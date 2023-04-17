AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 17, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.79.14
Altria45.44+.41
AmerenCp89.74+.28
AmExpress163.71+.49
ArchDanM82.20+.41
AutoZone2665.41+27.09
BPPLC40.43.15
Boeing205.03+3.32
BristMySq70.60+.15
Brunswick82.96+1.01
CampbSoup55.21+.43
Chevron170.92—1.52
Citigroup49.69+.13
CocaCola63.46+.41
ConAgraBr37.27+.30
ConocoPhil105.61—2.89
Corning34.74.04
CurtissWright177.40+2.26
DTEEnergy112.70.28
DeereCo391.42+3.65
DillardsInc304.18+4.34
Disney100.30+.40
DuPont71.15+.69
EmersonElec86.58+.22
Entergy108.93+1.29
ExxonMobil114.70—1.35
FMCCorp124.31+1.62
FirstEnergy40.86+.02
FootLocker40.54+.74
FordMot12.68+.16
GenDynam229.46+1.77
GenlElec96.77+1.33
GenMill87.09+.53
HPInc30.93+1.11
Halliburton33.44.19
Hershey259.03+2.75
HomeDepot295.40+3.21
IBM127.82.32
IntlPaper36.34+.43
JohnsonJn165.67.17
KrogerCo47.81+1.16
LindsayCorp127.31.97
LockheedM489.64+1.65
LowesCos205.00+2.82
MarathonOil24.80.93
McDonalds289.31+.33
NCRCorp23.00+.32
Nucor147.67+1.48
OGEEnergy37.86.08
OccidentPet62.94—1.54
ONEOK66.41.62
PG&amp;ECorp16.86.03
Pfizer41.18.01
ProctGamb151.05+.05
RaythnTech103.11+1.43
RexAmRescS28.66.18
RockwellAuto277.84+.54
Schlumbrg52.06.42
SnapOn240.60+.66
Textron69.23+.64
3MCo106.78+1.01
Timken78.14+.70
TraneTech176.48+1.50
UnionPacif200.04+1.51
USSteel26.26+.48
VerizonComm39.46+.24
ViadCorp19.35+.34
WalMart149.52+1.04
WellsFargo41.30+1.66
WilliamsCos30.32.07
Winnebago58.19.41
YumBrands137.10+2.22
