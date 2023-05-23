BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
May 23, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt560725.144.985.08—.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.1117980516.3016.0716.27—.12
Alibaba7806584.9883.4184.72—1.38
Ambev .05e613722.932.872.92+.03
ArkInnova .78e9960441.2840.1541.08+.50
BJsWhole3488366.4064.0665.00—4.60
BPPLC 1.44f2972936.5036.0536.42+.53
BcoBrad .04a1393773.343.253.33+.10
BkofAm .8818579729.0828.3028.99+.65
Barclay .15e432168.178.068.17+.16
BarrickGld 2.82e
4019117.7417.5317.66—.13
BostonSci2971853.5852.5152.54—1.15
BrMySq 2.16f3233766.7865.8666.57+.76
CanoHl306701.521.261.44—.02
Carnival15460911.5311.1211.32+.10
CarvanaA15463113.1011.4213.05+1.58
ChrgePt385528.778.208.61+.30
Chevron 6.04f
47152157.66153.84156.57+4.13
Citigroup 2.044937046.6945.8046.66+.87
CitizFincl 1.683812328.3527.2728.35+1.16
ClevCliffs3617214.9814.4914.94+.07
CocaCola 1.84f4176361.6761.1761.54+.03
Coupang3605716.1415.5416.08+.07
CredSuiss 1.22e52909.89.88.89+.00
DWavQntn862601.09.82.95—.07
DeltaAir4479736.6135.3136.61+1.15
DicksSptg 4f28303130.39123.62126.77+.37
DxSCBer6058931.4729.10030.15—1.00
DirSPBr7563917.0116.8516.90+.14
DxSOXBr14304516.4416.1116.29+.20
DxDGlBr3309011.1710.8911.10+.17
DxBiotBll2280107.607.037.49+.45
DxSOXBl18471817.5517.1917.35—.18
Dir30TrBul1323477.467.357.41—.06
DrxSCBull .41e
6971232.3630.8732.20+1.01
DrxSPBull2789776.2475.5476.06—.60
Disney4818292.0390.9291.33—.49
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f4939012.9312.6812.87+.14
EvoquaWt4450951.6249.8450.56+1.15
ExxonMbl 3.64
58459108.22105.75107.54+2.57
Farfetch1229365.745.395.48—.14
FstHorizon .607241111.7411.1011.51+.47
FootLockr 1.604545928.5827.3427.50—.13
FordM .60a25419011.9011.5311.90+.27
FrptMcM .303968035.2434.5934.99—.64
fuboTV1017502.031.821.89+.02
GenMotors .366799133.8432.9433.78+.92
Gerdau .50r373145.084.975.06+.05
GinkgoBi3271271.721.531.66+.15
Hallibrtn .643122930.7730.0430.68+.46
HPEnt .484997914.6814.4314.67+.22
iShBrHiY3400135.0234.9634.98—.05
iShBrazil .67e10212430.2829.8030.20+.33
iShSilver7912021.7121.4721.50—.18
iShChinaLC .87e
10743027.9027.7527.85—.50
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
4004598.0397.8197.96—.04
iShEMkts .59e10081339.0538.9039.01—.29
iShiBoxIG 3.87
55971106.62106.29106.56—.01
iShCorUSTr .33
10651823.0322.9823.01—.03
iSh20yrT 3.05
90282100.78100.28100.54—.20
iSEafe 1.66e4379873.1572.9473.03—.65
iShiBxHYB 5.09
10955474.4874.2974.41—.13
iShR2K 1.77e
146079180.53177.70180.24+1.98
Infosys .273096015.6415.5315.59—.07
Invitae936041.311.131.30+.17
iShJapan5493160.6260.2560.61—.62
iShCorEM .95e3751448.5448.3748.49—.30
ItauUnH869325.415.295.40+.14
JPMorgCh 431512139.03137.43137.92—.11
JumiaTch316963.352.943.16—.02
Keycorp .82f8917210.7710.2910.73+.45
KindMorg 1.11f4232016.6816.5116.61+.08
KrSChIn 2.58e
5296526.8226.5026.78—.37
LVSands2734858.6656.8056.93—2.56
Livent3218225.3924.0424.98+.71
LloydBkg .14e745452.342.322.34+.02
Lowes 4.2030530209.75202.44209.20+6.05
LumenTch1084232.232.132.14—.04
Macys .66f3861415.2514.8715.18+.23
MarathnO .40f4364724.0923.4723.92+.49
MedProp 1.16600178.177.878.08+.26
NYCmtyB .684312611.0710.8011.02+.12
NewmntCp 1.60m
3387343.0142.4442.49—.85
NextEraEn 1.87f
3576175.2073.9174.96+.38
NikeB 1.3652131111.06109.08109.56—.62
NokiaCp .19e558904.114.064.06—.02
NordicAm .13e268894.153.863.98—.04
NorwCruis5610514.9314.1614.78+.45
NuHldg2130777.096.627.03+.39
OcciPet .72f4334860.2359.2559.99+.95
Oracle 1.60f33166101.4399.6699.71—2.06
PG&amp;ECp8715516.7416.3816.58+.07
Palantir91771813.4211.8713.26+1.42
Petrobras 2.87e6269811.9711.6211.92+.37
Pfizer 1.60f31523239.6038.0039.57+.82
PhilipMor 5.08f4046993.6993.1193.33+.26
Pinterest13898724.2023.0023.98+.72
PrVixST330307.337.127.13—.08
ProShtQQQ23352711.7411.6911.70+.04
ProShSP5843114.8714.8214.83+.04
RegionsFn .803173718.0317.4617.99+.48
Roblox3484140.9239.1740.79+1.30
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
205191418.72416.84417.75—1.05
SpdrBiot .44e4776889.8387.4989.36+1.89
SpdShTBd .40e11024029.5129.4729.49—.02
SpdLgTr5023029.4229.3029.36—.06
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
13795942.0940.4641.91+1.45
Schlmbrg 1f2706146.5045.8946.30+.30
Schwab 1f6409953.2452.1653.19+1.22
SeaLtd4276167.6765.5365.99—1.99
Shopifys6955462.0460.6161.35—.72
SnapIncA508789.929.629.91+.15
SwstnEngy487205.385.285.32+.01
Square4202662.1959.8261.69+1.07
SPCnSt 1.28e4243174.6374.1274.33—.44
SPEngy 2.04e7760481.0779.8680.70+1.39
SPDRFncl .46e
11521932.6932.5232.58—.08
SPInds 1.12e3519899.6098.8499.54—.22
SPUtil 1.55e4928966.5565.7266.36+.23
StemInc296124.824.314.78+.45
TALEduc275266.005.685.99+.12
TaiwSemi 1.56e3540891.3490.3690.98—.75
Tegna .383090916.4016.1616.26+.53
TevaPhrm581747.977.777.83—.13
Transocn665996.536.256.52+.19
TruistFn 2.085086331.8930.6431.71+1.13
Twilio5144161.4657.5161.38+3.67
2xLongs327389.939.419.43—.18
USFdsHl5629540.8039.8140.19—1.23
UberTch7690139.6538.8239.57+.40
UiPath6936517.6216.5817.47+.84
UndrArm340237.607.307.60+.21
USBancrp 1.92f
4717232.0731.0032.03+1.12
USNGas966787.016.826.87—.14
UntySftw3467229.7628.9929.23—.93
VFCorp 1.20m2707419.7519.1819.66+.10
ValeSA 3.08e7644113.5113.3613.50—.19
ValeroE 4.08f
29198115.35112.39114.30+1.51
VanEGold .06e6344631.9431.5431.64—.24
VangEmg 1.10e3257839.9039.7639.85—.30
VerizonCm 2.618452436.8335.8036.78+.82
VertivHl .013046016.7216.2316.54+.03
Vipshop6809114.9513.9214.65—.19
VirgnGal991625.254.885.11+.20
Visa 1.8033278229.49223.77224.04—7.24
WeWork197709.21.19.20—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
8585242.1240.9842.02+1.04
Xpeng371719.319.179.21—.20
Xylem 1.32f29332107.61104.17105.39+1.05
ZIMIntg 2e8770214.0912.9514.06—.63
