May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|161831
|5.74
|5.32
|5.50—.15
|AT&TInc 1.11
|393748
|17.43
|17.03
|17.07—.43
|Alibaba
|206689
|83.28
|80.65
|81.53—2.63
|Ambev .05e
|209777
|2.81
|2.76
|2.80+.01
|Amcor .48
|86937
|11.04
|10.79
|10.92—.14
|AristaNtw
|164078
|146.00
|134.73
|134.98—25.18
|ArkInnova .78e
|157589
|35.71
|34.84
|34.90—.84
|ArmourR .96
|110029
|5.05
|4.77
|4.89—.12
|BPPLC 1.44f
|214622
|37.38
|36.27
|36.78—3.23
|BcoBrad .04a
|308295
|2.78
|2.68
|2.72—.05
|BkofAm .88
|706973
|28.86
|27.71
|28.16—.88
|Barclay .15e
|138083
|7.93
|7.67
|7.77—.22
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|237392
|19.84
|18.92
|19.79+.79
|BlackBerry
|88086
|4.25
|4.04
|4.24+.36
|BostonSci
|87392
|53.47
|52.24
|52.90+.10
|BrMySq 2.16f
|77927
|68.99
|67.40
|68.10—.30
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|90032
|73.73
|71.65
|72.76—1.13
|Carnival
|333448
|9.54
|9.17
|9.45—.04
|CarvanaA
|107941
|7.34
|6.70
|7.22+.29
|Cemex .29t
|258751
|6.73
|6.00
|6.38+.30
|CenovusE 1.60a
|119792
|16.17
|15.13
|15.46—1.00
|ChrgePt
|84715
|8.46
|8.10
|8.24—.22
|Chegg
|498177
|9.85
|8.72
|9.08—8.52
|Chevron 6.04f
|106977
|165.38
|158.45
|160.04—7.20
|Citigroup 2.04
|194423
|47.06
|45.56
|46.00—1.25
|CitizFincl 1.68
|x163317
|28.65
|26.02
|26.93—1.47
|ClevCliffs
|136844
|15.41
|14.53
|15.28+.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|109457
|64.14
|63.27
|64.01—.29
|Colerra .80f
|88871
|25.13
|23.98
|24.31—1.13
|Comerica 2.84f
|119810
|42.32
|36.00
|37.22—5.28
|CmtyHlt
|78754
|4.21
|3.46
|3.81—2.42
|ConocoPhil 2.80e
|80992
|101.39
|97.48
|98.64—3.89
|DeltaAir
|100075
|34.67
|33.89
|34.53—.19
|DevonE .80f
|95783
|52.39
|49.96
|50.71—2.53
|DxSCBer
|148824
|35.91
|33.36
|34.89+2.04
|DirSPBr
|301108
|18.04
|17.17
|17.65+.57
|DxSOXBr
|302471
|20.87
|19.52
|20.30+.45
|DxGlMBr
|98405
|6.08
|5.46
|5.49—.45
|DxBiotBll
|342695
|5.98
|5.42
|5.47—.52
|DxSOXBl
|604568
|14.91
|13.91
|14.35—.31
|Dir30TrBul
|225197
|8.68
|8.27
|8.66+.56
|DrxSCBull .41e
|184752
|29.62
|27.31
|28.21—1.89
|DrxSPBull
|139518
|75.18
|71.37
|73.07—2.51
|DuPont 1.44f
|95508
|65.09
|62.80
|65.03—4.35
|ElancoAn
|92900
|9.59
|8.89
|9.07—.53
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|168239
|12.97
|12.50
|12.69—.22
|EquitMid .60e
|81067
|5.19
|4.84
|5.05+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|243098
|113.94
|109.29
|110.10—4.57
|Farfetch
|113997
|3.96
|3.75
|3.85—.13
|FstHorizon .60
|113976
|17.49
|15.97
|16.19—1.33
|FirstEngy 1.56
|169981
|38.98
|38.01
|38.75—.26
|FordM .60a
|901613
|12.09
|11.66
|11.80—.26
|FrptMcM .30
|107133
|37.18
|36.24
|36.60—1.03
|fuboTV
|171685
|1.26
|1.15
|1.16—.09
|Gap .60f
|87497
|9.10
|8.66
|8.91—.22
|GenMotors .36
|145202
|33.41
|32.51
|33.08—.40
|GinkgoBi
|202256
|1.21
|1.13
|1.14—.04
|GraphPkg .40
|97841
|25.49
|24.06
|25.41+.78
|Hallibrtn .64f
|121546
|31.99
|29.79
|29.86—2.69
|Hanesbds .60
|141477
|5.10
|4.89
|4.91—.24
|HeclaM .01e
|83759
|6.02
|5.77
|5.99+.11
|HPEnt .48
|96204
|14.57
|14.10
|14.25—.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|229460
|27.99
|27.20
|27.33—.71
|iShSilver
|272278
|23.41
|22.64
|23.35+.46
|iShChinaLC .87e
|324754
|27.93
|27.47
|27.69—.53
|iShEMkts .59e
|240403
|38.85
|38.48
|38.62—.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|215471
|109.11
|108.06
|109.09+1.30
|iShCorUSTr .33
|96345
|23.42
|23.23
|23.42+.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|300388
|105.70
|103.89
|105.70+2.57
|iSEafe 1.66e
|128377
|72.84
|72.33
|72.77—.74
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|390114
|74.74
|74.37
|74.62—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|408119
|174.45
|169.92
|171.70—3.60
|Infosys .27
|104332
|15.57
|15.36
|15.54+.05
|Invitae
|99505
|1.42
|1.30
|1.32—.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|94330
|48.29
|47.85
|47.99—.43
|ItauUnH
|228968
|5.15
|4.90
|4.91—.23
|JPMorgCh 4
|140981
|142.41
|138.43
|138.92—2.28
|Keycorp .82f
|445888
|10.70
|9.57
|9.71—1.01
|KindMorg 1.11f
|156256
|17.00
|16.44
|16.68—.42
|Kinrossg .12
|143786
|5.25
|4.97
|5.24+.22
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|244176
|27.55
|26.63
|26.90—.97
|LloydBkg .14e
|202150
|2.40
|2.33
|2.36—.02
|LumenTch
|170245
|2.36
|2.25
|2.34—.04
|MGM Rsts .01
|78524
|46.00
|44.24
|45.95—.09
|Macys .66f
|106275
|15.98
|15.39
|15.68—.38
|MarathnO .40f
|117091
|23.61
|22.26
|22.74—1.30
|MedProp 1.16
|103340
|8.57
|8.13
|8.32—.27
|Merck 2.92
|81743
|118.39
|115.81
|117.89+1.55
|MolsCoorB 1.64f
|86849
|66.67
|62.81
|65.08+4.63
|NYCmtyB .68
|285814
|10.78
|9.73
|10.13—.58
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|83992
|48.49
|46.72
|48.06+1.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|178767
|4.15
|4.07
|4.10—.06
|Nordstrm
|77607
|15.06
|14.50
|14.88—.35
|NorwCruis
|231708
|14.63
|13.97
|14.37—.17
|NuHldg
|211153
|5.38
|5.16
|5.19—.17
|OcciPet .72f
|124169
|60.55
|59.08
|60.04—1.13
|PG&ECp
|177276
|17.33
|17.11
|17.26+.06
|PNC 6
|85914
|123.25
|117.78
|119.14—2.86
|Palantir
|379555
|7.91
|7.43
|7.59—.19
|PetrbrsA
|97465
|9.35
|8.98
|9.00—.39
|Petrobras 2.87e
|254453
|10.52
|10.01
|10.12—.39
|Pfizer 1.60f
|388192
|40.12
|38.63
|39.06—.15
|170016
|21.96
|21.04
|21.37—.69
|PrVixST
|179032
|8.33
|7.61
|7.83+.35
|PrUlSP500
|107661
|39.60
|37.59
|38.48—1.34
|ProShtQQQ
|506935
|12.36
|12.18
|12.29+.11
|ProShSP
|251881
|15.13
|14.88
|15.03+.19
|PrUShSP
|89218
|40.52
|39.21
|39.94+.87
|PrUShD3
|112094
|26.08
|24.83
|25.53+.79
|QuantmS
|85971
|6.33
|6.02
|6.16—.36
|RegionsFn .80
|118590
|17.77
|16.50
|16.65—1.19
|SpdrGold
|146850
|187.64
|184.52
|187.52+3.55
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1037230
|414.82
|407.82
|410.84—4.67
|SpdrBiot .44e
|104891
|82.07
|79.47
|79.73—2.34
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|77759
|35.70
|33.35
|33.96—1.86
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|613613
|41.29
|38.11
|38.86—2.60
|Schlmbrg 1f
|119547
|48.55
|45.92
|46.18—2.97
|Schwab 1f
|208847
|51.70
|49.05
|50.10—1.71
|Shellplc 2e
|84090
|60.58
|58.63
|59.25—2.13
|Shopifys
|112478
|47.63
|46.08
|46.78—.50
|SnapIncA
|410713
|8.67
|8.27
|8.31—.42
|SwstnEngy
|377389
|5.03
|4.66
|4.75—.34
|Square
|102516
|59.90
|57.63
|57.76—2.46
|STAGIndl 1.47e
|89884
|35.90
|34.53
|34.56+.91
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|143656
|134.85
|132.68
|133.64—.58
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|191356
|77.47
|76.51
|77.29—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|338082
|83.29
|79.74
|80.51—3.66
|SPDRFncl .46e
|759734
|32.96
|32.03
|32.33—.75
|SPInds 1.12e
|122404
|100.36
|98.36
|99.49—1.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114655
|69.22
|67.87
|68.26—.84
|StemInc
|79353
|4.10
|3.72
|3.80—.33
|TALEduc
|91839
|5.60
|5.14
|5.26—.49
|Transocn
|294445
|6.01
|5.43
|5.73—.22
|TruistFn 2.08
|211216
|31.31
|28.99
|29.12—2.40
|2xLongs
|173106
|13.10
|11.04
|11.65+1.00
|UberTch
|1029083
|36.63
|34.23
|36.52+3.78
|UiPath
|87014
|14.07
|13.37
|13.58—.57
|USBancrp 1.92f
|289639
|32.94
|30.41
|30.63—2.31
|USNGas
|227608
|6.59
|6.39
|6.49—.27
|USSteel .20
|104932
|22.76
|21.72
|22.57—.32
|ValeSA 3.08e
|226655
|14.18
|13.71
|13.77—.43
|VanEGold .06e
|345691
|34.78
|33.34
|34.74+1.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|113802
|39.94
|39.55
|39.69—.42
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|89068
|45.93
|45.56
|45.83—.49
|VerizonCm 2.61
|172551
|38.51
|37.49
|37.67—1.04
|Wayfair
|88034
|32.97
|29.51
|31.64—.63
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|362258
|40.01
|38.32
|38.84—1.55
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|258770
|36.18
|26.54
|30.93—5.51
|WstnUnion .94
|99450
|10.84
|10.37
|10.61—.26
|Xpeng
|77292
|9.90
|9.57
|9.75—.15