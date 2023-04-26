BC-150-actives-f

April 26, 2023 GMT
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|142176
|5.32
|5.05
|5.19+.04
|AMCEntpf
|84019
|1.45
|1.38
|1.39—.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|424446
|17.66
|17.19
|17.20—.31
|Alibaba
|249246
|85.22
|82.76
|82.82—.10
|Altria 3.76f
|89330
|47.33
|46.67
|46.69—.30
|Ambev .05e
|175818
|2.81
|2.77
|2.77—.02
|Amcor .48
|72423
|10.86
|10.68
|10.72—.10
|AnteroRes 1
|65718
|22.33
|21.55
|21.81—.29
|ArkInnova .78e
|168003
|36.49
|35.09
|35.22—.69
|Avantor
|85378
|19.02
|18.61
|18.72—.15
|BPPLC 1.44f
|71719
|40.00
|39.27
|39.42—.15
|BcoBrad .04a
|177221
|2.75
|2.68
|2.68—.04
|BkofAm .88
|457473
|28.94
|28.30
|28.44—.40
|Barclay .15e
|90401
|7.71
|7.58
|7.61+.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|115646
|19.44
|18.95
|18.99—.20
|Baxter 1.16f
|66182
|46.59
|44.73
|46.08+.64
|BlkstnMtg 2.48
|69857
|18.47
|17.53
|17.73+.83
|Boeing
|91256
|211.70
|202.68
|203.03+.84
|BostonSci
|201989
|52.70
|50.00
|51.10—.01
|BrMySq 2.16f
|102060
|69.74
|67.64
|68.02—2.22
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|84831
|72.75
|71.94
|72.26—.61
|Carnival
|337324
|9.08
|8.70
|8.76—.20
|CarrGlb .74f
|136131
|41.46
|40.40
|40.65—1.67
|Cemex .29t
|96005
|5.95
|5.77
|5.79—.02
|CenovusE 1.60a
|106352
|17.58
|16.22
|16.35—.66
|Citigroup 2.04
|169793
|47.86
|46.39
|46.86—1.04
|CitizFincl 1.68
|187109
|29.66
|28.48
|29.16+.29
|ClevCliffs
|107661
|15.52
|14.80
|14.84—.43
|CocaCola 1.84f
|131778
|63.77
|63.39
|63.55—.30
|Coupang
|65717
|16.00
|15.72
|15.94+.25
|Danaher 1.08f
|74017
|233.48
|227.00
|232.47+.48
|DeltaAir
|92298
|33.47
|32.69
|32.75—.36
|DevonE .80f
|69522
|53.33
|51.54
|52.20—1.01
|DxSCBer
|120814
|35.38
|33.95
|35.16+1.03
|DirSPBr
|235302
|18.61
|18.06
|18.52+.24
|DxSOXBr
|321954
|22.14
|21.12
|21.76—.39
|DxBiotBll
|334498
|5.65
|5.25
|5.41—.15
|DxSOXBl
|683705
|13.79
|13.18
|13.37+.17
|Dir30TrBul
|202033
|9.08
|8.68
|8.69—.31
|DrxSCBull .41e
|124457
|29.17
|27.97
|28.18—.85
|DrxSPBull
|125677
|71.68
|69.58
|69.90—.93
|Disney
|86171
|98.48
|96.46
|96.61—1.40
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|69551
|12.64
|12.43
|12.48—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|155603
|117.09
|114.68
|115.45—1.07
|Farfetch
|143360
|4.27
|3.99
|4.08+.10
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|1892054
|7.16
|4.76
|5.69—2.41
|FordM .60a
|580246
|11.86
|11.51
|11.54—.23
|FrptMcM .30
|104813
|38.05
|37.07
|37.28—.47
|fuboTV
|85714
|1.11
|1.03
|1.04—.02
|GenMotors .36
|187642
|33.12
|32.08
|32.22—.69
|GinkgoBi
|198963
|1.24
|1.17
|1.19—.02
|Haleonn
|91360
|8.98
|8.85
|8.89+.12
|Hallibrtn .64f
|106821
|33.31
|31.50
|31.72—1.53
|Hanesbds .60
|75422
|4.95
|4.78
|4.81—.06
|HPEnt .48
|95963
|14.09
|14.01
|14.09—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|276542
|27.76
|27.41
|27.44—.17
|iShSilver
|208886
|23.12
|22.71
|22.83—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|305051
|28.08
|27.74
|27.80+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|452922
|38.69
|38.38
|38.41+.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|196351
|110.13
|109.38
|109.48—.48
|iShCorUSTr .33
|73033
|23.54
|23.41
|23.45—.10
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|195600
|107.24
|105.67
|105.82—1.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|168803
|73.25
|72.65
|72.74—.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|336488
|75.12
|74.68
|74.79—.29
|iShR2K 1.77e
|302389
|173.40
|171.00
|171.39—1.67
|iShChina .61e
|80347
|47.36
|46.81
|46.83+.69
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|70421
|68.39
|67.84
|67.95
|Infosys .27
|111815
|14.95
|14.78
|14.85+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|95037
|47.99
|47.64
|47.69+.34
|ItauUnH
|125254
|5.06
|4.97
|4.99—.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|144086
|137.81
|134.00
|135.23—2.44
|JnprNtwk .88f
|87277
|30.25
|28.50
|30.04—.94
|Keycorp .82f
|237649
|10.83
|10.39
|10.56+.08
|KindMorg 1.11f
|127822
|17.46
|17.09
|17.21—.20
|Kinrossg .12
|107833
|5.11
|5.00
|5.00—.02
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|146852
|27.69
|27.23
|27.27+.56
|LloydBkg .14e
|104103
|2.41
|2.37
|2.40+.06
|LumenTch
|264263
|2.46
|2.13
|2.14—.25
|Macys .66f
|102562
|16.53
|16.19
|16.25—.08
|MarathnO .40f
|107300
|23.78
|23.00
|23.29—.45
|MedProp 1.16
|104000
|8.14
|7.90
|7.93—.11
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|89773
|90.28
|88.71
|89.97+.28
|Merck 2.92
|66040
|115.20
|112.72
|113.43—3.10
|MorgStan 3.10
|64281
|89.79
|87.91
|88.44+.38
|NYCmtyB .68
|149083
|9.15
|8.88
|9.01+.06
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|75546
|48.73
|47.11
|47.15—1.05
|NxTierOil
|78169
|8.58
|7.57
|7.63—.55
|NextEraEn 1.87f
|126560
|76.95
|74.03
|74.07—3.75
|NokiaCp .19e
|229021
|4.21
|4.14
|4.15+.05
|NorwCruis
|106196
|12.95
|12.41
|12.46—.27
|NuHldg
|104074
|5.03
|4.91
|4.94+.02
|OcciPet .72f
|84626
|61.34
|59.92
|60.26—1.07
|PG&ECp
|118752
|17.34
|16.92
|16.94—.33
|PNC 6
|65462
|129.59
|123.41
|127.85+4.15
|Palantir
|213254
|7.91
|7.65
|7.74
|PetrbrsA
|87442
|10.76
|10.59
|10.62—.10
|Petrobras 2.87e
|233048
|11.88
|11.69
|11.74—.08
|Pfizer 1.60f
|223543
|39.19
|38.40
|38.63—.70
|106471
|27.96
|26.41
|26.61—1.13
|PrVixST
|100917
|8.44
|8.05
|8.28—.22
|PrUlSP500
|80487
|37.76
|36.64
|36.81—.48
|ProShtQQQ
|605554
|12.61
|12.46
|12.59—.08
|ProShSP
|231385
|15.27
|15.12
|15.24+.06
|PrUShD3
|79107
|26.57
|25.62
|26.41+.56
|QuantmS
|73080
|7.75
|7.23
|7.26—.03
|RegionsFn .80
|82727
|18.08
|17.54
|17.72—.09
|Roblox
|109461
|38.03
|35.49
|35.76—1.81
|SpdrGold
|81379
|186.65
|184.30
|184.74—1.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|797763
|407.84
|403.78
|404.36—1.72
|SpdrITBd .92
|110303
|32.67
|32.53
|32.58—.08
|SprBl1-3b
|73603
|91.75
|91.74
|91.75+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|316067
|41.95
|40.67
|41.16+.25
|SpdrRetl .49e
|65503
|61.22
|60.41
|60.70+.13
|Schlmbrg 1f
|90953
|49.17
|47.44
|47.78—1.18
|Schwab 1f
|114091
|51.27
|50.30
|50.60—.43
|Shopifys
|81057
|47.43
|46.17
|46.37—.09
|SnapIncA
|376544
|10.40
|9.81
|9.88—.28
|Snowflake
|94265
|149.28
|142.60
|147.06+11.58
|SwstAirl .72
|66292
|31.74
|30.87
|30.90—.39
|SwstnEngy
|158186
|4.92
|4.78
|4.83—.07
|Square
|92476
|61.80
|60.01
|60.57—.43
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|101285
|132.52
|130.92
|131.71—1.90
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|87777
|76.72
|76.14
|76.18—.60
|SPEngy 2.04e
|200303
|84.84
|83.02
|83.53—1.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|542835
|32.66
|32.12
|32.26—.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|160587
|98.61
|96.92
|97.12—1.87
|SPTech .78e
|67988
|147.62
|145.76
|146.11+2.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|147556
|69.58
|68.18
|68.26—1.64
|StemInc
|65510
|4.32
|4.08
|4.11—.12
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|114180
|82.38
|81.21
|82.25—.04
|TeckResg .19e
|118435
|46.25
|44.54
|44.95+1.75
|Transocn
|164151
|6.08
|5.68
|5.75—.12
|TruistFn 2.08
|122267
|31.43
|30.25
|30.60+.17
|2xLongs
|87002
|13.68
|12.43
|13.12—.73
|UberTch
|142602
|30.12
|29.47
|29.68+.09
|UndrArm
|68857
|8.81
|8.65
|8.71+.09
|UtdMicro .09e
|84351
|7.87
|7.58
|7.69+.02
|USBancrp 1.92f
|171186
|32.06
|31.26
|31.52—.25
|USNGas
|216332
|6.79
|6.65
|6.76—.24
|ValeSA 3.08e
|237831
|14.07
|13.86
|13.89+.13
|VanEGold .06e
|148857
|34.22
|33.25
|33.33—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|101286
|39.75
|39.45
|39.49+.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|97867
|46.06
|45.70
|45.77+.01
|VerizonCm 2.61
|214923
|37.44
|36.82
|36.92—.38
|VertivHl .01
|167479
|15.15
|13.06
|13.59+1.36
|VirgnGal
|93387
|3.36
|3.08
|3.19+.03
|Visa 1.80
|83994
|232.77
|226.72
|228.15—1.44
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|268997
|40.45
|39.25
|39.46—1.09
|Xpeng
|114922
|9.53
|8.99
|9.18+.34
|ZIMIntg 2e
|69659
|17.91
|16.72
|16.79—.78