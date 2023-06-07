June 7, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.10
|+.43
|Altria
|45.10
|+.44
|AmerenCp
|83.59
|+2.04
|AmExpress
|171.55
|—
|.27
|ArchDanM
|73.36
|+.97
|AutoZone
|2306.65—16.40
|BPPLC
|35.71
|+.41
|Boeing
|211.93
|+4.64
|BristMySq
|65.16
|—
|.32
|Brunswick
|85.14
|+3.12
|CampbSoup
|46.08
|—4.51
|Chevron
|159.83
|+4.04
|Citigroup
|48.01
|+.79
|CocaCola
|60.22
|—
|.09
|ConAgraBr
|34.10
|—
|.22
|ConocoPhil
|104.81
|+2.87
|Corning
|31.89
|+.61
|CurtissWright
|170.34
|+3.19
|DTEEnergy
|111.25
|+1.66
|DeereCo
|381.82
|+8.13
|DillardsInc
|332.52+11.94
|Disney
|92.52
|+.36
|DuPont
|71.03
|—
|.01
|EmersonElec
|84.24
|+1.70
|Entergy
|101.31
|+2.34
|ExxonMobil
|108.53
|+2.38
|FMCCorp
|111.45
|+1.24
|FirstEnergy
|38.50
|+.71
|FootLocker
|26.68
|+1.50
|FordMot
|13.59
|+.66
|GenDynam
|214.18
|+3.37
|GenlElec
|106.08
|+.62
|GenMill
|81.50
|—2.28
|HPInc
|29.93
|+.28
|Halliburton
|32.55
|+1.32
|Hershey
|253.20
|—2.09
|HomeDepot
|301.70
|+5.70
|IBM
|134.38
|+1.69
|IntlPaper
|32.13
|+1.30
|JohnsonJn
|158.52
|+.34
|KrogerCo
|45.46
|—
|.61
|LindsayCorp
|127.44
|+.89
|LockheedM
|461.75
|+3.12
|LowesCos
|211.21
|+4.05
|MarathonOil
|24.31
|+1.13
|McDonalds
|281.90
|—2.64
|NCRCorp
|24.87
|Nucor
|147.93
|+4.42
|OGEEnergy
|36.46
|+.77
|OccidentPet
|60.04
|+.60
|ONEOK
|60.43
|+1.12
|PG&ECorp
|17.15
|+.21
|Pfizer
|38.89
|+.52
|ProctGamb
|144.80
|+.31
|RaythnTech
|98.59
|+1.15
|RexAmRescS
|35.11
|+.65
|RockwellAuto
|299.10
|+7.11
|Schlumbrg
|48.13
|+1.18
|SnapOn
|269.86
|+7.09
|Textron
|65.69
|+2.09
|3MCo
|101.00
|+2.71
|Timken
|83.56
|+3.16
|TraneTech
|176.16
|+1.42
|UnionPacif
|201.46
|+5.10
|USSteel
|22.77
|+.14
|VerizonComm
|35.26
|+.56
|ViadCorp
|26.53
|+.65
|WalMart
|150.00
|+.22
|WellsFargo
|42.07
|+.81
|WilliamsCos
|31.40
|+1.05
|Winnebago
|65.17
|+2.26
|YumBrands
|132.44
|—
|.44