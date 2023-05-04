May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.91
|—
|.18
|Altria
|46.13
|—
|.40
|AmerenCp
|89.75
|+1.10
|AmExpress
|148.81
|—3.40
|ArchDanM
|74.22
|—
|.80
|AutoZone
|2661.60—15.98
|BPPLC
|36.11
|—
|.35
|Boeing
|197.05
|—3.88
|BristMySq
|66.82
|+.18
|Brunswick
|80.34
|—4.37
|CampbSoup
|54.33
|—
|.22
|Chevron
|156.22
|—
|.61
|Citigroup
|44.90
|—
|.77
|CocaCola
|63.72
|+.07
|ConAgraBr
|37.62
|—
|.47
|ConocoPhil
|97.36
|+1.27
|Corning
|31.37
|—
|.30
|CurtissWright
|162.41
|—7.84
|DTEEnergy
|112.68
|+1.05
|DeereCo
|373.59
|—8.63
|DillardsInc
|283.96
|—4.12
|Disney
|97.45
|—3.41
|DuPont
|64.06
|—
|.34
|EmersonElec
|82.74
|—1.08
|Entergy
|106.10
|+1.07
|ExxonMobil
|106.04
|—1.89
|FMCCorp
|111.89
|—2.10
|FirstEnergy
|38.91
|+.37
|FootLocker
|39.37
|—1.36
|FordMot
|11.56
|—
|.23
|GenDynam
|208.85
|—1.16
|GenlElec
|99.32
|—2.45
|GenMill
|89.40
|+.57
|HPInc
|29.40
|—
|.46
|Halliburton
|29.02
|—
|.13
|Hershey
|274.64
|+.43
|HomeDepot
|285.75
|—7.33
|IBM
|122.57
|—
|.88
|IntlPaper
|31.79
|—
|.51
|JohnsonJn
|162.13
|—
|.74
|KrogerCo
|48.28
|—
|.66
|LindsayCorp
|119.28
|—2.27
|LockheedM
|451.93
|—1.14
|LowesCos
|202.80
|—2.51
|MarathonOil
|22.08
|—
|.19
|McDonalds
|295.16
|—
|.06
|NCRCorp
|19.60
|—
|.95
|Nucor
|139.88
|—6.31
|OGEEnergy
|37.33
|+.52
|OccidentPet
|58.70
|—
|.27
|ONEOK
|62.63
|—
|.19
|PG&ECorp
|17.24
|—
|.05
|Pfizer
|38.23
|—
|.22
|ProctGamb
|155.51
|—
|.72
|RaythnTech
|95.92
|—1.24
|RexAmRescS
|27.77
|+.06
|RockwellAuto
|279.20
|+.57
|Schlumbrg
|45.07
|—
|.20
|SnapOn
|258.68
|—3.69
|Textron
|65.36
|—1.29
|3MCo
|101.84
|—
|.99
|Timken
|74.12
|—2.54
|TraneTech
|176.00
|—1.74
|UnionPacif
|197.06
|+1.73
|USSteel
|20.96
|—
|.79
|VerizonComm
|37.35
|—
|.63
|ViadCorp
|19.15
|+.26
|WalMart
|150.47
|+.42
|WellsFargo
|36.72
|—1.63
|WilliamsCos
|29.10
|+.14
|Winnebago
|58.73
|—1.70
|YumBrands
|136.32
|—
|.99