AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

April 18, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Banco Sant Brasil z.081554-265-22
Sandstorm GoldQ.014964-184-28
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Actelis Networksx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 4/19.
Verb Technologyx
x- 1 for 40 reverse split, effective 4/19.
INCREASED
CSW IndustrialsQ.194-285-12
Targa ResourcesQ.504-285-15
REGULAR
DowQ.705-316-9
FAT Brands Cl BQ.145-156-1
Glen Burnie BancorpQ.104-245-8
National Retail PropQ.554-285-15
Northwest NaturalQ.4854-285-15
Unum GroupQ.334-285-19
USA CompressionQ.5254-245-5
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.