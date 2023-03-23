BC-150-actives-n

March 23, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|107296
|4.68
|4.40
|4.52+.18
|AMCEntpf
|60663
|1.50
|1.43
|1.50+.06
|AT&TInc 1.11
|88732
|18.57
|18.34
|18.55+.16
|Alibaba
|157712
|88.38
|86.86
|87.61+3.96
|Altria 3.76f
|x52976
|44.40
|43.56
|43.84—.37
|Ambev .05e
|72684
|2.68
|2.60
|2.62—.02
|Annalyrs
|33043
|19.21
|18.35
|18.87+.62
|ArkInnova .78e
|150141
|39.32
|37.86
|38.64+.25
|BPPLC 1.44f
|34020
|37.26
|36.91
|37.11+.29
|BRFSA
|80635
|1.21
|1.11
|1.12—.09
|BcoBrad .04a
|121123
|2.52
|2.41
|2.43—.07
|BcoSantSA .04e
|34035
|3.64
|3.59
|3.60+.04
|BkofAm .88
|348003
|28.09
|27.61
|27.62—.02
|Barclay .15e
|104478
|7.09
|6.87
|6.89+.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|68654
|18.42
|18.07
|18.30+.30
|BritATob 2.69e
|x29598
|35.67
|35.05
|35.13—.36
|CIBCgs 2.58f
|50344
|42.43
|41.91
|41.94+.13
|Carnival
|274329
|9.56
|8.99
|9.38+.39
|CarvanaA
|97180
|9.47
|8.56
|8.74+.31
|ChrgePt
|33933
|10.65
|9.94
|10.38+.54
|Chewy
|105100
|36.80
|33.81
|34.77—2.99
|Citigroup 2.04
|76192
|44.85
|44.09
|44.56+.85
|CocaCola 1.84f
|46360
|60.33
|59.80
|60.25+.20
|Coupang
|55259
|14.92
|14.54
|14.79+.56
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|371061
|.91
|.89
|.89—.02
|CrescPtEg .24f
|38091
|6.87
|6.65
|6.67+.07
|DeltaAir
|32224
|33.35
|32.89
|32.89+.12
|DxSCBer
|64870
|34.64
|33.26
|34.19—1.15
|DirSPBr
|196340
|19.71
|19.04
|19.24—.86
|DxSOXBrrs
|354843
|17.91
|16.55
|16.69—2.12
|DirSPXBr
|28774
|16.03
|15.84
|15.90—.23
|DxDGlBr
|31760
|12.00
|11.28
|11.45—.65
|DxBiotBll
|212429
|4.73
|4.52
|4.59+.17
|DxSOXBl
|453748
|18.17
|17.00
|18.06+1.82
|Dir30TrBul
|138982
|8.70
|8.55
|8.59—.35
|DrxSCBull .41e
|56893
|30.17
|29.04
|29.41+.92
|DrxSPBull
|67600
|68.11
|65.97
|67.45+2.77
|Disney
|30781
|97.02
|95.14
|96.78+1.88
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|35867
|12.00
|11.83
|11.91+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|37186
|106.34
|105.09
|105.76+1.17
|Farfetch
|61891
|5.10
|4.58
|4.82+.29
|FMajSilvg .01
|36900
|6.51
|6.19
|6.41+.17
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|481952
|14.65
|12.55
|12.62—.72
|FordM .60a
|228386
|11.78
|11.60
|11.67+.19
|FrptMcM .30
|54996
|39.27
|38.24
|38.74+.90
|fuboTV
|75343
|1.25
|1.14
|1.15—.01
|FullTrck
|36167
|7.42
|7.10
|7.22+.22
|GameStps
|60525
|24.59
|22.53
|23.40—.47
|GenElec .32
|30707
|92.95
|90.53
|92.67+3.08
|GenMotors .36
|31332
|34.76
|34.35
|34.36+.31
|Gerdau .50r
|52329
|4.74
|4.63
|4.66+.02
|GinkgoBi
|62211
|1.33
|1.24
|1.26+.04
|GoldFLtd .22e
|45938
|12.46
|12.03
|12.38+.53
|Haleonn
|34904
|8.33
|8.20
|8.33+.14
|Hallibrtn .64f
|29762
|30.94
|30.23
|30.35—.11
|HPEnt .48
|38446
|14.57
|14.41
|14.47+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|105877
|26.36
|25.72
|25.82—.28
|iShSilver
|81372
|21.27
|21.02
|21.20+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|196664
|29.31
|28.98
|29.19+1.12
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|43549
|99.74
|99.51
|99.61—.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|180105
|39.21
|38.93
|39.12+.88
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|102339
|108.98
|108.55
|108.75—.07
|iShCorUSTr .33
|45273
|23.39
|23.33
|23.36—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|94742
|105.45
|104.82
|105.00—1.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|68869
|70.04
|69.54
|69.90+.88
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|168143
|74.37
|74.00
|74.33+.29
|iShR2K 1.77e
|151205
|173.90
|172.11
|172.90+1.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|31504
|65.53
|65.05
|65.40+.84
|Infosys .27
|65492
|17.04
|16.66
|17.00+.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|39973
|48.49
|48.14
|48.38+1.02
|ItauUnH
|170557
|4.58
|4.44
|4.45—.04
|JPMorgCh 4f
|51978
|129.53
|127.82
|128.30+1.12
|JohnJn 4.40f
|30821
|151.42
|150.11
|150.85—.20
|Keycorp .82f
|85131
|12.33
|11.89
|11.90—.16
|KindMorg 1.11f
|33294
|16.80
|16.61
|16.73+.11
|Kinrossg .12
|64813
|4.28
|4.18
|4.24+.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|124910
|30.94
|30.21
|30.67+1.75
|LloydBkg .14e
|62465
|2.32
|2.28
|2.29+.01
|LumenTch 1
|54701
|2.54
|2.42
|2.50+.02
|Macys .66f
|35149
|18.20
|17.80
|17.82—.19
|MarathnO .40f
|30099
|22.83
|22.46
|22.51+.23
|MedProp 1.16
|74454
|7.59
|7.37
|7.57+.17
|NYCmtyB .68
|87573
|9.11
|8.76
|9.02+.26
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|29678
|48.12
|46.92
|47.75+1.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|42957
|4.70
|4.63
|4.69+.10
|NorwCruis
|65740
|13.01
|12.49
|12.75+.28
|NuHldg
|47244
|4.50
|4.40
|4.41+.09
|OcciPet .72f
|54485
|59.56
|58.92
|59.11+.43
|OnHldg
|86837
|31.94
|27.60
|31.38+4.02
|PG&ECp
|54132
|15.70
|15.43
|15.55+.01
|Palantir
|113774
|8.56
|8.31
|8.35+.14
|PetrbrsA
|43184
|9.04
|8.78
|8.80—.11
|Petrobras 2.87e
|82677
|10.11
|9.83
|9.87—.04
|Pfizer 1.60f
|48840
|40.50
|40.13
|40.35+.34
|35044
|28.53
|27.63
|27.66+.19
|PrVixST
|28412
|9.85
|9.49
|9.57—.57
|PrUlSP500
|45928
|35.90
|34.76
|35.55+1.47
|ProShtQQQ
|143168
|12.61
|12.43
|12.47—.28
|ProShSP
|127458
|15.52
|15.34
|15.40—.21
|PrUShSP
|40690
|42.86
|41.90
|42.20—1.25
|PrUShD3
|43345
|29.14
|28.12
|28.39—1.05
|RegionsFn .80
|111807
|18.29
|17.55
|18.01+.19
|Roblox
|53128
|43.05
|42.59
|42.63—.22
|SpdrGold
|35751
|184.73
|183.60
|184.43+.99
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|335921
|398.65
|394.92
|397.91+5.80
|SpdrBiot .44e
|45065
|74.98
|73.86
|74.15+1.02
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|28691
|36.66
|35.90
|35.90—.12
|SpdrITBd .92
|44954
|32.49
|32.40
|32.46+.06
|SpdAgBd
|32490
|25.83
|25.76
|25.79+.00
|SpIntTrm
|44459
|29.03
|28.96
|29.02+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|148285
|44.25
|43.18
|43.21—.24
|SpdrRetl .49e
|28508
|61.46
|60.66
|60.78+.12
|Salesforce
|35708
|190.56
|186.01
|188.93+2.42
|Schlmbrg 1f
|36204
|47.84
|46.70
|46.82—.58
|Schwab 1f
|130955
|56.89
|55.48
|55.65—.61
|SeaLtd
|41588
|85.20
|79.00
|84.76+7.10
|Shopifys
|73742
|46.94
|45.45
|46.34+1.38
|SilvgteCap
|30638
|1.32
|1.13
|1.18—.14
|Skillz
|32832
|.55
|.51
|.53+.03
|SnapIncA
|219974
|12.11
|11.55
|11.56+.51
|SwstnEngy
|74324
|4.95
|4.79
|4.81—.06
|Square
|872550
|65.75
|56.50
|63.15—9.50
|SQZBio
|76036
|.80
|.66
|.76+.16
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|34695
|127.08
|126.25
|126.64+.84
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41569
|72.46
|71.94
|72.40+.37
|SPEngy 2.04e
|70449
|79.80
|78.98
|79.30+.62
|SPDRFncl .46e
|192094
|31.60
|31.25
|31.44+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|41111
|98.15
|96.94
|97.84+1.05
|SPTech .78e
|29898
|147.55
|144.98
|147.04+3.79
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55356
|65.00
|63.97
|64.89+.53
|TALEduc
|40268
|6.43
|6.12
|6.39+.38
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|48890
|95.82
|93.91
|95.41+2.79
|Transocn
|55701
|6.34
|6.11
|6.23+.20
|TruistFn 2.08
|72350
|33.92
|32.68
|33.32+.83
|UBSGrp .69e
|55868
|19.95
|19.62
|19.70—.71
|UberTch
|58142
|32.20
|31.76
|31.76+.24
|USBancrp 1.92f
|89332
|36.09
|34.97
|35.87+1.08
|USNGas
|90903
|7.54
|7.28
|7.32—.06
|UntySftw
|44695
|30.91
|28.93
|30.07+1.71
|ValeSA 3.08e
|87932
|15.66
|15.38
|15.41—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|90354
|31.57
|30.65
|31.36+.80
|VangEmg 1.10e
|30008
|40.21
|39.93
|40.12+.81
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|45102
|44.27
|43.95
|44.18+.59
|VerizonCm 2.61
|47222
|37.63
|37.24
|37.60+.29
|VirgnGal
|39134
|4.22
|3.96
|4.16+.25
|WeWork
|38256
|1.03
|.97
|.98+.03
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|76111
|37.64
|37.21
|37.41+.21
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|35957
|34.90
|32.66
|33.25+1.34
|Xpeng
|83695
|10.40
|9.95
|10.03+.33
|Yamanag .12
|34561
|5.87
|5.71
|5.83+.11
