BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,

May 5, 2023 GMT
WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
431.73348.11S&amp;P500ETF
439,800,469417.62403.74412.63—3.30
16.6810.61FordM394,519,75012.2911.4711.99+.11
68.8334.52SpdrS&amp;PRB
326,697,02442.8334.5238.35—4.31
28.146.21DxSOXBl313,393,66314.9113.2214.47+.24
37.1129.59SPDRFncl304,648,43133.4331.2632.33—.84
38.7526.32BkofAm295,499,00229.5426.8327.71—1.57
38.3519.90UberTch290,738,18038.3531.7637.75+6.70
15.6312.00ProShtQQQ239,639,17812.4712.1312.17
17.836.11Carnival212,025,32110.099.1710.01+.80
20.348.54Keycorp193,948,00711.348.549.83—1.43
24.928.99FstHorizon193,451,56317.828.9910.94—6.61
201.99162.50iShR2K189,142,901177.34168.78174.45—.75
13.194.06DxBiotBll187,824,3676.825.426.66+1.09
80.1970.40iShiBxHYB186,770,82075.0474.0974.76—.60
30.197.33SnapIncA183,635,5968.937.868.23—.48
48.8435.25WellsFargo169,873,82541.1836.4037.94—1.51
62.5423.63Shopifys168,248,42262.5446.0862.03+13.58
22.8414.46AT&amp;TInc161,965,45717.7616.8517.13—.54
11.625.84Palantir156,940,2837.917.287.41—.34
54.9338.02Pfizer152,515,28640.1238.0238.49—.40
