BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 18, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.55.11
Altria45.07.27
AmerenCp83.36+.03
AmExpress153.48+1.39
ArchDanM72.79.26
AutoZone2648.95—30.60
BPPLC35.96.04
Boeing207.24+.37
BristMySq65.70.83
Brunswick80.01+2.53
CampbSoup52.85.73
Chevron154.01.19
Citigroup46.39.69
CocaCola62.80.35
ConAgraBr35.80.89
ConocoPhil100.74+.03
Corning31.29+.47
CurtissWright164.40.86
DTEEnergy108.90.20
DeereCo370.52+2.45
DillardsInc292.93—1.88
Disney93.76+.99
DuPont66.89+1.29
EmersonElec82.30+.05
Entergy101.50.62
ExxonMobil105.77+.95
FMCCorp108.47+.45
FirstEnergy37.98.35
FootLocker41.52.04
FordMot11.64+.14
GenDynam210.93.39
GenlElec104.01+.54
GenMill88.50—1.35
HPInc30.74+.47
Halliburton29.87+.93
Hershey266.84+.38
HomeDepot295.16+2.77
IBM126.15+.44
IntlPaper32.03.07
JohnsonJn158.48.51
KrogerCo49.33+.08
LindsayCorp119.89+.43
LockheedM455.75—1.55
LowesCos209.16+1.96
MarathonOil23.05+.34
McDonalds294.05+.59
NCRCorp24.44+.47
Nucor140.28+.64
OGEEnergy36.59+.13
OccidentPet58.25.67
ONEOK58.38+1.18
PG&amp;ECorp16.56.24
Pfizer36.48.27
ProctGamb152.53—2.55
RaythnTech96.13+.15
RexAmRescS29.99+.51
RockwellAuto281.11+6.48
Schlumbrg44.85+.35
SnapOn261.26+5.35
Textron65.28+.87
3MCo99.64+.96
Timken76.57+1.36
TraneTech175.17+.18
UnionPacif198.81.03
USSteel22.17+.27
VerizonComm36.13.05
ViadCorp23.89+1.06
WalMart151.47+1.94
WellsFargo40.21.25
WilliamsCos29.21+.26
Winnebago58.44+.89
YumBrands138.45+1.23
