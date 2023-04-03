April 3, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|47904
|5.15
|4.97
|5.10+.09
|AMCEntpf
|22792
|1.51
|1.45
|1.49+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|27406
|19.35
|19.20
|19.34+.09
|Alibaba
|53047
|101.75
|99.25
|99.75—2.43
|Ambev .05e
|21703
|2.78
|2.76
|2.78—.05
|ArkInnova .78e
|40007
|40.02
|39.34
|39.55—.80
|BPPLC 1.44f
|28398
|40.11
|39.70
|39.85+1.91
|BcoBrad .04a
|20755
|2.59
|2.54
|2.55—.08
|BkofAm .88
|73869
|28.98
|28.58
|28.83+.23
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|14973
|18.70
|18.48
|18.69+.12
|BlackBerry
|21930
|4.68
|4.52
|4.63+.07
|Boeing
|15944
|217.39
|212.53
|215.92+3.49
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|14050
|76.21
|74.75
|75.99+1.68
|CanoHl
|94919
|1.21
|1.01
|1.18+.27
|Carnival
|91523
|10.07
|9.82
|9.90—.25
|CarvanaA
|22688
|9.98
|9.46
|9.66—.13
|CenovusE 1.60a
|33227
|18.93
|18.50
|18.90+1.44
|Chevron 6.04f
|22538
|170.91
|169.05
|170.86+7.70
|Citigroup 2.04
|20812
|47.49
|46.99
|47.32+.43
|CocaCola 1.84f
|23239
|62.33
|61.86
|62.10+.07
|Colerra .80f
|19230
|25.60
|25.18
|25.21+.67
|ConocoPhil 2.80e
|21839
|108.00
|105.01
|107.47+8.26
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|37900
|.89
|.88
|.88—.01
|CrescPtEg .24f
|21345
|7.63
|7.42
|7.53+.47
|DHTHldgs .48e
|13746
|10.60
|9.85
|9.98—.83
|DeltaAir
|20852
|34.85
|34.34
|34.47—.45
|DevonE .80f
|45430
|54.66
|53.07
|54.05+3.44
|DxSCBer
|17022
|30.89
|30.56
|30.72—.42
|DirSPBr
|33361
|17.81
|17.57
|17.63—.08
|DxSOXBr
|84637
|16.84
|16.44
|16.74+.46
|DxBiotBll
|82863
|5.18
|4.88
|5.17+.26
|DxSOXBl
|113334
|18.16
|17.70
|17.83—.47
|Dir30TrBul
|48467
|8.97
|8.78
|8.97+.09
|DrxSCBull .41e
|17644
|32.79
|32.43
|32.60+.39
|DrxSPBull
|14261
|73.85
|72.85
|73.63+.45
|Disney
|11528
|100.39
|99.52
|99.77—.37
|EQTCorp .60
|11373
|32.90
|31.93
|32.02+.11
|EndeaGp
|28646
|24.50
|23.45
|24.17+.24
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|36940
|12.95
|12.70
|12.86+.39
|Equinor .80a
|14062
|30.24
|30.01
|30.23+1.80
|EquitMid .60e
|13340
|6.00
|5.91
|5.93+.15
|ExtraSpce 6.48f
|23759
|155.75
|151.53
|154.49—8.44
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|56251
|116.00
|113.12
|115.99+6.33
|Farfetch
|13844
|5.01
|4.77
|4.81—.11
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|56642
|14.28
|13.81
|14.22+.23
|FordM .60a
|57870
|12.71
|12.50
|12.64+.04
|FrptMcM .30
|13720
|41.34
|40.90
|41.10+.19
|fuboTV
|21154
|1.23
|1.16
|1.17—.04
|FullTrck
|12947
|7.72
|7.48
|7.50—.11
|GameStps
|13183
|23.85
|22.85
|23.60+.58
|GinkgoBi
|18991
|1.34
|1.28
|1.30—.03
|HFSincl 1.80f
|14316
|50.33
|48.83
|48.91+.53
|Hallibrtn .64f
|49019
|34.69
|33.50
|34.31+2.67
|HPEnt .48
|16305
|16.24
|15.87
|16.22+.29
|iShBrazil .67e
|21462
|27.25
|27.04
|27.12—.26
|iShSilver
|34321
|22.11
|21.93
|22.10—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|33159
|29.57
|29.38
|29.47—.06
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|11865
|99.65
|99.21
|99.63—.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|21171
|39.51
|39.39
|39.46
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|18559
|109.63
|109.00
|109.63+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21900
|106.46
|105.70
|106.44+.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|14675
|71.88
|71.65
|71.84+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|42597
|75.18
|75.02
|75.16—.39
|iShR2K 1.77e
|35557
|179.57
|178.90
|179.24+.84
|iShREst 2.76e
|17817
|85.19
|84.39
|85.19+.29
|Infosys .27
|14648
|17.37
|17.21
|17.34—.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|10913
|48.88
|48.72
|48.83+.04
|ItauUnH
|33888
|4.78
|4.66
|4.68—.19
|JPMorgCh 4
|15121
|131.44
|129.85
|130.99+.68
|Keycorp .82f
|16183
|12.67
|12.45
|12.49—.03
|KindMorg 1.11f
|18424
|17.83
|17.68
|17.75+.24
|Kinrossg .12
|17946
|4.74
|4.66
|4.74+.03
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|24140
|31.35
|31.04
|31.18—.01
|LVSands
|10672
|60.30
|58.67
|58.90+1.45
|LifeStor 4.80f
|23607
|136.27
|132.17
|135.87+4.78
|LloydBkg .14e
|14677
|2.39
|2.37
|2.38+.06
|LumenTch
|14981
|2.70
|2.61
|2.62—.03
|Macys .66f
|49564
|19.12
|18.53
|18.73+1.24
|MarathnO .40f
|45153
|26.44
|25.75
|26.17+2.21
|MedProp 1.16
|24296
|8.50
|8.26
|8.50+.28
|NYCmtyB .68
|13815
|9.10
|8.97
|9.02—.02
|NordicAm .13e
|20059
|3.89
|3.53
|3.59—.38
|NorwCruis
|20050
|13.42
|13.24
|13.32—.13
|NuHldg
|80494
|4.70
|4.34
|4.54—.22
|OcciPet .72f
|71425
|66.47
|65.25
|66.24+3.81
|Oracle 1.60f
|16265
|92.78
|92.09
|92.57—.35
|Ovintvg 1f
|15873
|39.64
|38.39
|38.84+2.76
|PG&ECp
|15535
|16.29
|16.12
|16.21+.04
|Palantir
|41368
|8.53
|8.34
|8.40—.05
|PermResn
|18992
|11.26
|10.86
|11.23+.73
|PetrbrsA
|27616
|9.64
|9.42
|9.56+.28
|Petrobras 2.87e
|53442
|10.90
|10.61
|10.79+.36
|Pfizer 1.60f
|17553
|40.98
|40.65
|40.93+.13
|16324
|27.94
|27.43
|27.74+.47
|PrUlCrdrs
|24624
|29.25
|28.79
|29.22+2.75
|PrUlSP500
|14002
|38.91
|38.40
|38.81+.24
|ProShtQQQ
|20581
|12.28
|12.22
|12.24+.06
|ProShSP
|42126
|15.02
|14.94
|14.96—.04
|PrUShSP
|12337
|40.07
|39.71
|39.79—.18
|PrUShD3
|15164
|26.11
|25.60
|25.64—.71
|RegionsFn .80
|11366
|18.69
|18.50
|18.61+.05
|Roblox
|19767
|45.49
|44.45
|44.89—.10
|SLGreen 3.25
|12273
|25.34
|24.22
|25.13+1.61
|SpdrGold
|12747
|184.19
|183.32
|184.15+.93
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|85044
|410.70
|408.82
|410.28+.89
|SpdrBiot .44e
|13151
|77.55
|76.03
|77.52+1.31
|SprBl1-3b
|25474
|91.48
|91.47
|91.48—.35
|SpIntTrm
|11234
|28.94
|28.82
|28.93—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|23149
|44.23
|43.89
|44.12+.26
|Schlmbrg 1f
|41532
|53.74
|52.27
|53.10+4.00
|Schwab 1f
|48000
|53.59
|52.46
|52.82+.44
|Shellplc 2e
|17736
|61.13
|60.52
|60.68+3.14
|Shopifys
|19871
|47.56
|46.58
|46.90—1.04
|SnapIncA
|23226
|11.18
|10.98
|11.16—.06
|SwstnEngy
|32068
|5.22
|5.08
|5.09+.09
|Square
|32213
|68.39
|66.39
|67.00—1.65
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|15719
|130.05
|129.20
|129.99+.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15067
|74.92
|74.48
|74.82+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|76425
|87.06
|86.00
|86.78+3.95
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45432
|32.34
|32.09
|32.27+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|14257
|101.58
|100.90
|101.48+.30
|SpdrRESel
|11708
|37.45
|37.11
|37.45+.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20541
|67.45
|66.85
|67.15—.54
|StemInc
|15231
|6.09
|5.82
|5.84+.17
|Suncorg 1.32e
|21914
|32.89
|31.75
|32.75+1.70
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|11137
|93.55
|92.67
|93.35+.33
|Technip .13
|10845
|14.84
|14.30
|14.59+.94
|TeckResg .19e
|47050
|42.71
|40.47
|42.52+6.02
|TevaPhrm
|19288
|9.15
|8.90
|9.10+.25
|Transocn
|76629
|7.11
|6.85
|6.89+.53
|UBSGrp .69e
|16087
|20.87
|20.62
|20.85—.49
|UberTch
|22473
|31.62
|31.17
|31.53—.17
|UiPath
|14102
|17.35
|16.98
|17.11—.45
|USBancrp 1.92f
|12298
|36.44
|36.08
|36.27+.22
|USNGas
|75356
|6.79
|6.69
|6.70—.24
|USOil
|18619
|70.53
|69.85
|70.48+4.04
|UtdhlthGp 6.60
|10678
|492.49
|483.49
|491.34+18.75
|UntySftw
|19506
|32.57
|31.95
|32.28—.16
|ValeSA 3.08e
|17282
|15.79
|15.64
|15.74—.05
|ValeroE 4.08f
|13098
|142.26
|136.55
|136.85—2.76
|VanEGold .06e
|24356
|32.60
|32.24
|32.58+.23
|VangREIT 3.08e
|10704
|83.38
|82.59
|83.38+.34
|VerizonCm 2.61
|19225
|39.29
|39.02
|39.29+.40
|VirgnGal
|13186
|4.09
|3.93
|3.96—.09
|W&TOff
|12049
|5.64
|5.42
|5.51+.43
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|31141
|38.16
|37.46
|37.98+.60
|WTFlRtTr
|15685
|50.28
|50.27
|50.28+.01
|WldWEnt .48
|23880
|87.41
|82.81
|86.95—4.31
|Xpeng
|23462
|11.55
|11.26
|11.38+.27
|ZIMIntg 2e
|13438
|23.83
|22.77
|23.01—.57
|—————————