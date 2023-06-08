BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.07.03
Altria45.36+.26
AmerenCp83.79+.20
AmExpress171.14.41
ArchDanM72.20—1.16
AutoZone2360.61+53.96
BPPLC35.81+.10
Boeing218.11+6.18
BristMySq65.31+.15
Brunswick85.00.14
CampbSoup46.77+.69
Chevron159.24.59
Citigroup48.10+.09
CocaCola60.37+.15
ConAgraBr34.46+.36
ConocoPhil104.54.27
Corning31.68.21
CurtissWright174.87+4.53
DTEEnergy111.97+.72
DeereCo380.77—1.05
DillardsInc338.24+5.72
Disney92.53+.01
DuPont70.44.59
EmersonElec84.07.17
Entergy101.50+.19
ExxonMobil108.19.34
FMCCorp109.96—1.49
FirstEnergy38.95+.45
FootLocker26.51.17
FordMot13.58.01
GenDynam213.54.64
GenlElec106.07.01
GenMill82.65+1.15
HPInc30.04+.11
Halliburton32.15.40
Hershey255.12+1.92
HomeDepot301.09.61
IBM134.41+.03
IntlPaper31.75.38
JohnsonJn160.26+1.74
KrogerCo45.76+.30
LindsayCorp126.03—1.41
LockheedM464.17+2.42
LowesCos210.46.75
MarathonOil23.95.36
McDonalds285.78+3.88
NCRCorp24.92+.05
Nucor146.84—1.09
OGEEnergy36.53+.07
OccidentPet59.71.15
ONEOK60.71+.28
PG&amp;ECorp17.00.15
Pfizer39.09+.20
ProctGamb146.44+1.64
RaythnTech99.08+.49
RexAmRescS34.33.78
RockwellAuto302.92+3.82
Schlumbrg47.45.68
SnapOn269.33.53
Textron65.21.46
3MCo100.76.24
Timken83.77+.21
TraneTech176.88+.72
UnionPacif200.99.47
USSteel22.73.04
VerizonComm35.43+.17
ViadCorp26.38.15
WalMart152.17+2.17
WellsFargo42.37+.30
WilliamsCos31.70+.30
Winnebago64.74.43
YumBrands133.20+.76
