657607.586.737.21—.65
HPEnt .489566514.2514.0914.14—.20
ICICIBk .19e6985522.4422.0622.27—.07
iShBrazil .67e25542527.7727.4227.61—.40
iShSilver22627023.0322.6322.99—.09
iShChinaLC .87e
42264927.6427.2827.35—.76
iShEMkts .59e30947838.4338.1338.19—.73
iShiBoxIG 3.87
170387110.23109.91109.96+.48
iShCorUSTr .337718523.5423.4423.54+.21
iSh20yrT 3.05
218459107.13106.28106.96+1.55
iSEafe 1.66e12535473.5272.7872.79—1.03
iShiBxHYB 5.09
34515775.3075.0175.08—.12
iShR2K 1.77e
285894175.94173.01173.06—4.38
iShCorEafe 1.56e
6754768.6467.9567.95—1.00
Infosys .2714698014.8814.7814.79—.03
iShCorEM .95e10362347.6747.3147.35—.93
ItauUnH2113455.054.965.02+.02
JPMorgCh 4
106142139.96137.63137.67—3.06
Keycorp .82f31883710.9910.3410.48—.65
KindMorg 1.11f9512517.6017.4017.41—.21
Kinrossg .121041295.044.915.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
22398427.0826.6026.71—.95
LVSands7375163.6862.3462.41—1.54
LloydBkg .14e1414222.372.332.34—.10
LumenTch2409122.442.352.39—.03
Macys .66f9339316.9416.3216.33—.73
MarathnO .40f10436824.3023.6023.74—.99
MedProp 1.161488748.097.928.04—.12
Medtrnic 2.72f8186391.0089.4389.69
NYCmtyB .681877069.118.808.95—.20
NewmntCp 1.60m
7502248.6047.5748.20+.18
NextEraEn 1.87f
8399179.1077.5077.82—1.22
NokiaCp .19e2366704.154.094.10—.10
Nordstrm7009316.0815.1615.21—1.03
NorwCruis8434313.0212.6512.73—.32
NuHldg1373994.994.854.92
OcciPet .72f9696662.0260.6261.33—1.43
PG&amp;ECp14927817.2717.0317.27+.13
Palantir2171318.027.737.74—.36
PetrbrsA10247610.8910.5610.72—.09
Petrobras 2.87e
22647512.0511.6711.82—.13
Pfizer 1.60f24481739.9239.2939.33—.58
Pinterest11979227.9727.4027.74+.11
PrVixST1669078.557.898.50+.63
ProUltSP10555850.4149.1649.16—1.63
PrUlSP5008804038.7337.2837.29—1.89
ProctGam 3.76
83364157.94155.79156.39+.04
ProShtQQQ48599912.6712.4612.67+.24
ProShSP24994615.1915.0015.18+.24
PulteGrp .646768466.0864.5064.95+1.09
RegionsFn .8014267818.2117.6717.81—.49
Roblox8849638.9737.4437.57—1.49
SpdrGold84027186.22184.30185.75+.94
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
974456411.16406.02406.08—6.55
SpdrITBd .929326332.6832.6032.66+.15
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
35612642.1440.7740.91—1.80
Schlmbrg 1f9311949.6447.9848.96—1.26
Schwab 1f17007852.8450.8651.03—2.09
SentinOne7017517.1716.4416.58—.90
Shopifys9287047.5046.2846.46—1.56
SnapIncA18538410.3310.1310.16—.06
Snowflake
69261140.66135.26135.48—7.03
SwstnEngy1714695.064.864.90—.21
Spotify82088145.88136.71138.20+6.75
Square10365964.3660.9761.00—3.50
SPHlthC 1.01e
77494135.26133.42133.61—1.44
SPCnSt 1.28e12178977.3776.7076.78—.10
SPEngy 2.04e15326285.5984.1684.66—1.62
SPDRFncl .46e
58284632.9932.5632.57—.57
SPInds 1.12e122724100.2998.9298.99—1.86
SPUtil 1.55e10251070.2869.6969.90—.07
Stellantis6541816.3316.0416.08—.34
TaiwSemi 1.56e
13146583.4082.2682.29—2.35
Transocn1544066.185.875.87—.41
TruistFn 2.0811358031.5130.2730.43—1.39
2xLongs9626314.0112.0313.85+1.88
UberTch20325930.4729.5529.59—1.09
UndrArm648608.868.568.62—.33
UtdMicro .09e973947.847.677.67—.32
UPSB 6.48f
124126183.00176.22176.29—19.56
USBancrp 1.92f
22514632.9431.3031.77—1.02
USNGas1813587.156.987.00—.19
USSteel .206476324.7524.0224.18—1.05
ValeSA 3.08e30278913.9113.7013.76—.38
VanEGold .06e14324733.9233.2433.77+.06
VangEmg 1.10e
10313139.4839.1839.22—.68
VangFTSE 1.10e
9776646.2345.7645.76—.73
VerizonCm 2.61
24944437.3636.5737.30+.20
VertivHl .016819512.6712.2212.23—.50
VirgnGal1020543.373.103.16—.28
WellsFargo 1.20f
20716041.0640.3940.55—.90
WstnAlliB 1.446760638.9536.3537.75—2.23
Xpeng1608919.258.638.84—.45
