AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-f

April 26, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1421765.325.055.19+.04
AMCEntpf840191.451.381.39—.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.1142444617.6617.1917.20—.31
Alibaba24924685.2282.7682.82—.10
Altria 3.76f8933047.3346.6746.69—.30
Ambev .05e1758182.812.772.77—.02
Amcor .487242310.8610.6810.72—.10
AnteroRes 16571822.3321.5521.81—.29
ArkInnova .78e16800336.4935.0935.22—.69
Avantor8537819.0218.6118.72—.15
BPPLC 1.44f7171940.0039.2739.42—.15
BcoBrad .04a1772212.752.682.68—.04
BkofAm .8845747328.9428.3028.44—.40
Barclay .15e904017.717.587.61+.19
BarrickGld 2.82e
11564619.4418.9518.99—.20
Baxter 1.16f6618246.5944.7346.08+.64
BlkstnMtg 2.486985718.4717.5317.73+.83
Boeing91256211.70202.68203.03+.84
BostonSci20198952.7050.0051.10—.01
BrMySq 2.16f10206069.7467.6468.02—2.22
CVSHealth 2.42f
8483172.7571.9472.26—.61
Carnival3373249.088.708.76—.20
CarrGlb .74f13613141.4640.4040.65—1.67
Cemex .29t960055.955.775.79—.02
CenovusE 1.60a
10635217.5816.2216.35—.66
Citigroup 2.0416979347.8646.3946.86—1.04
CitizFincl 1.6818710929.6628.4829.16+.29
ClevCliffs10766115.5214.8014.84—.43
CocaCola 1.84f13177863.7763.3963.55—.30
Coupang6571716.0015.7215.94+.25
Danaher 1.08f
74017233.48227.00232.47+.48
DeltaAir9229833.4732.6932.75—.36
DevonE .80f6952253.3351.5452.20—1.01
DxSCBer12081435.3833.9535.16+1.03
DirSPBr23530218.6118.0618.52+.24
DxSOXBr32195422.1421.1221.76—.39
DxBiotBll3344985.655.255.41—.15
DxSOXBl68370513.7913.1813.37+.17
Dir30TrBul2020339.088.688.69—.31
DrxSCBull .41e
12445729.1727.9728.18—.85
DrxSPBull12567771.6869.5869.90—.93
Disney8617198.4896.4696.61—1.40
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f6955112.6412.4312.48—.05
ExxonMbl 3.64
155603117.09114.68115.45—1.07
Farfetch1433604.273.994.08+.10
FstRepBk 1.08f18920547.164.765.69—2.41
FordM .60a58024611.8611.5111.54—.23
FrptMcM .3010481338.0537.0737.28—.47
fuboTV857141.111.031.04—.02
GenMotors .3618764233.1232.0832.22—.69
GinkgoBi1989631.241.171.19—.02
Haleonn913608.988.858.89+.12
Hallibrtn .64f10682133.3131.5031.72—1.53
Hanesbds .60754224.954.784.81—.06
HPEnt .489596314.0914.0114.09—.05
iShBrazil .67e27654227.7627.4127.44—.17
iShSilver20888623.1222.7122.83—.16
iShChinaLC .87e
30505128.0827.7427.80+.45
iShEMkts .59e45292238.6938.3838.41+.22
iShiBoxIG 3.87
196351110.13109.38109.48—.48
iShCorUSTr .337303323.5423.4123.45—.10
iSh20yrT 3.05
195600107.24105.67105.82—1.14
iSEafe 1.66e16880373.2572.6572.74—.05
iShiBxHYB 5.09
33648875.1274.6874.79—.29
iShR2K 1.77e
302389173.40171.00171.39—1.67
iShChina .61e8034747.3646.8146.83+.69
iShCorEafe 1.56e7042168.3967.8467.95
Infosys .2711181514.9514.7814.85+.06
iShCorEM .95e9503747.9947.6447.69+.34
ItauUnH1252545.064.974.99—.03
JPMorgCh 4
144086137.81134.00135.23—2.44
JnprNtwk .88f8727730.2528.5030.04—.94
Keycorp .82f23764910.8310.3910.56+.08
KindMorg 1.11f12782217.4617.0917.21—.20
Kinrossg .121078335.115.005.00—.02
KrSChIn 2.58e
14685227.6927.2327.27+.56
LloydBkg .14e1041032.412.372.40+.06
LumenTch2642632.462.132.14—.25
Macys .66f10256216.5316.1916.25—.08
MarathnO .40f10730023.7823.0023.29—.45
MedProp 1.161040008.147.907.93—.11
Medtrnic 2.72f8977390.2888.7189.97+.28
Merck 2.9266040115.20112.72113.43—3.10
MorgStan 3.106428189.7987.9188.44+.38
NYCmtyB .681490839.158.889.01+.06
NewmntCp 1.60m
7554648.7347.1147.15—1.05
NxTierOil781698.587.577.63—.55
NextEraEn 1.87f
12656076.9574.0374.07—3.75
NokiaCp .19e2290214.214.144.15+.05
NorwCruis10619612.9512.4112.46—.27
NuHldg1040745.034.914.94+.02
OcciPet .72f8462661.3459.9260.26—1.07
PG&amp;ECp11875217.3416.9216.94—.33
PNC 665462129.59123.41127.85+4.15
Palantir2132547.917.657.74
PetrbrsA8744210.7610.5910.62—.10
Petrobras 2.87e
23304811.8811.6911.74—.08
Pfizer 1.60f22354339.1938.4038.63—.70
Pinterest10647127.9626.4126.61—1.13
PrVixST1009178.448.058.28—.22
PrUlSP5008048737.7636.6436.81—.48
ProShtQQQ60555412.6112.4612.59—.08
ProShSP23138515.2715.1215.24+.06
PrUShD37910726.5725.6226.41+.56
QuantmS730807.757.237.26—.03
RegionsFn .808272718.0817.5417.72—.09
Roblox10946138.0335.4935.76—1.81
SpdrGold81379186.65184.30184.74—1.01
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
797763407.84403.78404.36—1.72
SpdrITBd .9211030332.6732.5332.58—.08
SprBl1-3b7360391.7591.7491.75+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
31606741.9540.6741.16+.25
SpdrRetl .49e6550361.2260.4160.70+.13
Schlmbrg 1f9095349.1747.4447.78—1.18
Schwab 1f11409151.2750.3050.60—.43
Shopifys8105747.4346.1746.37—.09
SnapIncA37654410.409.819.88—.28
Snowflake
94265149.28142.60147.06+11.58
SwstAirl .726629231.7430.8730.90—.39
SwstnEngy1581864.924.784.83—.07
Square9247661.8060.0160.57—.43
SPHlthC 1.01e
101285132.52130.92131.71—1.90
SPCnSt 1.28e8777776.7276.1476.18—.60
SPEngy 2.04e20030384.8483.0283.53—1.13
SPDRFncl .46e
54283532.6632.1232.26—.31
SPInds 1.12e16058798.6196.9297.12—1.87
SPTech .78e
67988147.62145.76146.11+2.14
SPUtil 1.55e14755669.5868.1868.26—1.64
StemInc655104.324.084.11—.12
TaiwSemi 1.56e
11418082.3881.2182.25—.04
TeckResg .19e
11843546.2544.5444.95+1.75
Transocn1641516.085.685.75—.12
TruistFn 2.0812226731.4330.2530.60+.17
2xLongs8700213.6812.4313.12—.73
UberTch14260230.1229.4729.68+.09
UndrArm688578.818.658.71+.09
UtdMicro .09e843517.877.587.69+.02
USBancrp 1.92f
17118632.0631.2631.52—.25
USNGas2163326.796.656.76—.24
ValeSA 3.08e23783114.0713.8613.89+.13
VanEGold .06e14885734.2233.2533.33—.44
VangEmg 1.10e
10128639.7539.4539.49+.27
VangFTSE 1.10e
9786746.0645.7045.77+.01
VerizonCm 2.61
21492337.4436.8236.92—.38
VertivHl .0116747915.1513.0613.59+1.36
VirgnGal933873.363.083.19+.03
Visa 1.8083994232.77226.72228.15—1.44
WellsFargo 1.20f
26899740.4539.2539.46—1.09
Xpeng1149229.538.999.18+.34
ZIMIntg 2e6965917.9116.7216.79—.78
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.