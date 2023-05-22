BC-150-actives-e

May 22, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|21946
|5.05
|4.96
|5.02—.02
|AMCEntpf
|7583
|1.62
|1.59
|1.60—.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|92744
|16.42
|16.21
|16.25—.07
|Alibaba
|44359
|87.48
|85.65
|86.85+2.87
|Ambev .05e
|10862
|2.94
|2.90
|2.91+.03
|AnteroRes 1
|7438
|23.69
|23.08
|23.66—.04
|ArchDan 1.80f
|10020
|73.89
|72.98
|73.04—.19
|ArkInnova .78e
|34491
|39.82
|38.73
|39.70+.100
|Azul
|8254
|9.17
|8.85
|9.16+.76
|BPPLC 1.44f
|8644
|35.96
|35.68
|35.75—.28
|BRFSA
|7501
|1.70
|1.65
|1.67
|BcoBrad .04a
|48855
|3.28
|3.24
|3.28+.05
|BkofAm .88
|39867
|28.45
|28.13
|28.18+.07
|Barclay .15e
|15383
|7.99
|7.92
|7.95—.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|10865
|17.96
|17.79
|17.86
|BostonSci
|10352
|53.97
|53.60
|53.67+.03
|BrMySq 2.16f
|10989
|66.30
|65.21
|65.21—.64
|Carnival
|36742
|11.10
|10.83
|10.100+.06
|CarvanaA
|19483
|10.77
|10.34
|10.64—.10
|CenterPnt .76f
|10846
|28.79
|28.50
|28.51—.08
|ChrgePt
|14114
|8.15
|7.84
|8.13+.20
|Chevron 6.04f
|18690
|154.55
|152.23
|152.78—2.46
|Citigroup 2.04
|12519
|46.10
|45.60
|45.64—.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|14579
|62.87
|61.96
|61.96—.88
|Coupang
|8274
|16.75
|16.38
|16.49+.20
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|22931
|.89
|.88
|.88—.00
|DWavQntn
|10664
|.59
|.50
|.59+.11
|DellC
|9036
|47.94
|46.37
|47.46—.30
|DeltaAir
|18321
|36.34
|35.36
|35.44—.15
|Diebold
|9625
|.34
|.30
|.34—.01
|DxSCBer
|14301
|32.16
|31.47
|31.95—.41
|DirSPBr
|26439
|16.79
|16.57
|16.73—.03
|DxSOXBr
|92426
|16.74
|16.12
|16.17—.09
|DxDGlBr
|7408
|10.88
|10.71
|10.85+.09
|DxBiotBll
|62406
|6.97
|6.67
|6.90+.30
|DxSOXBl
|146080
|17.54
|16.89
|17.50+.11
|Dir30TrBul
|55827
|7.60
|7.55
|7.58+.02
|DrxSCBull .41e
|21896
|30.89
|30.26
|30.44+.39
|DrxSPBull
|12404
|77.51
|76.56
|76.78+.18
|Disney
|35450
|91.33
|89.89
|90.32—1.04
|EliLilly 4.52f
|7990
|454.95
|444.00
|444.92+2.54
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|23101
|12.88
|12.77
|12.79+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|12470
|106.95
|105.80
|106.39+.13
|Farfetch
|54577
|5.41
|4.85
|5.40+.42
|FstHorizon .60
|26668
|11.19
|10.87
|11.11+.23
|FootLockr 1.60
|24182
|29.70
|29.05
|29.23—.99
|FordM .60a
|69823
|11.73
|11.52
|11.53—.12
|FrptMcM .30
|8740
|36.04
|35.67
|35.79+.06
|fuboTV
|13555
|1.83
|1.75
|1.80+.02
|FullTrck
|11299
|6.20
|5.80
|5.82—.05
|GenElec .32
|8174
|105.94
|104.10
|105.39+1.13
|GenMotors .36
|8818
|32.81
|32.54
|32.56—.10
|Gerdau .50r
|9148
|4.89
|4.84
|4.85+.07
|GinkgoBi
|40451
|1.38
|1.30
|1.38+.10
|Greenhill .40
|8251
|14.75
|14.64
|14.66+7.88
|Hallibrtn .64
|7568
|30.32
|29.84
|29.98—.19
|HPEnt .48
|11890
|14.48
|14.29
|14.37+.04
|Huya
|7890
|3.21
|3.14
|3.18+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|37969
|30.15
|29.88
|29.94+.05
|iShSilver
|19473
|21.95
|21.77
|21.81—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49568
|28.62
|28.32
|28.50+.60
|iShEMkts .59e
|43673
|39.47
|39.26
|39.38+.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|20450
|106.77
|106.62
|106.72+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|16393
|101.37
|101.16
|101.27+.17
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9104
|73.78
|73.56
|73.64—.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22633
|74.42
|74.22
|74.31+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|33973
|177.74
|176.47
|176.82+.71
|Infosys .27
|11856
|15.57
|15.47
|15.55+.30
|Invitae
|8490
|1.11
|1.07
|1.09+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|8433
|48.99
|48.76
|48.90+.49
|ItauUnH
|28769
|5.40
|5.32
|5.34—.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|18910
|141.64
|139.64
|139.78+.60
|Keycorp .82f
|24613
|10.04
|9.85
|9.99+.17
|KindMorg 1.11f
|8460
|16.54
|16.42
|16.47—.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|40002
|27.63
|27.21
|27.47+.87
|LloydBkg .14e
|16390
|2.31
|2.29
|2.30—.02
|LumenTch
|9487
|2.36
|2.31
|2.34—.02
|Macys .66f
|12694
|15.02
|14.76
|14.77—.02
|MarathnO .40f
|8146
|23.28
|23.01
|23.16+.09
|MedProp 1.16
|10304
|7.77
|7.67
|7.70+.02
|NYCmtyB .68
|8994
|10.99
|10.76
|10.87—.06
|NikeB
|1.36
|24448
|112.85
|111.01
|112.06—2.70
|NokiaCp .19e
|28132
|4.08
|4.04
|4.04—.01
|NordicAm .13e
|18167
|4.07
|3.81
|3.89+.19
|NorwCruis
|14855
|14.28
|13.91
|14.14—.01
|NuHldg
|51070
|6.73
|6.45
|6.63+.11
|OcciPet .72f
|14367
|59.32
|58.73
|58.83—.30
|Oracle 1.60f
|7656
|103.10
|102.45
|102.74—.10
|Organon 1.12
|15248
|20.63
|20.15
|20.30—.13
|PG&ECp
|29864
|16.77
|16.56
|16.56—.05
|Pagsegur
|10469
|12.83
|12.45
|12.55+.21
|Palantir
|151005
|11.86
|11.39
|11.78+.07
|Petrobras 2.87e
|14126
|11.80
|11.69
|11.70—.01
|Pfizer 1.60f
|50064
|37.16
|36.75
|36.80+.03
|11474
|23.47
|22.63
|23.38+.68
|PrUlShN
|8750
|64.95
|64.19
|64.90+5.97
|PrVixST
|10199
|7.21
|7.14
|7.20+.01
|PrUlQQQ
|7823
|54.54
|53.77
|54.44+.57
|PrUlSP500
|10450
|40.83
|40.34
|40.46+.12
|ProShtQQQ
|46060
|11.72
|11.63
|11.65—.06
|ProShSP
|23786
|14.80
|14.73
|14.79—.01
|PrUShD3
|10895
|26.38
|25.89
|26.36+.26
|QuantmS
|10090
|6.36
|6.02
|6.35+.31
|Roblox
|14284
|40.66
|39.74
|40.51+.50
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|71674
|420.39
|418.62
|419.08+.46
|SpdrBiot .44e
|9605
|87.13
|85.85
|86.81+1.44
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|7754
|34.80
|34.41
|34.61+.17
|SpdLgTr
|9398
|29.58
|29.53
|29.54+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|56206
|39.68
|39.14
|39.46+.25
|Schwab 1f
|11226
|52.14
|51.40
|51.45—.22
|SentinOne
|8609
|19.12
|18.68
|19.07+.32
|Shopifys
|34899
|62.88
|60.17
|62.71+2.51
|SnapIncA
|25122
|9.97
|9.67
|9.93+.21
|SwstnEngy
|28604
|5.31
|5.24
|5.29—.07
|Square
|16685
|59.26
|57.54
|59.25+.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|17182
|132.36
|131.23
|131.28—.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12764
|75.85
|75.18
|75.18—.74
|SPEngy 2.04e
|17008
|79.87
|79.21
|79.40—.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|28789
|32.78
|32.57
|32.58—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|10698
|100.38
|99.46
|99.51—.28
|SPTech .78e
|15018
|158.02
|156.75
|157.82+.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12785
|66.62
|66.02
|66.04—.07
|Stellantis
|8479
|16.61
|16.52
|16.54—.25
|StemInc
|7877
|4.09
|3.95
|4.04+.08
|TALEduc
|11050
|6.01
|5.84
|5.93+.04
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|24168
|92.44
|91.79
|92.08—.50
|TevaPhrm
|21387
|8.05
|7.96
|8.05+.14
|Transocn
|11589
|6.08
|5.94
|6.04+.11
|TruistFn 2.08
|10631
|30.08
|29.62
|29.84+.14
|Twilio
|14571
|54.50
|51.10
|54.36+3.15
|2xLongs
|9703
|9.64
|9.46
|9.63+.03
|UberTch
|37572
|39.95
|39.08
|39.86+.68
|UiPath
|14396
|16.53
|15.53
|16.38+.89
|UndrArm
|7425
|7.41
|7.27
|7.40+.10
|UtdMicro .09e
|8052
|7.96
|7.88
|7.92—.17
|USBancrp 1.92f
|13712
|30.79
|30.07
|30.29+.18
|USNGas
|46850
|7.13
|7.08
|7.09—.37
|UntySftw
|11389
|30.18
|29.12
|30.07+.97
|VFCorp 1.20m
|18231
|18.99
|18.54
|18.87—.21
|ValeSA 3.08e
|15805
|13.83
|13.70
|13.73—.13
|VanEGold .06e
|19020
|32.23
|31.97
|32.01—.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10152
|40.33
|40.12
|40.25+.36
|VerizonCm 2.61
|17333
|36.33
|35.94
|35.100—.06
|VertivHl .01
|16092
|16.54
|15.64
|16.44+.88
|Vipshop
|15729
|15.20
|14.88
|15.11+.23
|VirgnGal
|22573
|4.61
|4.36
|4.57+.21
|WeWork
|50234
|.23
|.21
|.21
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|28798
|40.47
|40.11
|40.24+.21
|Xpeng
|30452
|9.65
|9.20
|9.48+.46
|ZIMIntg 2e
|59004
|16.06
|14.72
|14.81—2.71
