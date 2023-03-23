BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
March 23, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt1072964.684.404.52+.18
AMCEntpf606631.501.431.50+.06
AT&amp;TInc 1.118873218.5718.3418.55+.16
Alibaba15771288.3886.8687.61+3.96
Altria 3.76fx5297644.4043.5643.84—.37
Ambev .05e726842.682.602.62—.02
Annalyrs3304319.2118.3518.87+.62
ArkInnova .78e15014139.3237.8638.64+.25
BPPLC 1.44f3402037.2636.9137.11+.29
BRFSA806351.211.111.12—.09
BcoBrad .04a1211232.522.412.43—.07
BcoSantSA .04e340353.643.593.60+.04
BkofAm .8834800328.0927.6127.62—.02
Barclay .15e1044787.096.876.89+.03
BarrickGld 2.82e
6865418.4218.0718.30+.30
BritATob 2.69e
x2959835.6735.0535.13—.36
CIBCgs 2.58f5034442.4341.9141.94+.13
Carnival2743299.568.999.38+.39
CarvanaA971809.478.568.74+.31
ChrgePt3393310.659.9410.38+.54
Chewy10510036.8033.8134.77—2.99
Citigroup 2.047619244.8544.0944.56+.85
CocaCola 1.84f4636060.3359.8060.25+.20
Coupang5525914.9214.5414.79+.56
CredSuiss 1.22e371061.91.89.89—.02
CrescPtEg .24f380916.876.656.67+.07
DeltaAir3222433.3532.8932.89+.12
DxSCBer6487034.6433.2634.19—1.15
DirSPBr19634019.7119.0419.24—.86
DxSOXBrrs35484317.9116.5516.69—2.12
DirSPXBr2877416.0315.8415.90—.23
DxDGlBr3176012.0011.2811.45—.65
DxBiotBll2124294.734.524.59+.17
DxSOXBl45374818.1717.0018.06+1.82
Dir30TrBul1389828.708.558.59—.35
DrxSCBull .41e
5689330.1729.0429.41+.92
DrxSPBull6760068.1165.9767.45+2.77
Disney3078197.0295.1496.78+1.88
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f3586712.0011.8311.91+.15
ExxonMbl 3.64
37186106.34105.09105.76+1.17
Farfetch618915.104.584.82+.29
FMajSilvg .01369006.516.196.41+.17
FstRepBk 1.08f48195214.6512.5512.62—.72
FordM .60a22838611.7811.6011.67+.19
FrptMcM .305499639.2738.2438.74+.90
fuboTV753431.251.141.15—.01
FullTrck361677.427.107.22+.22
GameStps6052524.5922.5323.40—.47
GenElec .323070792.9590.5392.67+3.08
GenMotors .363133234.7634.3534.36+.31
Gerdau .50r523294.744.634.66+.02
GinkgoBi622111.331.241.26+.04
GoldFLtd .22e4593812.4612.0312.38+.53
Haleonn349048.338.208.33+.14
Hallibrtn .64f2976230.9430.2330.35—.11
HPEnt .483844614.5714.4114.47+.04
iShBrazil .67e10587726.3625.7225.82—.28
iShSilver8137221.2721.0221.20+.10
iShChinaLC .87e
19666429.3128.9829.19+1.12
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
4354999.7499.5199.61—.14
iShEMkts .59e18010539.2138.9339.12+.88
iShiBoxIG 3.87
102339108.98108.55108.75—.07
iShCorUSTr .334527323.3923.3323.36—.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
94742105.45104.82105.00—1.40
iSEafe 1.66e6886970.0469.5469.90+.88
iShiBxHYB 5.09
16814374.3774.0074.33+.29
iShR2K 1.77e
151205173.90172.11172.90+1.26
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3150465.5365.0565.40+.84
Infosys .276549217.0416.6617.00+.40
iShCorEM .95e3997348.4948.1448.38+1.02
ItauUnH1705574.584.444.45—.04
JPMorgCh 4f
51978129.53127.82128.30+1.12
JohnJn 4.40f30821151.42150.11150.85—.20
Keycorp .82f8513112.3311.8911.90—.16
KindMorg 1.11f3329416.8016.6116.73+.11
Kinrossg .12648134.284.184.24+.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
12491030.9430.2130.67+1.75
LloydBkg .14e624652.322.282.29+.01
LumenTch 1547012.542.422.50+.02
Macys .66f3514918.2017.8017.82—.19
MarathnO .40f3009922.8322.4622.51+.23
MedProp 1.16744547.597.377.57+.17
NYCmtyB .68875739.118.769.02+.26
NewmntCp 1.60m
2967848.1246.9247.75+1.11
NokiaCp .19e429574.704.634.69+.10
NorwCruis6574013.0112.4912.75+.28
NuHldg472444.504.404.41+.09
OcciPet .72f5448559.5658.9259.11+.43
OnHldg8683731.9427.6031.38+4.02
PG&amp;ECp5413215.7015.4315.55+.01
Palantir1137748.568.318.35+.14
PetrbrsA431849.048.788.80—.11
Petrobras 2.87e8267710.119.839.87—.04
Pfizer 1.60f4884040.5040.1340.35+.34
Pinterest3504428.5327.6327.66+.19
PrVixST284129.859.499.57—.57
PrUlSP5004592835.9034.7635.55+1.47
ProShtQQQ14316812.6112.4312.47—.28
ProShSP12745815.5215.3415.40—.21
PrUShSP4069042.8641.9042.20—1.25
PrUShD34334529.1428.1228.39—1.05
RegionsFn .8011180718.2917.5518.01+.19
Roblox5312843.0542.5942.63—.22
SpdrGold35751184.73183.60184.43+.99
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
335921398.65394.92397.91+5.80
SpdrBiot .44e4506574.9873.8674.15+1.02
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e2869136.6635.9035.90—.12
SpdrITBd .924495432.4932.4032.46+.06
SpdAgBd3249025.8325.7625.79+.00
SpIntTrm4445929.0328.9629.02+.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
14828544.2543.1843.21—.24
SpdrRetl .49e2850861.4660.6660.78+.12
Salesforce35708190.56186.01188.93+2.42
Schlmbrg 1f3620447.8446.7046.82—.58
Schwab 1f13095556.8955.4855.65—.61
SeaLtd4158885.2079.0084.76+7.10
Shopifys7374246.9445.4546.34+1.38
SilvgteCap306381.321.131.18—.14
Skillz32832.55.51.53+.03
SnapIncA21997412.1111.5511.56+.51
SwstnEngy743244.954.794.81—.06
Square87255065.7556.5063.15—9.50
SQZBio76036.80.66.76+.16
SPHlthC 1.01e
34695127.08126.25126.64+.84
SPCnSt 1.28e4156972.4671.9472.40+.37
SPEngy 2.04e7044979.8078.9879.30+.62
SPDRFncl .46e
19209431.6031.2531.44+.22
SPInds 1.12e4111198.1596.9497.84+1.05
SPTech .78e
29898147.55144.98147.04+3.79
SPUtil 1.55e5535665.0063.9764.89+.53
TALEduc402686.436.126.39+.38
TaiwSemi 1.56e4889095.8293.9195.41+2.79
Transocn557016.346.116.23+.20
TruistFn 2.087235033.9232.6833.32+.83
UBSGrp .69e5586819.9519.6219.70—.71
UberTch5814232.2031.7631.76+.24
USBancrp 1.92f
8933236.0934.9735.87+1.08
USNGas909037.547.287.32—.06
UntySftw4469530.9128.9330.07+1.71
ValeSA 3.08e8793215.6615.3815.41—.14
VanEGold .06e9035431.5730.6531.36+.80
VangEmg 1.10e3000840.2139.9340.12+.81
VangFTSE 1.10e
4510244.2743.9544.18+.59
VerizonCm 2.614722237.6337.2437.60+.29
VirgnGal391344.223.964.16+.25
WeWork382561.03.97.98+.03
WellsFargo 1.20f
7611137.6437.2137.41+.21
WstnAlliB 1.443595734.9032.6633.25+1.34
Xpeng8369510.409.9510.03+.33
Yamanag .12345615.875.715.83+.11
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.