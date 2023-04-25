April 25, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|328229
|5.34
|4.92
|5.15+.19
|AMCEntpf
|267811
|1.54
|1.41
|1.42—.10
|ASETch
|64930
|6.95
|6.80
|6.81—.14
|AT&TInc 1.11
|466368
|17.77
|17.45
|17.51—.02
|AlcoaCp .40
|63542
|36.90
|35.72
|35.75—2.29
|Alibaba
|363443
|85.70
|82.21
|82.92—3.97
|Altria 3.76f
|75004
|47.22
|46.58
|46.99+.32
|Ambev .05e
|168440
|2.81
|2.76
|2.79—.03
|ArkInnova .78e
|150039
|36.99
|35.91
|35.91—1.21
|BPPLC 1.44f
|93067
|39.86
|39.14
|39.57—.53
|BcoBrad .04a
|179382
|2.72
|2.66
|2.72+.04
|BkofAm .88
|494572
|29.53
|28.82
|28.84—.92
|Barclay .15e
|93079
|7.54
|7.39
|7.42—.31
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|139413
|19.27
|18.82
|19.19+.12
|Baxter 1.16f
|64395
|46.01
|45.07
|45.44+.04
|BostonSci
|147848
|51.78
|50.98
|51.11—.23
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|74933
|73.95
|72.72
|72.87—.57
|Carnival
|275413
|9.27
|8.91
|8.96—.32
|CarrGlb .74f
|100251
|43.30
|42.11
|42.32+.39
|CarvanaA
|85440
|8.47
|7.45
|7.55—.82
|CenovusE 1.60a
|91105
|17.58
|16.94
|17.01—.87
|ChrgePt
|87120
|8.75
|8.47
|8.60—.24
|Citigroup 2.04
|153599
|48.65
|47.72
|47.90—1.13
|CitizFincl 1.68
|152786
|29.09
|27.90
|28.87+.27
|ClevCliffs
|193423
|15.99
|15.18
|15.27—.94
|CocaCola 1.84f
|128120
|64.17
|63.63
|63.85—.10
|ColgPalm 1.92f
|64374
|78.56
|77.51
|77.70—.18
|Corning 1.12f
|77043
|34.50
|32.82
|32.89—.77
|Danaher 1.08f
|103304
|247.65
|230.99
|231.99—22.36
|DeltaAir
|90967
|33.99
|33.09
|33.11—1.01
|DxSCBer
|110085
|34.15
|32.60
|34.13+2.35
|DirSPBr
|240969
|18.30
|17.65
|18.28+.82
|DxSOXBr
|334626
|22.17
|20.46
|22.15+2.05
|DxBiotBll
|381869
|5.99
|5.45
|5.56—.27
|DxSOXBl
|870061
|14.42
|13.17
|13.20—1.43
|Dir30TrBul
|199508
|9.04
|8.83
|9.00+.37
|DrxSCBull .41e
|123693
|30.53
|29.00
|29.03—2.29
|DrxSPBull
|112052
|73.52
|70.76
|70.83—3.50
|Disney
|64917
|99.71
|98.01
|98.01—1.67
|DowInc 2.80
|83614
|55.00
|52.50
|52.50—2.89
|Ecopetrol .83e
|x73384
|10.76
|9.69
|9.82—.96
|EndeaGp
|69514
|26.26
|25.03
|25.88+1.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|87714
|12.67
|12.50
|12.53—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|121758
|117.74
|115.63
|116.52—1.68
|Farfetch
|113221
|4.10
|3.90
|3.98—.16
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|1908443
|12.25
|7.92
|8.10—7.90
|FordM .60a
|629932
|11.98
|11.70
|11.77—.39
|FrptMcM .30
|206517
|38.28
|37.10
|37.75—1.78
|fuboTV
|97433
|1.13
|1.05
|1.06—.08
|FullTrck
|79904
|6.13
|5.89
|6.10—.04
|Gap .60f
|75288
|9.92
|9.34
|9.43—.64
|GenElec .32
|92678
|102.01
|97.55
|98.44—1.71
|GenMotors .36
|339382
|34.08
|32.68
|32.91—1.38
|Gerdau .50r
|70253
|4.81
|4.70
|4.74—.21
|GinkgoBi
|243717
|1.26
|1.20
|1.21—.06
|Hallibrtn .64f
|157581
|34.80
|32.82
|33.25—1.22
|Hanesbds .60
|89250
|4.98
|4.80
|4.87—.13
|HelixEn
|65760
|7.58
|6.73
|7.21—.65
|HPEnt .48
|95665
|14.25
|14.09
|14.14—.20
|ICICIBk .19e
|69855
|22.44
|22.06
|22.27—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|255425
|27.77
|27.42
|27.61—.40
|iShSilver
|226270
|23.03
|22.63
|22.99—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|422649
|27.64
|27.28
|27.35—.76
|iShEMkts .59e
|309478
|38.43
|38.13
|38.19—.73
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|170387
|110.23
|109.91
|109.96+.48
|iShCorUSTr .33
|77185
|23.54
|23.44
|23.54+.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|218459
|107.13
|106.28
|106.96+1.55
|iSEafe 1.66e
|125354
|73.52
|72.78
|72.79—1.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|345157
|75.30
|75.01
|75.08—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|285894
|175.94
|173.01
|173.06—4.38
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|67547
|68.64
|67.95
|67.95—1.00
|Infosys .27
|146980
|14.88
|14.78
|14.79—.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|103623
|47.67
|47.31
|47.35—.93
|ItauUnH
|211345
|5.05
|4.96
|5.02+.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|106142
|139.96
|137.63
|137.67—3.06
|Keycorp .82f
|318837
|10.99
|10.34
|10.48—.65
|KindMorg 1.11f
|95125
|17.60
|17.40
|17.41—.21
|Kinrossg .12
|104129
|5.04
|4.91
|5.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|223984
|27.08
|26.60
|26.71—.95
|LVSands
|73751
|63.68
|62.34
|62.41—1.54
|LloydBkg .14e
|141422
|2.37
|2.33
|2.34—.10
|LumenTch
|240912
|2.44
|2.35
|2.39—.03
|Macys .66f
|93393
|16.94
|16.32
|16.33—.73
|MarathnO .40f
|104368
|24.30
|23.60
|23.74—.99
|MedProp 1.16
|148874
|8.09
|7.92
|8.04—.12
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|81863
|91.00
|89.43
|89.69
|NYCmtyB .68
|187706
|9.11
|8.80
|8.95—.20
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|75022
|48.60
|47.57
|48.20+.18
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|83991
|79.10
|77.50
|77.82—1.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|236670
|4.15
|4.09
|4.10—.10
|Nordstrm
|70093
|16.08
|15.16
|15.21—1.03
|NorwCruis
|84343
|13.02
|12.65
|12.73—.32
|NuHldg
|137399
|4.99
|4.85
|4.92
|OcciPet .72f
|96966
|62.02
|60.62
|61.33—1.43
|PG&ECp
|149278
|17.27
|17.03
|17.27+.13
|Palantir
|217131
|8.02
|7.73
|7.74—.36
|PetrbrsA
|102476
|10.89
|10.56
|10.72—.09
|Petrobras 2.87e
|226475
|12.05
|11.67
|11.82—.13
|Pfizer 1.60f
|244817
|39.92
|39.29
|39.33—.58
|119792
|27.97
|27.40
|27.74+.11
|PrVixST
|166907
|8.55
|7.89
|8.50+.63
|ProUltSP
|105558
|50.41
|49.16
|49.16—1.63
|PrUlSP500
|88040
|38.73
|37.28
|37.29—1.89
|ProctGam 3.76
|83364
|157.94
|155.79
|156.39+.04
|ProShtQQQ
|485999
|12.67
|12.46
|12.67+.24
|ProShSP
|249946
|15.19
|15.00
|15.18+.24
|PulteGrp .64
|67684
|66.08
|64.50
|64.95+1.09
|RegionsFn .80
|142678
|18.21
|17.67
|17.81—.49
|Roblox
|88496
|38.97
|37.44
|37.57—1.49
|SpdrGold
|84027
|186.22
|184.30
|185.75+.94
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|974456
|411.16
|406.02
|406.08—6.55
|SpdrITBd .92
|93263
|32.68
|32.60
|32.66+.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|356126
|42.14
|40.77
|40.91—1.80
|Schlmbrg 1f
|93119
|49.64
|47.98
|48.96—1.26
|Schwab 1f
|170078
|52.84
|50.86
|51.03—2.09
|SentinOne
|70175
|17.17
|16.44
|16.58—.90
|Shopifys
|92870
|47.50
|46.28
|46.46—1.56
|SnapIncA
|185384
|10.33
|10.13
|10.16—.06
|Snowflake
|69261
|140.66
|135.26
|135.48—7.03
|SwstnEngy
|171469
|5.06
|4.86
|4.90—.21
|Spotify
|82088
|145.88
|136.71
|138.20+6.75
|Square
|103659
|64.36
|60.97
|61.00—3.50
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|77494
|135.26
|133.42
|133.61—1.44
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|121789
|77.37
|76.70
|76.78—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|153262
|85.59
|84.16
|84.66—1.62
|SPDRFncl .46e
|582846
|32.99
|32.56
|32.57—.57
|SPInds 1.12e
|122724
|100.29
|98.92
|98.99—1.86
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102510
|70.28
|69.69
|69.90—.07
|Stellantis
|65418
|16.33
|16.04
|16.08—.34
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|131465
|83.40
|82.26
|82.29—2.35
|Transocn
|154406
|6.18
|5.87
|5.87—.41
|TruistFn 2.08
|113580
|31.51
|30.27
|30.43—1.39
|2xLongs
|96263
|14.01
|12.03
|13.85+1.88
|UberTch
|203259
|30.47
|29.55
|29.59—1.09
|UndrArm
|64860
|8.86
|8.56
|8.62—.33
|UtdMicro .09e
|97394
|7.84
|7.67
|7.67—.32
|UPSB 6.48f
|124126
|183.00
|176.22
|176.29—19.56
|USBancrp 1.92f
|225146
|32.94
|31.30
|31.77—1.02
|USNGas
|181358
|7.15
|6.98
|7.00—.19
|USSteel .20
|64763
|24.75
|24.02
|24.18—1.05
|ValeSA 3.08e
|302789
|13.91
|13.70
|13.76—.38
|VanEGold .06e
|143247
|33.92
|33.24
|33.77+.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|103131
|39.48
|39.18
|39.22—.68
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|97766
|46.23
|45.76
|45.76—.73
|VerizonCm 2.61
|249444
|37.36
|36.57
|37.30+.20
|VertivHl .01
|68195
|12.67
|12.22
|12.23—.50
|VirgnGal
|102054
|3.37
|3.10
|3.16—.28
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|207160
|41.06
|40.39
|40.55—.90
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|67606
|38.95
|36.35
|37.75—2.23
|Xpeng
|160891
|9.25
|8.63
|8.84—.45