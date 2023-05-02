BC-150-actives-f

AP NEWS
May 2, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1618315.745.325.50—.15
AT&amp;TInc 1.1139374817.4317.0317.07—.43
Alibaba20668983.2880.6581.53—2.63
Ambev .05e2097772.812.762.80+.01
Amcor .488693711.0410.7910.92—.14
AristaNtw
164078146.00134.73134.98—25.18
ArkInnova .78e15758935.7134.8434.90—.84
ArmourR .961100295.054.774.89—.12
BPPLC 1.44f21462237.3836.2736.78—3.23
BcoBrad .04a3082952.782.682.72—.05
BkofAm .8870697328.8627.7128.16—.88
Barclay .15e1380837.937.677.77—.22
BarrickGld 2.82e
23739219.8418.9219.79+.79
BlackBerry880864.254.044.24+.36
BostonSci8739253.4752.2452.90+.10
BrMySq 2.16f7792768.9967.4068.10—.30
CVSHealth 2.42f
9003273.7371.6572.76—1.13
Carnival3334489.549.179.45—.04
CarvanaA1079417.346.707.22+.29
Cemex .29t2587516.736.006.38+.30
CenovusE 1.60a
11979216.1715.1315.46—1.00
ChrgePt847158.468.108.24—.22
Chegg4981779.858.729.08—8.52
Chevron 6.04f
106977165.38158.45160.04—7.20
Citigroup 2.0419442347.0645.5646.00—1.25
CitizFincl 1.68
x16331728.6526.0226.93—1.47
ClevCliffs13684415.4114.5315.28+.07
CocaCola 1.84f10945764.1463.2764.01—.29
Colerra .80f8887125.1323.9824.31—1.13
Comerica 2.84f
11981042.3236.0037.22—5.28
CmtyHlt787544.213.463.81—2.42
ConocoPhil 2.80e
80992101.3997.4898.64—3.89
DeltaAir10007534.6733.8934.53—.19
DevonE .80f9578352.3949.9650.71—2.53
DxSCBer14882435.9133.3634.89+2.04
DirSPBr30110818.0417.1717.65+.57
DxSOXBr30247120.8719.5220.30+.45
DxGlMBr984056.085.465.49—.45
DxBiotBll3426955.985.425.47—.52
DxSOXBl60456814.9113.9114.35—.31
Dir30TrBul2251978.688.278.66+.56
DrxSCBull .41e
18475229.6227.3128.21—1.89
DrxSPBull13951875.1871.3773.07—2.51
DuPont 1.44f9550865.0962.8065.03—4.35
ElancoAn929009.598.899.07—.53
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
16823912.9712.5012.69—.22
EquitMid .60e810675.194.845.05+.01
ExxonMbl 3.64
243098113.94109.29110.10—4.57
Farfetch1139973.963.753.85—.13
FstHorizon .6011397617.4915.9716.19—1.33
FirstEngy 1.5616998138.9838.0138.75—.26
FordM .60a90161312.0911.6611.80—.26
FrptMcM .3010713337.1836.2436.60—1.03
fuboTV1716851.261.151.16—.09
Gap .60f874979.108.668.91—.22
GenMotors .3614520233.4132.5133.08—.40
GinkgoBi2022561.211.131.14—.04
GraphPkg .409784125.4924.0625.41+.78
Hallibrtn .64f12154631.9929.7929.86—2.69
Hanesbds .601414775.104.894.91—.24
HeclaM .01e837596.025.775.99+.11
HPEnt .489620414.5714.1014.25—.19
iShBrazil .67e22946027.9927.2027.33—.71
iShSilver27227823.4122.6423.35+.46
iShChinaLC .87e
32475427.9327.4727.69—.53
iShEMkts .59e24040338.8538.4838.62—.38
iShiBoxIG 3.87
215471109.11108.06109.09+1.30
iShCorUSTr .339634523.4223.2323.42+.24
iSh20yrT 3.05
300388105.70103.89105.70+2.57
iSEafe 1.66e12837772.8472.3372.77—.74
iShiBxHYB 5.09
39011474.7474.3774.62—.07
iShR2K 1.77e
408119174.45169.92171.70—3.60
Infosys .2710433215.5715.3615.54+.05
Invitae995051.421.301.32—.08
iShCorEM .95e9433048.2947.8547.99—.43
ItauUnH2289685.154.904.91—.23
JPMorgCh 4
140981142.41138.43138.92—2.28
Keycorp .82f44588810.709.579.71—1.01
KindMorg 1.11f15625617.0016.4416.68—.42
Kinrossg .121437865.254.975.24+.22
KrSChIn 2.58e
24417627.5526.6326.90—.97
LloydBkg .14e2021502.402.332.36—.02
LumenTch1702452.362.252.34—.04
MGM Rsts .017852446.0044.2445.95—.09
Macys .66f10627515.9815.3915.68—.38
MarathnO .40f11709123.6122.2622.74—1.30
MedProp 1.161033408.578.138.32—.27
Merck 2.9281743118.39115.81117.89+1.55
MolsCoorB 1.64f
8684966.6762.8165.08+4.63
NYCmtyB .6828581410.789.7310.13—.58
NewmntCp 1.60m
8399248.4946.7248.06+1.13
NokiaCp .19e1787674.154.074.10—.06
Nordstrm7760715.0614.5014.88—.35
NorwCruis23170814.6313.9714.37—.17
NuHldg2111535.385.165.19—.17
OcciPet .72f12416960.5559.0860.04—1.13
PG&amp;ECp17727617.3317.1117.26+.06
PNC 685914123.25117.78119.14—2.86
Palantir3795557.917.437.59—.19
PetrbrsA974659.358.989.00—.39
Petrobras 2.87e
25445310.5210.0110.12—.39
Pfizer 1.60f38819240.1238.6339.06—.15
Pinterest17001621.9621.0421.37—.69
PrVixST1790328.337.617.83+.35
PrUlSP50010766139.6037.5938.48—1.34
ProShtQQQ50693512.3612.1812.29+.11
ProShSP25188115.1314.8815.03+.19
PrUShSP8921840.5239.2139.94+.87
PrUShD311209426.0824.8325.53+.79
QuantmS859716.336.026.16—.36
RegionsFn .8011859017.7716.5016.65—1.19
SpdrGold146850187.64184.52187.52+3.55
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
1037230414.82407.82410.84—4.67
SpdrBiot .44e
10489182.0779.4779.73—2.34
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e
7775935.7033.3533.96—1.86
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
61361341.2938.1138.86—2.60
Schlmbrg 1f11954748.5545.9246.18—2.97
Schwab 1f20884751.7049.0550.10—1.71
Shellplc 2e8409060.5858.6359.25—2.13
Shopifys11247847.6346.0846.78—.50
SnapIncA4107138.678.278.31—.42
SwstnEngy3773895.034.664.75—.34
Square10251659.9057.6357.76—2.46
STAGIndl 1.47e8988435.9034.5334.56+.91
SPHlthC 1.01e
143656134.85132.68133.64—.58
SPCnSt 1.28e19135677.4776.5177.29—.21
SPEngy 2.04e33808283.2979.7480.51—3.66
SPDRFncl .46e
75973432.9632.0332.33—.75
SPInds 1.12e122404100.3698.3699.49—1.05
SPUtil 1.55e11465569.2267.8768.26—.84
StemInc793534.103.723.80—.33
TALEduc918395.605.145.26—.49
Transocn2944456.015.435.73—.22
TruistFn 2.0821121631.3128.9929.12—2.40
2xLongs17310613.1011.0411.65+1.00
UberTch102908336.6334.2336.52+3.78
UiPath8701414.0713.3713.58—.57
USBancrp 1.92f
28963932.9430.4130.63—2.31
USNGas2276086.596.396.49—.27
USSteel .2010493222.7621.7222.57—.32
ValeSA 3.08e22665514.1813.7113.77—.43
VanEGold .06e
34569134.7833.3434.74+1.33
VangEmg 1.10e
11380239.9439.5539.69—.42
VangFTSE 1.10e
8906845.9345.5645.83—.49
VerizonCm 2.61
17255138.5137.4937.67—1.04
Wayfair8803432.9729.5131.64—.63
WellsFargo 1.20f
36225840.0138.3238.84—1.55
WstnAlliB 1.4425877036.1826.5430.93—5.51
WstnUnion .949945010.8410.3710.61—.26
Xpeng772929.909.579.75—.15
