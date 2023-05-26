AP NEWS
    BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

    May 26, 2023 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
    high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
    most active stocks trading for more than $1:

    HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

    5.10.94Tellurian33,037,2531.451.261.27—.06
    4.402.81B2goldg28,662,5733.943.673.76—.13
    4.722.30UraniumEn18,038,9932.802.552.57+.04
    2.98.85Globalstar16,794,9331.201.071.12+.04
    1.48.61NwGoldg16,563,9691.351.131.15—.15
    1.53.91DenisnMg15,644,7151.151.051.06—.01
    44.4837.77iShIndiabt
    11,690,69842.0941.1142.02+1.14
    2.49.55eMagin9,467,4192.022.002.01+.01
    3.551.00Protalx8,581,3992.292.012.06+.02
    3.181.52i80Gold8,430,1832.412.112.16—.09
    182.35120.09CheniereEn
    8,329,726145.97137.80138.90—2.28
    4.891.63RingEngy8,207,7941.981.771.80—.02
    6.382.35EquinxGl8,055,8434.974.384.47—.43
    6.984.06NovaGldg7,352,3255.565.205.24—.12
    8.254.69EnFuelgrs6,409,5316.425.805.90—.09
    4.201.99SlvrcpMt5,918,4683.582.992.99—.53
    4.581.13FrkStPrp5,392,3211.691.391.43—.17
    1.90.89Taseko5,304,2911.421.221.24—.13
    50.3649.84iShLqdtybt5,017,75250.2550.2050.20—.01
    2.071.11WirelessT4,829,6462.071.562.06+.43
