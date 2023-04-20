BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 20, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.65
|—2.05
|Altria
|45.99
|—
|.47
|AmerenCp
|89.50
|+.21
|AmExpress
|163.28
|—1.67
|ArchDanM
|81.00
|—
|.95
|AutoZone
|2701.84+38.68
|BPPLC
|39.86
|—
|.20
|Boeing
|207.23
|—1.48
|BristMySq
|69.53
|—
|.33
|Brunswick
|85.66
|+.07
|CampbSoup
|54.38
|+.15
|Chevron
|169.85
|—
|.83
|Citigroup
|49.40
|—1.00
|CocaCola
|63.96
|+.28
|ConAgraBr
|37.40
|+.05
|ConocoPhil
|103.78
|—1.48
|Corning
|33.98
|—
|.02
|CurtissWright
|175.18
|+.28
|DTEEnergy
|113.37
|+.56
|DeereCo
|390.36
|—2.41
|DillardsInc
|313.91
|+.77
|Disney
|98.07
|—
|.68
|DuPont
|70.29
|—
|.92
|EmersonElec
|85.87
|—
|.50
|Entergy
|108.62
|—
|.78
|ExxonMobil
|115.64
|—
|.93
|FMCCorp
|123.11
|—
|.64
|FirstEnergy
|40.53
|—
|.27
|FootLocker
|41.75
|+.41
|FordMot
|11.87
|—
|.35
|GenDynam
|227.52
|—1.28
|GenlElec
|99.76
|+.73
|GenMill
|87.57
|+.44
|HPInc
|29.63
|—
|.58
|Halliburton
|33.87
|—
|.24
|Hershey
|260.42
|+3.12
|HomeDepot
|298.57
|+1.66
|IBM
|126.36
|+.04
|IntlPaper
|36.55
|—
|.02
|JohnsonJn
|163.58
|+1.05
|KrogerCo
|47.80
|+.35
|LindsayCorp
|127.11
|+.90
|LockheedM
|490.60
|—4.56
|LowesCos
|209.76
|+.93
|MarathonOil
|24.27
|—
|.39
|McDonalds
|291.00
|—
|.27
|NCRCorp
|22.43
|—
|.48
|Nucor
|155.73
|+8.12
|OGEEnergy
|37.40
|—
|.20
|OccidentPet
|62.03
|—
|.44
|ONEOK
|66.05
|—
|.30
|PG&ECorp
|16.91
|+.02
|Pfizer
|39.85
|—
|.39
|ProctGamb
|150.85
|+.55
|RaythnTech
|102.84
|—1.25
|RexAmRescS
|28.47
|—
|.07
|RockwellAuto
|273.83
|—
|.49
|Schlumbrg
|51.97
|—
|.66
|SnapOn
|258.89+19.12
|Textron
|68.75
|—
|.16
|3MCo
|104.73
|—1.35
|Timken
|78.31
|+.01
|TraneTech
|176.45
|+.01
|UnionPacif
|202.60
|+.60
|USSteel
|25.77
|—
|.19
|VerizonComm
|37.19
|—1.41
|ViadCorp
|19.66
|—
|.05
|WalMart
|150.97
|+.96
|WellsFargo
|41.67
|—
|.57
|WilliamsCos
|29.83
|—
|.25
|Winnebago
|59.27
|—
|.30
|YumBrands
|137.50
|+.38