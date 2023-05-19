AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 19, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.31.24
Altria45.30+.23
AmerenCp84.12+.76
AmExpress152.95.53
ArchDanM73.23+.44
AutoZone2653.18+4.23
BPPLC36.03+.07
Boeing205.49—1.75
BristMySq65.84+.14
Brunswick76.40—3.61
CampbSoup52.68.17
Chevron155.23+1.22
Citigroup45.71.68
CocaCola62.83+.03
ConAgraBr35.84+.04
ConocoPhil102.60+1.86
Corning31.32+.03
CurtissWright163.51.89
DTEEnergy108.56.34
DeereCo363.55—6.97
DillardsInc278.00—14.93
Disney91.35—2.41
DuPont66.75.14
EmersonElec82.49+.19
Entergy100.55.95
ExxonMobil106.26+.49
FMCCorp108.91+.44
FirstEnergy37.76.22
FootLocker30.21—11.31
FordMot11.65+.01
GenDynam210.65.28
GenlElec104.26+.25
GenMill87.63.87
HPInc30.54.20
Halliburton30.17+.30
Hershey266.04.80
HomeDepot290.88—4.28
IBM127.26+1.11
IntlPaper31.96.07
JohnsonJn158.91+.43
KrogerCo49.64+.31
LindsayCorp118.79—1.10
LockheedM454.49—1.26
LowesCos206.27—2.89
MarathonOil23.07+.02
McDonalds295.55+1.50
NCRCorp24.15.29
Nucor138.67—1.61
OGEEnergy36.12.47
OccidentPet59.13+.88
ONEOK58.52+.14
PG&amp;ECorp16.61+.05
Pfizer36.77+.29
ProctGamb153.17+.64
RaythnTech96.13
RexAmRescS30.12+.13
RockwellAuto281.31+.20
Schlumbrg45.27+.42
SnapOn260.86.40
Textron64.47.81
3MCo99.03.61
Timken74.53—2.04
TraneTech173.28—1.89
UnionPacif198.97+.16
USSteel21.82.35
VerizonComm36.05.08
ViadCorp24.04+.15
WalMart149.91—1.56
WellsFargo40.03.18
WilliamsCos29.24+.03
Winnebago57.34—1.10
YumBrands138.28.17
