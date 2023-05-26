BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leadersMay 26, 2023 GMT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|5.10.94Tellurian
|33,037,253
|1.45
|1.26
|1.27—
|.06
|4.402.81B2goldg
|28,662,573
|3.94
|3.67
|3.76—
|.13
|4.722.30UraniumEn
|18,038,993
|2.80
|2.55
|2.57+.04
|2.98.85Globalstar
|16,794,933
|1.20
|1.07
|1.12+.04
|1.48.61NwGoldg
|16,563,969
|1.35
|1.13
|1.15—
|.15
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|15,644,715
|1.15
|1.05
|1.06—
|.01
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|11,690,698
|42.09
|41.11
|42.02+1.14
|2.49.55eMagin
|9,467,419
|2.02
|2.00
|2.01+.01
|3.551.00Protalx
|8,581,399
|2.29
|2.01
|2.06+.02
|3.181.52i80Gold
|8,430,183
|2.41
|2.11
|2.16—
|.09
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|8,329,726
|145.97
|137.80
|138.90—2.28
|4.891.63RingEngy
|8,207,794
|1.98
|1.77
|1.80—
|.02
|6.382.35EquinxGl
|8,055,843
|4.97
|4.38
|4.47—
|.43
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|7,352,325
|5.56
|5.20
|5.24—
|.12
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|6,409,531
|6.42
|5.80
|5.90—
|.09
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|5,918,468
|3.58
|2.99
|2.99—
|.53
|4.581.13FrkStPrp
|5,392,321
|1.69
|1.39
|1.43—
|.17
|1.90.89Taseko
|5,304,291
|1.42
|1.22
|1.24—
|.13
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|5,017,752
|50.25
|50.20
|50.20—.01
|2.071.11WirelessT
|4,829,646
|2.07
|1.56
|2.06+.43
