AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 15, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.95.08
Altria45.56.11
AmerenCp85.06—2.66
AmExpress150.00+2.07
ArchDanM76.06+.68
AutoZone2706.53—22.53
BPPLC36.19+.38
Boeing202.77+2.07
BristMySq68.17+.11
Brunswick77.81+.79
CampbSoup53.33—1.00
Chevron157.20+.58
Citigroup46.05+.60
CocaCola63.94.17
ConAgraBr36.54.21
ConocoPhil100.29+1.37
Corning31.20+.21
CurtissWright164.75+1.41
DTEEnergy112.75.70
DeereCo370.21—3.77
DillardsInc291.29+7.56
Disney92.86+.87
DuPont65.62+1.85
EmersonElec83.12+.60
Entergy105.44—1.70
ExxonMobil105.07+.20
FMCCorp110.16+.58
FirstEnergy38.81.65
FootLocker40.00+.77
FordMot11.64.03
GenDynam210.21+.25
GenlElec102.00+3.20
GenMill90.29.32
HPInc29.57+.67
Halliburton29.10+.49
Hershey270.46—4.12
HomeDepot288.54—1.93
IBM123.36+.52
IntlPaper31.82+.06
JohnsonJn159.55—1.23
KrogerCo49.07.11
LindsayCorp120.70+.73
LockheedM451.92+1.13
LowesCos201.55—1.71
MarathonOil22.67+.28
McDonalds295.90.24
NCRCorp23.89+.57
Nucor140.48+1.40
OGEEnergy37.21.56
OccidentPet58.52+.43
ONEOK57.95—5.77
PG&amp;ECorp17.07.38
Pfizer37.16.19
ProctGamb156.01+.05
RaythnTech96.70+.71
RexAmRescS29.03+.15
RockwellAuto274.14+2.28
Schlumbrg44.60+.53
SnapOn257.77+1.73
Textron64.14+.85
3MCo100.49+.22
Timken74.48+1.94
TraneTech178.15+.42
UnionPacif199.64+.65
USSteel21.44+.31
VerizonComm36.77.82
ViadCorp22.82+.95
WalMart151.88—1.19
WellsFargo38.77+1.28
WilliamsCos29.10.18
Winnebago56.48+.57
YumBrands137.78.73
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.