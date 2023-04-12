April 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Itau CorpBanca z
|A
|.1646
|4-19
|5-5
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|E-Home Househld Svc
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 4/13.
|REGULAR
|Blue Ridge Bnkshs
|Q
|.1225
|4-18
|4-28
|Ellington Finl
|Q
|.15
|4-28
|5-25
|Ellington Resident
|Q
|.08
|4-28
|5-25
|Entergy
|Q
|1.07
|5-4
|6-1
|Franklin St Prop
|Q
|.01
|4-21
|5-11
|Kentucky Fst Fed Bnc
|Q
|.10
|4-28
|5-15
|Plains All Amer Pipe
|Q
|.2675
|5-1
|5-15
|Plains GP Holdings
|Q
|.2675
|5-1
|5-15
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.