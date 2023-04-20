BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 20, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.65—2.05
Altria45.99.47
AmerenCp89.50+.21
AmExpress163.28—1.67
ArchDanM81.00.95
AutoZone2701.84+38.68
BPPLC39.86.20
Boeing207.23—1.48
BristMySq69.53.33
Brunswick85.66+.07
CampbSoup54.38+.15
Chevron169.85.83
Citigroup49.40—1.00
CocaCola63.96+.28
ConAgraBr37.40+.05
ConocoPhil103.78—1.48
Corning33.98.02
CurtissWright175.18+.28
DTEEnergy113.37+.56
DeereCo390.36—2.41
DillardsInc313.91+.77
Disney98.07.68
DuPont70.29.92
EmersonElec85.87.50
Entergy108.62.78
ExxonMobil115.64.93
FMCCorp123.11.64
FirstEnergy40.53.27
FootLocker41.75+.41
FordMot11.87.35
GenDynam227.52—1.28
GenlElec99.76+.73
GenMill87.57+.44
HPInc29.63.58
Halliburton33.87.24
Hershey260.42+3.12
HomeDepot298.57+1.66
IBM126.36+.04
IntlPaper36.55.02
JohnsonJn163.58+1.05
KrogerCo47.80+.35
LindsayCorp127.11+.90
LockheedM490.60—4.56
LowesCos209.76+.93
MarathonOil24.27.39
McDonalds291.00.27
NCRCorp22.43.48
Nucor155.73+8.12
OGEEnergy37.40.20
OccidentPet62.03.44
ONEOK66.05.30
PG&amp;ECorp16.91+.02
Pfizer39.85.39
ProctGamb150.85+.55
RaythnTech102.84—1.25
RexAmRescS28.47.07
RockwellAuto273.83.49
Schlumbrg51.97.66
SnapOn258.89+19.12
Textron68.75.16
3MCo104.73—1.35
Timken78.31+.01
TraneTech176.45+.01
UnionPacif202.60+.60
USSteel25.77.19
VerizonComm37.19—1.41
ViadCorp19.66.05
WalMart150.97+.96
WellsFargo41.67.57
WilliamsCos29.83.25
Winnebago59.27.30
YumBrands137.50+.38
