May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight
|BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
|WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
|HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|431.73348.11S&P500ETF
|439,800,469
|417.62
|403.74
|412.63—3.30
|16.6810.61FordM
|394,519,750
|12.29
|11.47
|11.99+.11
|68.8334.52SpdrS&PRB
|326,697,024
|42.83
|34.52
|38.35—4.31
|28.146.21DxSOXBl
|313,393,663
|14.91
|13.22
|14.47+.24
|37.1129.59SPDRFncl
|304,648,431
|33.43
|31.26
|32.33—.84
|38.7526.32BkofAm
|295,499,002
|29.54
|26.83
|27.71—1.57
|38.3519.90UberTch
|290,738,180
|38.35
|31.76
|37.75+6.70
|15.6312.00ProShtQQQ
|239,639,178
|12.47
|12.13
|12.17
|17.836.11Carnival
|212,025,321
|10.09
|9.17
|10.01+.80
|20.348.54Keycorp
|193,948,007
|11.34
|8.54
|9.83—1.43
|24.928.99FstHorizon
|193,451,563
|17.82
|8.99
|10.94—6.61
|201.99162.50iShR2K
|189,142,901
|177.34
|168.78
|174.45—.75
|13.194.06DxBiotBll
|187,824,367
|6.82
|5.42
|6.66+1.09
|80.1970.40iShiBxHYB
|186,770,820
|75.04
|74.09
|74.76—.60
|30.197.33SnapIncA
|183,635,596
|8.93
|7.86
|8.23—.48
|48.8435.25WellsFargo
|169,873,825
|41.18
|36.40
|37.94—1.51
|62.5423.63Shopifys
|168,248,422
|62.54
|46.08
|62.03+13.58
|22.8414.46AT&TInc
|161,965,457
|17.76
|16.85
|17.13—.54
|11.625.84Palantir
|156,940,283
|7.91
|7.28
|7.41—.34
|54.9338.02Pfizer
|152,515,286
|40.12
|38.02
|38.49—.40
