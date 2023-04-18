April 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Banco Sant Brasil z
|.08155
|4-26
|5-22
|Sandstorm Gold
|Q
|.01496
|4-18
|4-28
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Actelis Networks
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 4/19.
|Verb Technology
|x
|x- 1 for 40 reverse split, effective 4/19.
|INCREASED
|CSW Industrials
|Q
|.19
|4-28
|5-12
|Targa Resources
|Q
|.50
|4-28
|5-15
|REGULAR
|Dow
|Q
|.70
|5-31
|6-9
|FAT Brands Cl B
|Q
|.14
|5-15
|6-1
|Glen Burnie Bancorp
|Q
|.10
|4-24
|5-8
|National Retail Prop
|Q
|.55
|4-28
|5-15
|Northwest Natural
|Q
|.485
|4-28
|5-15
|Unum Group
|Q
|.33
|4-28
|5-19
|USA Compression
|Q
|.525
|4-24
|5-5
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.