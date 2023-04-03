AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-e

April 3, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt479045.154.975.10+.09
AMCEntpf227921.511.451.49+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.112740619.3519.2019.34+.09
Alibaba53047101.7599.2599.75—2.43
Ambev .05e217032.782.762.78—.05
ArkInnova .78e4000740.0239.3439.55—.80
BPPLC 1.44f2839840.1139.7039.85+1.91
BcoBrad .04a207552.592.542.55—.08
BkofAm .887386928.9828.5828.83+.23
BarrickGld 2.82e
1497318.7018.4818.69+.12
BlackBerry219304.684.524.63+.07
Boeing15944217.39212.53215.92+3.49
CVSHealth 2.42f
1405076.2174.7575.99+1.68
CanoHl949191.211.011.18+.27
Carnival9152310.079.829.90—.25
CarvanaA226889.989.469.66—.13
CenovusE 1.60a3322718.9318.5018.90+1.44
Chevron 6.04f
22538170.91169.05170.86+7.70
Citigroup 2.042081247.4946.9947.32+.43
CocaCola 1.84f2323962.3361.8662.10+.07
Colerra .80f1923025.6025.1825.21+.67
ConocoPhil 2.80e
21839108.00105.01107.47+8.26
CredSuiss 1.22e37900.89.88.88—.01
CrescPtEg .24f213457.637.427.53+.47
DHTHldgs .48e1374610.609.859.98—.83
DeltaAir2085234.8534.3434.47—.45
DevonE .80f4543054.6653.0754.05+3.44
DxSCBer1702230.8930.5630.72—.42
DirSPBr3336117.8117.5717.63—.08
DxSOXBr8463716.8416.4416.74+.46
DxBiotBll828635.184.885.17+.26
DxSOXBl11333418.1617.7017.83—.47
Dir30TrBul484678.978.788.97+.09
DrxSCBull .41e
1764432.7932.4332.60+.39
DrxSPBull1426173.8572.8573.63+.45
Disney11528100.3999.5299.77—.37
EQTCorp .601137332.9031.9332.02+.11
EndeaGp2864624.5023.4524.17+.24
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f3694012.9512.7012.86+.39
Equinor .80a1406230.2430.0130.23+1.80
EquitMid .60e133406.005.915.93+.15
ExtraSpce 6.48f
23759155.75151.53154.49—8.44
ExxonMbl 3.64
56251116.00113.12115.99+6.33
Farfetch138445.014.774.81—.11
FstRepBk 1.08f5664214.2813.8114.22+.23
FordM .60a5787012.7112.5012.64+.04
FrptMcM .301372041.3440.9041.10+.19
fuboTV211541.231.161.17—.04
FullTrck129477.727.487.50—.11
GameStps1318323.8522.8523.60+.58
GinkgoBi189911.341.281.30—.03
HFSincl 1.80f1431650.3348.8348.91+.53
Hallibrtn .64f4901934.6933.5034.31+2.67
HPEnt .481630516.2415.8716.22+.29
iShBrazil .67e2146227.2527.0427.12—.26
iShSilver3432122.1121.9322.10—.02
iShChinaLC .87e3315929.5729.3829.47—.06
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
1186599.6599.2199.63—.01
iShEMkts .59e2117139.5139.3939.46
iShiBoxIG 3.87
18559109.63109.00109.63+.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
21900106.46105.70106.44+.07
iSEafe 1.66e1467571.8871.6571.84+.32
iShiBxHYB 5.094259775.1875.0275.16—.39
iShR2K 1.77e35557179.57178.90179.24+.84
iShREst 2.76e1781785.1984.3985.19+.29
Infosys .271464817.3717.2117.34—.11
iShCorEM .95e1091348.8848.7248.83+.04
ItauUnH338884.784.664.68—.19
JPMorgCh 415121131.44129.85130.99+.68
Keycorp .82f1618312.6712.4512.49—.03
KindMorg 1.11f1842417.8317.6817.75+.24
Kinrossg .12179464.744.664.74+.03
KrSChIn 2.58e
2414031.3531.0431.18—.01
LVSands1067260.3058.6758.90+1.45
LifeStor 4.80f
23607136.27132.17135.87+4.78
LloydBkg .14e146772.392.372.38+.06
LumenTch149812.702.612.62—.03
Macys .66f4956419.1218.5318.73+1.24
MarathnO .40f4515326.4425.7526.17+2.21
MedProp 1.16242968.508.268.50+.28
NYCmtyB .68138159.108.979.02—.02
NordicAm .13e200593.893.533.59—.38
NorwCruis2005013.4213.2413.32—.13
NuHldg804944.704.344.54—.22
OcciPet .72f7142566.4765.2566.24+3.81
Oracle 1.60f1626592.7892.0992.57—.35
Ovintvg 1f1587339.6438.3938.84+2.76
PG&amp;ECp1553516.2916.1216.21+.04
Palantir413688.538.348.40—.05
PermResn1899211.2610.8611.23+.73
PetrbrsA276169.649.429.56+.28
Petrobras 2.87e5344210.9010.6110.79+.36
Pfizer 1.60f1755340.9840.6540.93+.13
Pinterest1632427.9427.4327.74+.47
PrUlCrdrs2462429.2528.7929.22+2.75
PrUlSP5001400238.9138.4038.81+.24
ProShtQQQ2058112.2812.2212.24+.06
ProShSP4212615.0214.9414.96—.04
PrUShSP1233740.0739.7139.79—.18
PrUShD31516426.1125.6025.64—.71
RegionsFn .801136618.6918.5018.61+.05
Roblox1976745.4944.4544.89—.10
SLGreen 3.25
1227325.3424.2225.13+1.61
SpdrGold12747184.19183.32184.15+.93
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
85044410.70408.82410.28+.89
SpdrBiot .44e1315177.5576.0377.52+1.31
SprBl1-3b2547491.4891.4791.48—.35
SpIntTrm1123428.9428.8228.93—.01
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
2314944.2343.8944.12+.26
Schlmbrg 1f4153253.7452.2753.10+4.00
Schwab 1f4800053.5952.4652.82+.44
Shellplc 2e1773661.1360.5260.68+3.14
Shopifys1987147.5646.5846.90—1.04
SnapIncA2322611.1810.9811.16—.06
SwstnEngy320685.225.085.09+.09
Square3221368.3966.3967.00—1.65
SPHlthC 1.01e
15719130.05129.20129.99+.53
SPCnSt 1.28e1506774.9274.4874.82+.11
SPEngy 2.04e7642587.0686.0086.78+3.95
SPDRFncl .46e4543232.3432.0932.27+.12
SPInds 1.12e14257101.58100.90101.48+.30
SpdrRESel1170837.4537.1137.45+.07
SPUtil 1.55e2054167.4566.8567.15—.54
StemInc152316.095.825.84+.17
Suncorg 1.32e2191432.8931.7532.75+1.70
TaiwSemi 1.56e1113793.5592.6793.35+.33
Technip .131084514.8414.3014.59+.94
TeckResg .19e4705042.7140.4742.52+6.02
TevaPhrm192889.158.909.10+.25
Transocn766297.116.856.89+.53
UBSGrp .69e1608720.8720.6220.85—.49
UberTch2247331.6231.1731.53—.17
UiPath1410217.3516.9817.11—.45
USBancrp 1.92f1229836.4436.0836.27+.22
USNGas753566.796.696.70—.24
USOil1861970.5369.8570.48+4.04
UtdhlthGp 6.60
10678492.49483.49491.34+18.75
UntySftw1950632.5731.9532.28—.16
ValeSA 3.08e1728215.7915.6415.74—.05
ValeroE 4.08f
13098142.26136.55136.85—2.76
VanEGold .06e2435632.6032.2432.58+.23
VangREIT 3.08e
1070483.3882.5983.38+.34
VerizonCm 2.611922539.2939.0239.29+.40
VirgnGal131864.093.933.96—.09
W&amp;TOff120495.645.425.51+.43
WellsFargo 1.20f
3114138.1637.4637.98+.60
WTFlRtTr1568550.2850.2750.28+.01
WldWEnt .482388087.4182.8186.95—4.31
Xpeng2346211.5511.2611.38+.27
ZIMIntg 2e1343823.8322.7723.01—.57
